Quantora Market Volatility Monitor MT5 is a professional real-time volatility analysis indicator designed for MetaTrader 5.

The indicator measures current market volatility using Average True Range (ATR) and compares the current ATR with its historical average to determine whether market conditions are LOW, NORMAL, HIGH or EXTREME.

It also monitors Daily High, Daily Low, Daily Range, Range/ATR Ratio, Bid, Ask and Spread, providing traders with a compact overview of current market activity directly on the chart.

The tool is designed for traders who want to understand whether current price movement is relatively quiet or unusually volatile before making trading decisions.

Main Features

Current ATR

Historical Average ATR

ATR Ratio

LOW Volatility classification

NORMAL Volatility classification

HIGH Volatility classification

EXTREME Volatility classification

Configurable volatility thresholds

Configurable ATR period

Configurable ATR lookback

Daily High

Daily Low

Daily Range

Daily Range / ATR Ratio

Live Bid

Live Ask

Current Spread in points

Current Symbol information

Current Timeframe information

Automatic timer-based updates

Professional Quantora dashboard

Works on Forex, Gold, Indices, Crypto and CFDs where supported by the broker

Works on all MetaTrader 5 chart timeframes

Free and open-source MQ5 code

Volatility Classification

The main purpose of the indicator is to compare the current ATR with the historical average ATR.

The calculation is:

ATR Ratio = Current ATR / Average ATR

For example:

Current ATR = 14.82 Average ATR = 10.15 ATR Ratio = 1.46x

An ATR Ratio of 1.46x means the current ATR is approximately 46% higher than the calculated historical ATR average.

Default Volatility Levels

The default classification thresholds are:

LOW ATR Ratio < 0.75 NORMAL ATR Ratio = 0.75 to < 1.25 HIGH ATR Ratio = 1.25 to < 1.75 EXTREME ATR Ratio >= 1.75

These thresholds can be changed from the indicator inputs.

For example:

Low Ratio = 0.75 High Ratio = 1.25 Extreme Ratio = 1.75

This allows traders to customize the volatility classification according to their strategy and market.

ATR Analysis

By default, the indicator uses:

ATR Period = 14 ATR Lookback = 50

The current ATR is calculated on the current chart timeframe.

The indicator then calculates an average from available previous ATR values within the configured lookback.

Example:

CURRENT ATR 4.82 AVERAGE ATR 3.64 ATR RATIO 1.32x VOLATILITY HIGH

This provides a relative measurement rather than relying only on the absolute ATR value.

Daily Range Analysis

The dashboard also monitors the current daily candle.

It displays:

DAILY HIGH DAILY LOW DAILY RANGE

Daily Range is calculated as:

Daily Range = Daily High - Daily Low

Example:

DAILY HIGH 3382.60 DAILY LOW 3344.15 DAILY RANGE 38.45

This provides an additional view of how much the market has moved during the current broker trading day.

Range / ATR Ratio

The indicator compares the current daily range with the current ATR:

Range / ATR = Daily Range / Current ATR

Example:

Daily Range 38.45 Current ATR 14.82 Range / ATR 2.59x

This statistic provides additional context about the current day's price range relative to the ATR of the selected chart timeframe.

Because the daily range and ATR may use different time horizons, this ratio should be treated as contextual information rather than a trading signal.

Live Market Information

The dashboard also displays current market pricing information:

SYMBOL XAUUSD TIMEFRAME M15 BID 3368.42 ASK 3368.58 SPREAD 16.0 points

Spread is calculated using:

(Ask - Bid) / Point

This allows traders to monitor transaction conditions together with current volatility.

Practical Uses

Quantora Market Volatility Monitor can be useful for identifying changing market conditions.

For example, traders may use the dashboard to observe when:

Volatility is unusually low

Current volatility is near its recent average

Market movement is expanding

ATR increases significantly above its historical average

Daily range becomes unusually large

Spread expands during volatile conditions

The indicator itself does not determine whether these conditions are suitable for entering a trade.

Example Dashboard

QUANTORA MARKET VOLATILITY MONITOR MT5 ──────────────────────────────── SYMBOL XAUUSD TIMEFRAME M15 VOLATILITY HIGH CURRENT ATR 14.82 AVERAGE ATR 10.15 ATR RATIO 1.46x LOW < 0.75x NORMAL 0.75 - 1.25x HIGH 1.25 - 1.75x EXTREME >= 1.75x DAILY MARKET DAILY HIGH 3382.60 DAILY LOW 3344.15 DAILY RANGE 38.45 RANGE / ATR 2.59x BID 3368.42 ASK 3368.58 SPREAD 16.0 points STATUS: MONITORING

Automatic Updates

The indicator uses a timer-based update system.

Default:

Update Interval = 1 second

Bid, Ask, Spread and volatility statistics are automatically refreshed while the indicator is running.

Installation

Place:

Quantora Market Volatility Monitor MT5.mq5

inside:

MQL5 → Indicators

Compile the source file using MetaEditor.

Then attach Quantora Market Volatility Monitor MT5 to any MetaTrader 5 chart.

The indicator will automatically begin monitoring the current chart symbol and timeframe.

Important Notes

ATR is calculated using the current chart timeframe.

Therefore, changing from M5 to M15, H1 or another timeframe will change the volatility analysis.

The Average ATR calculation depends on available historical ATR data and the selected lookback period.

Daily High and Daily Low are obtained from the current D1 candle supplied by MetaTrader 5.

Spread and price information depend on live data supplied by the connected broker.

Volatility classifications are relative statistical measurements and should not be interpreted as BUY or SELL signals.

The indicator does not:

Open trades

Close trades

Modify positions

Generate BUY signals

Generate SELL signals

Predict future volatility

Guarantee future market behavior

It is designed for market monitoring and analytical purposes only.

Product Information

Version: 1.00

Platform: MetaTrader 5

Program Type: Indicator

Category: Trading Utilities / Market Analysis

License: Free / Open Source

Developed by QUANTORA

Professional MetaTrader 5 Trading Tools, Indicators and Expert Advisors.

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