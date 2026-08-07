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Indicators

Quantora Market Volatility Monitor MT5 - Professional ATR and Volatility Dashboard - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Bilal Gunay
Bilal Gunay

Bilal Gunay

33 codes
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38
Published:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
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Quantora Market Volatility Monitor MT5 is a professional real-time volatility analysis indicator designed for MetaTrader 5.

The indicator measures current market volatility using Average True Range (ATR) and compares the current ATR with its historical average to determine whether market conditions are LOW, NORMAL, HIGH or EXTREME.

It also monitors Daily High, Daily Low, Daily Range, Range/ATR Ratio, Bid, Ask and Spread, providing traders with a compact overview of current market activity directly on the chart.

The tool is designed for traders who want to understand whether current price movement is relatively quiet or unusually volatile before making trading decisions.

Main Features

  • Current ATR
  • Historical Average ATR
  • ATR Ratio
  • LOW Volatility classification
  • NORMAL Volatility classification
  • HIGH Volatility classification
  • EXTREME Volatility classification
  • Configurable volatility thresholds
  • Configurable ATR period
  • Configurable ATR lookback
  • Daily High
  • Daily Low
  • Daily Range
  • Daily Range / ATR Ratio
  • Live Bid
  • Live Ask
  • Current Spread in points
  • Current Symbol information
  • Current Timeframe information
  • Automatic timer-based updates
  • Professional Quantora dashboard
  • Works on Forex, Gold, Indices, Crypto and CFDs where supported by the broker
  • Works on all MetaTrader 5 chart timeframes
  • Free and open-source MQ5 code

Volatility Classification

The main purpose of the indicator is to compare the current ATR with the historical average ATR.

The calculation is:

                                                                                    ATR Ratio =
Current ATR / Average ATR

For example:

                                                                                    Current ATR      = 14.82
Average ATR      = 10.15

ATR Ratio        = 1.46x

An ATR Ratio of 1.46x means the current ATR is approximately 46% higher than the calculated historical ATR average.

Default Volatility Levels

The default classification thresholds are:

                                                                                    LOW
ATR Ratio < 0.75

NORMAL
ATR Ratio = 0.75 to < 1.25

HIGH
ATR Ratio = 1.25 to < 1.75

EXTREME
ATR Ratio >= 1.75

These thresholds can be changed from the indicator inputs.

For example:

                                                                                    Low Ratio       = 0.75
High Ratio      = 1.25
Extreme Ratio   = 1.75

This allows traders to customize the volatility classification according to their strategy and market.

ATR Analysis

By default, the indicator uses:

                                                                                    ATR Period      = 14
ATR Lookback    = 50

The current ATR is calculated on the current chart timeframe.

The indicator then calculates an average from available previous ATR values within the configured lookback.

Example:

                                                                                    CURRENT ATR       4.82
AVERAGE ATR       3.64
ATR RATIO         1.32x

VOLATILITY        HIGH

This provides a relative measurement rather than relying only on the absolute ATR value.

Daily Range Analysis

The dashboard also monitors the current daily candle.

It displays:

                                                                                    DAILY HIGH
DAILY LOW
DAILY RANGE

Daily Range is calculated as:

                                                                                    Daily Range =
Daily High - Daily Low

Example:

                                                                                    DAILY HIGH        3382.60
DAILY LOW         3344.15
DAILY RANGE         38.45

This provides an additional view of how much the market has moved during the current broker trading day.

Range / ATR Ratio

The indicator compares the current daily range with the current ATR:

                                                                                    Range / ATR =
Daily Range / Current ATR

Example:

                                                                                    Daily Range       38.45
Current ATR       14.82

Range / ATR        2.59x

This statistic provides additional context about the current day's price range relative to the ATR of the selected chart timeframe.

Because the daily range and ATR may use different time horizons, this ratio should be treated as contextual information rather than a trading signal.

Live Market Information

The dashboard also displays current market pricing information:

                                                                                    SYMBOL             XAUUSD
TIMEFRAME              M15

BID                3368.42
ASK                3368.58
SPREAD         16.0 points

Spread is calculated using:

                                                                                    (Ask - Bid) / Point

This allows traders to monitor transaction conditions together with current volatility.

Practical Uses

Quantora Market Volatility Monitor can be useful for identifying changing market conditions.

For example, traders may use the dashboard to observe when:

  • Volatility is unusually low
  • Current volatility is near its recent average
  • Market movement is expanding
  • ATR increases significantly above its historical average
  • Daily range becomes unusually large
  • Spread expands during volatile conditions

The indicator itself does not determine whether these conditions are suitable for entering a trade.

Example Dashboard

                                                                                    QUANTORA
MARKET VOLATILITY MONITOR MT5
────────────────────────────────

SYMBOL                    XAUUSD
TIMEFRAME                    M15

VOLATILITY                  HIGH

CURRENT ATR                14.82
AVERAGE ATR                10.15
ATR RATIO                   1.46x

LOW                      < 0.75x
NORMAL              0.75 - 1.25x
HIGH               1.25 - 1.75x
EXTREME                 >= 1.75x

DAILY MARKET

DAILY HIGH               3382.60
DAILY LOW                3344.15
DAILY RANGE                38.45
RANGE / ATR                 2.59x

BID                       3368.42
ASK                       3368.58
SPREAD                16.0 points

STATUS: MONITORING

Automatic Updates

The indicator uses a timer-based update system.

Default:

                                                                                    Update Interval = 1 second

Bid, Ask, Spread and volatility statistics are automatically refreshed while the indicator is running.

Installation

Place:

Quantora Market Volatility Monitor MT5.mq5

inside:

MQL5 → Indicators

Compile the source file using MetaEditor.

Then attach Quantora Market Volatility Monitor MT5 to any MetaTrader 5 chart.

The indicator will automatically begin monitoring the current chart symbol and timeframe.

Important Notes

ATR is calculated using the current chart timeframe.

Therefore, changing from M5 to M15, H1 or another timeframe will change the volatility analysis.

The Average ATR calculation depends on available historical ATR data and the selected lookback period.

Daily High and Daily Low are obtained from the current D1 candle supplied by MetaTrader 5.

Spread and price information depend on live data supplied by the connected broker.

Volatility classifications are relative statistical measurements and should not be interpreted as BUY or SELL signals.

The indicator does not:

  • Open trades
  • Close trades
  • Modify positions
  • Generate BUY signals
  • Generate SELL signals
  • Predict future volatility
  • Guarantee future market behavior

It is designed for market monitoring and analytical purposes only.

Product Information

Version: 1.00
Platform: MetaTrader 5
Program Type: Indicator
Category: Trading Utilities / Market Analysis
License: Free / Open Source

Developed by QUANTORA

Professional MetaTrader 5 Trading Tools, Indicators and Expert Advisors.

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