Quantora Drawdown Monitor MT5 is a professional account risk and drawdown monitoring indicator designed for MetaTrader 5.

The indicator continuously monitors account equity and balance conditions and presents important risk information through a clean real-time Quantora dashboard.

It allows traders to quickly monitor Current Drawdown, Daily Drawdown, Peak-Equity Drawdown, Daily P/L, Floating P/L, Margin Level and Open Positions without manually calculating account risk.

Configurable LOW, WARNING and DANGER thresholds provide an immediate visual indication of the current drawdown condition.

Main Features

Real-time Account Balance

Real-time Account Equity

Current Floating P/L

Open Position count

Current Drawdown in money

Current Drawdown %

Daily Drawdown in money

Daily Drawdown %

Daily P/L

Peak Equity tracking

Peak-Equity Drawdown

Peak-Equity Drawdown %

Margin Used

Free Margin

Margin Level

Configurable Warning Drawdown %

Configurable Danger Drawdown %

LOW / WARNING / DANGER risk classification

All Symbols monitoring

Current Symbol filtering

Optional Magic Number filtering

Automatic daily reference update

Automatic real-time updates

Professional Quantora dashboard

Free and open-source MQ5 code

Current Drawdown

Current Drawdown compares the account's current Balance and Equity.

The monetary drawdown is calculated as:

Current Drawdown = Max(0, Balance - Equity)

The percentage value is calculated relative to the current account balance.

Example:

BALANCE 10,200.00 USD EQUITY 10,042.00 USD CURRENT DRAWDOWN Money 158.00 USD Percent 1.55%

When Equity is equal to or above Balance, the current drawdown is displayed as zero.

Daily Drawdown

The indicator creates a daily reference based on the beginning of the current broker day.

It then compares current equity with the estimated starting equity for the day.

Example:

DAILY START EQUITY 10,200.00 USD CURRENT EQUITY 10,042.00 USD DAILY DRAWDOWN 158.00 USD DAILY DRAWDOWN % 1.55%

The daily reference automatically changes when a new broker day begins.

Daily Profit / Loss

The dashboard also calculates the current day's trading result.

It combines qualifying closed trading results from the current broker day with the current floating P/L.

Example:

CLOSED P/L TODAY +125.40 USD FLOATING P/L -32.20 USD DAILY P/L +93.20 USD

Profit, swap, commission and available fee information are included when evaluating qualifying closed deals.

Peak Equity Tracking

Quantora Drawdown Monitor records the highest account equity observed while the indicator is running.

Example:

PEAK EQUITY 10,842.30 USD CURRENT EQUITY 10,200.00 USD PEAK DRAWDOWN 642.30 USD PEAK DRAWDOWN % 5.92%

If account equity reaches a new high, the Peak Equity reference is automatically updated.

Important: Peak Equity tracking begins when the indicator starts. It is not a permanent historical maximum and resets when the indicator or terminal is restarted.

Risk Level Indicator

The indicator automatically evaluates the largest monitored drawdown percentage against configurable thresholds.

Three conditions are available:

LOW WARNING DANGER

Default thresholds:

Warning Drawdown = 5.0% Danger Drawdown = 10.0%

Therefore, with the default configuration:

Below 5% → LOW 5% to <10% → WARNING 10% or higher → DANGER

The risk status is also color-coded on the dashboard for quick visual recognition.

Configurable Risk Thresholds

Both risk thresholds can be changed from the indicator inputs.

For example:

Warning DD % = 4.0 Danger DD % = 8.0

This allows traders to adapt the dashboard to their own account-management rules.

The thresholds are informational only. The indicator does not automatically close trades when a threshold is reached.

Floating P/L

Current floating performance of qualifying open positions is displayed directly on the dashboard.

Example:

OPEN POSITIONS 3 FLOATING P/L -84.50 USD

Positive floating results are visually distinguished from negative results.

Margin Monitoring

The dashboard displays important MetaTrader 5 account margin information:

MARGIN USED 2,011.90 FREE MARGIN 8,236.70 MARGIN LEVEL 509.31%

These values are obtained directly from the current MetaTrader 5 account.

Symbol Filtering

By default, the indicator can monitor qualifying positions and trading results across all symbols.

When:

All Symbols = false

the current chart symbol is used for applicable position and history filtering.

This can be useful when a trader wants to focus on the activity associated with a particular instrument.

Magic Number Filter

An optional Magic Number filter is also available.

Example:

Use Magic Filter = true Magic Number = 260028

This can be particularly useful for accounts running multiple Expert Advisors.

When enabled, qualifying position and history statistics are restricted to the selected Magic Number where applicable.

Automatic Updates

The dashboard uses timer-based updating.

Default:

Update Interval = 1 second

This allows the account and drawdown information to update automatically while the indicator is running.

Example Dashboard

QUANTORA DRAWDOWN MONITOR MT5 ──────────────────────────────── RISK LEVEL LOW BALANCE 10,200.00 USD EQUITY 10,042.00 USD FLOATING P/L -158.00 USD OPEN POSITIONS 3 CURRENT DRAWDOWN Money 158.00 USD Percent 1.55% DAILY DRAWDOWN Money 158.00 USD Percent 1.55% DAILY P/L -84.20 USD SESSION PEAK-EQUITY DRAWDOWN PEAK EQUITY 10,684.30 USD DRAWDOWN 642.30 USD DRAWDOWN % 6.01% MARGIN 2,011.90 FREE MARGIN 8,030.10 MARGIN LEVEL 499.13% STATUS: MONITORING

Installation

Place:

Quantora Drawdown Monitor MT5.mq5

inside:

MQL5 → Indicators

Compile the source file using MetaEditor.

Then attach Quantora Drawdown Monitor MT5 to any MetaTrader 5 chart.

The dashboard will automatically begin monitoring the account.

Important Notes

The Current Drawdown measurement compares current account Balance and Equity.

The Daily Drawdown uses an estimated beginning-of-day reference based on current balance and qualifying closed trading results since the beginning of the broker day.

The Peak Equity value is tracked only while the indicator is running. Restarting MetaTrader 5 or reloading the indicator resets this reference.

Because account-wide Balance and Equity values are inherently account-level metrics, symbol or Magic Number filtering should not be interpreted as creating a completely independent sub-account equity curve.

The risk classifications are informational and should not be interpreted as financial advice or guaranteed safe trading levels.

The indicator does not:

Open trades

Close trades

Modify positions

Change Stop Loss

Change Take Profit

Automatically stop an Expert Advisor

Generate BUY or SELL signals

It is a monitoring and account-analysis tool only.

Product Information

Version: 1.00

Platform: MetaTrader 5

Program Type: Indicator

Category: Trading Utilities / Risk Management

License: Free / Open Source

Developed by QUANTORA

Professional MetaTrader 5 Trading Tools, Indicators and Expert Advisors.

More Professional Quantora Trading Products

Explore Quantora's professional MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisors, premium indicators and trading tools on the official MQL5 Market:

View All Quantora Products on MQL5 Market →