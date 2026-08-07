



Quantora Trade Statistics Dashboard MT5 is a professional trading performance analytics indicator designed for MetaTrader 5.

The indicator analyzes historical closed trading deals and transforms them into an easy-to-read real-time performance dashboard.

Instead of manually reviewing Account History, traders can quickly monitor important statistics including Win Rate, Profit Factor, Reward/Risk Ratio, Net Profit, Average Win/Loss, Winning and Losing Streaks, BUY/SELL performance and trading volume.

Statistics can be analyzed for:

TODAY — THIS WEEK — THIS MONTH — ALL HISTORY

The dashboard also supports symbol and Magic Number filtering, making it useful for analyzing individual trading strategies or Expert Advisors.

Main Features

Total Closed Trades

Winning Trades

Losing Trades

Breakeven Trades

Win Rate %

Loss Rate %

Gross Profit

Gross Loss

Net Profit

Profit Factor

Average Win

Average Loss

Reward / Risk Ratio

Largest Winning Trade

Largest Losing Trade

Current Win Streak

Current Loss Streak

Best Win Streak

Worst Loss Streak

BUY Trades

SELL Trades

BUY Win Rate

SELL Win Rate

Total Lots Traded

Average Lot Size

Open Positions

Current Floating P/L

TODAY statistics

THIS WEEK statistics

THIS MONTH statistics

ALL HISTORY statistics

All Symbols mode

Custom Symbol filtering

Optional Magic Number filtering

Automatic dashboard updates

Professional Quantora interface

Low CPU usage

Works on all chart timeframes

Free and open-source MQ5 code

Performance Summary

The dashboard provides an immediate overview of historical trading performance.

Example:

TOTAL CLOSED TRADES 148 WINNING TRADES 94 LOSING TRADES 51 BREAKEVEN TRADES 3 WIN RATE 63.51% LOSS RATE 34.46% PROFIT FACTOR 1.84 REWARD / RISK 1.27

This provides a quick way to evaluate the historical results of qualifying closed trading deals.

Profit Analysis

The indicator calculates several important financial performance statistics.

Example:

GROSS PROFIT 4,825.40 USD GROSS LOSS -2,621.80 USD NET PROFIT 2,203.60 USD

Gross Profit represents the combined result of profitable qualifying deals.

Gross Loss represents the combined result of losing qualifying deals.

Net Profit represents the combined net result after applicable profit, swap, commission and fee values.

Profit Factor

Profit Factor is calculated using:

Profit Factor = Gross Profit / Absolute Gross Loss

For example:

Gross Profit = 4,825.40 Gross Loss = 2,621.80 Profit Factor = 1.84

When qualifying profitable deals exist but no losing deals are available, the dashboard displays a high/infinite-equivalent Profit Factor condition.

Average Win and Average Loss

The dashboard automatically calculates:

AVERAGE WIN 51.33 USD AVERAGE LOSS -51.41 USD LARGEST WIN 284.50 USD LARGEST LOSS -176.20 USD

These statistics help traders understand the typical size of profitable and losing outcomes in the selected history period.

Reward / Risk Ratio

The displayed historical Reward/Risk Ratio is calculated from:

Average Winning Deal ÷ Absolute Average Losing Deal

Example:

Average Win 65.00 Average Loss -50.00 Reward / Risk 1.30

This represents a historical statistical ratio and is not the predefined Stop Loss / Take Profit risk-reward ratio of individual trades.

Winning and Losing Streaks

Quantora Trade Statistics Dashboard analyzes consecutive trading results.

The dashboard displays:

CURRENT WIN STREAK 3 CURRENT LOSS STREAK 0 BEST WIN STREAK 8 WORST LOSS STREAK 4

This provides additional information about the consistency of historical trading results.

BUY / SELL Analysis

BUY and SELL results are analyzed separately.

Example:

BUY TRADES 82 BUY WIN RATE 65.85% SELL TRADES 66 SELL WIN RATE 60.61%

This can help identify whether qualifying historical results performed differently between BUY and SELL directions.

Trading Volume Statistics

The indicator also analyzes historical trading volume.

Displayed statistics include:

TOTAL LOTS 14.80 AVERAGE LOT 0.10

Total Lots represents the combined volume of qualifying closed deals in the selected analysis period.

Average Lot represents:

Total Qualifying Volume ÷ Number of Qualifying Closed Deals

Analysis Periods

Four analysis periods are available.

TODAY

Analyzes qualifying deals from the beginning of the current broker day.

THIS WEEK

Analyzes qualifying deals from the beginning of the current week.

THIS MONTH

Analyzes qualifying deals from the first day of the current month.

ALL HISTORY

Analyzes the available qualifying account history.

The desired period can be selected from the indicator inputs.

Symbol Filtering

The indicator supports two primary symbol modes.

ALL SYMBOLS

Analyzes qualifying trading activity across all symbols.

CUSTOM SYMBOL

Restricts analysis to a specific trading instrument.

If a custom symbol is not specified while All Symbols is disabled, the current chart symbol is used.

Magic Number Filter

An optional Magic Number filter is included.

This can be particularly useful when multiple Expert Advisors operate on the same trading account.

For example, traders can configure:

Use Magic Filter = true Magic Number = 260026

Only qualifying deals associated with that Magic Number will then be included in the statistics.

Current Trading Status

In addition to historical statistics, the dashboard displays current account activity for the selected filters.

This includes:

OPEN POSITIONS 2 FLOATING P/L +48.20 USD

This allows historical performance and current floating results to be viewed from the same dashboard.

Automatic Updates

The indicator uses a timer-based update system to automatically refresh statistics.

The default update interval is:

2 seconds

The interval can be adjusted from the indicator inputs.

Installation

Place:

Quantora_Trade_Statistics_Dashboard_MT5.mq5

inside:

MQL5 → Indicators

Compile the source code using MetaEditor.

Then attach Quantora Trade Statistics Dashboard MT5 to any MetaTrader 5 chart.

Select the desired:

Analysis Period

Symbol Mode

Custom Symbol

Magic Number Filter

The dashboard will automatically analyze the available trading history.

Important Note

Statistics are based on qualifying closed deals using MetaTrader 5 history records.

Partial position closures may therefore appear as separate closed deals.

Commission, swap and available fee information are included when calculating the net result of qualifying deals.

BUY and SELL statistics are based on the direction stored in qualifying closing deal records.

The amount of historical data available depends on the trading history accessible from the MetaTrader 5 terminal.

The statistics displayed by this indicator describe historical trading activity and do not guarantee future trading performance.

The indicator does not open, modify or close positions and does not generate BUY or SELL signals.

It is intended for trading analysis and informational purposes only.

Product Information

Version: 1.00

Platform: MetaTrader 5

Program Type: Indicator

Category: Trading Utilities / Performance Analytics

License: Free / Open Source

Developed by QUANTORA

Professional MetaTrader 5 Trading Tools, Indicators and Expert Advisors.

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