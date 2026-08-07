



Quantora Symbol Information Dashboard MT5 is a professional real-time symbol and trading specifications indicator designed for MetaTrader 5.

The indicator collects important information directly from the broker and displays it in a clean Quantora dashboard.

Instead of repeatedly opening the MetaTrader 5 symbol specification window, traders can monitor essential information such as Bid, Ask, Spread, Point Size, Tick Size, Tick Value, Contract Size, Lot Limits, Swap Rates, Stops Level, Trading Mode, Daily Range and ATR directly from the chart.

The dashboard can monitor the current chart symbol or a custom symbol selected by the user.

Main Features

Real-time Bid price

Real-time Ask price

Current Spread in points

Market Open / Closed status

Symbol Digits

Point Size

Tick Size

Tick Value

Contract Size

Estimated 1 Lot Point Value

Estimated 1 Lot Pip Value

Minimum Lot

Maximum Lot

Lot Step

Swap Long

Swap Short

Stops Level

Freeze Level

Trading Mode

Filling Mode

Daily High

Daily Low

Daily Range

Current ATR

Account Currency

Account Leverage

Current Symbol mode

Custom Symbol mode

Automatic real-time updates

Professional Quantora dashboard

Low CPU usage

Works on all chart timeframes

Free and open-source MQ5 code

Live Market Information

The dashboard continuously monitors the selected trading instrument.

Example:

SYMBOL XAUUSD MARKET OPEN BID 3368.42 ASK 3368.58 SPREAD 16.0 points

Bid and Ask values are retrieved directly from the selected symbol's current tick data.

Spread is calculated in broker points.

Contract Specifications

The indicator displays important contract information provided by the broker.

DIGITS 2 POINT 0.01 TICK SIZE 0.01 TICK VALUE 1.00 USD CONTRACT SIZE 100.00

These values can differ significantly between Forex, metals, indices, cryptocurrencies, CFDs and brokers.

For this reason, the dashboard reads the specifications directly from MetaTrader 5.

Point and Pip Value

The dashboard also estimates the monetary value of a price movement for 1.00 lot.

Displayed values include:

1 LOT POINT VALUE 1 LOT PIP VALUE

The calculation uses the broker-reported:

Tick Size Tick Value Point Size Symbol Digits

For 3-digit and 5-digit symbols, the dashboard uses the conventional 10-point pip interpretation.

For other digit configurations, the symbol point size is used as the reference.

These values should be treated as informational estimates because symbol calculation models and broker specifications may vary.

Volume Information

Important trading-volume limits are displayed directly on the dashboard.

MIN LOT 0.01 MAX LOT 100.00 LOT STEP 0.01

This allows traders to quickly identify the minimum and maximum permitted order volume and the valid lot increment for the selected instrument.

Swap Information

The dashboard displays the broker-reported swap values for both trade directions.

SWAP LONG -32.50 SWAP SHORT 18.20

Swap values are displayed exactly according to the symbol information supplied by MetaTrader 5.

Their monetary interpretation depends on the broker's swap calculation mode and symbol specifications.

Stops and Freeze Levels

The indicator retrieves:

STOPS LEVEL FREEZE LEVEL

These values are useful when developing or testing Expert Advisors because brokers may impose minimum distances or modification restrictions for trading operations.

Example:

STOPS LEVEL 0 FREEZE LEVEL 0

Values are displayed in broker points.

Trading Mode

The current symbol trading mode is automatically detected.

Possible conditions include:

FULL LONG ONLY SHORT ONLY CLOSE ONLY DISABLED

This provides a quick indication of the operations currently permitted for the selected instrument.

Filling Mode

The dashboard also reads the broker-supported order filling configuration.

Depending on the symbol, the panel may display modes such as:

FOK IOC BOC

or supported combinations where applicable.

Daily Market Information

The current daily candle is analyzed to display:

DAILY HIGH DAILY LOW DAILY RANGE CURRENT ATR

For example:

HIGH 3382.60 LOW 3344.15 RANGE 38.45 ATR 4.82

Daily Range is calculated as:

Daily High - Daily Low

This provides a quick overview of the current day's price movement.

ATR

The indicator includes an ATR calculation with a default period of:

ATR Period = 14

ATR is calculated using the current chart timeframe.

The ATR period can be changed from the indicator inputs.

Current or Custom Symbol

By default, the dashboard monitors the symbol of the chart where the indicator is attached.

Users can also disable:

Use Current Symbol

and specify a custom instrument.

For example:

Use Current Symbol = false Custom Symbol = XAUUSD

The exact broker symbol name should be used, including suffixes or prefixes where applicable.

Market Status

The dashboard provides an informational:

MARKET: OPEN

or

MARKET: CLOSED

status.

The status is determined using the symbol's trading mode and the recency of received tick data.

Because broker trading schedules and tick availability can vary, this should be considered a practical monitoring indication rather than an official exchange-session calendar.

Automatic Updates

The dashboard automatically refreshes its information using a timer.

Default:

Update Interval = 1 second

The update interval can be adjusted from the indicator inputs.

Installation

Place:

Quantora_Symbol_Information_Dashboard_MT5.mq5

inside:

MQL5 → Indicators

Compile the source file using MetaEditor.

Then attach Quantora Symbol Information Dashboard MT5 to any MetaTrader 5 chart.

The dashboard will automatically retrieve available broker and symbol information.

Important Note

Symbol specifications can vary between brokers and account types.

Values such as:

Tick Value

Contract Size

Swap

Minimum Lot

Maximum Lot

Stops Level

Filling Mode

are obtained from the information supplied by the connected MetaTrader 5 broker/server.

Point and pip monetary values are informational calculations based on the reported Tick Size and Tick Value.

ATR depends on the current chart timeframe and available price history.

The indicator does not open, modify or close positions and does not generate BUY or SELL signals.

It is designed for market information and trading analysis purposes only.

Product Information

Version: 1.00

Platform: MetaTrader 5

Program Type: Indicator

Category: Trading Utilities / Symbol Information

License: Free / Open Source

Developed by QUANTORA

Professional MetaTrader 5 Trading Tools, Indicators and Expert Advisors.

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