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Quantora Account Health Monitor MT5 - Professional Account Health and Risk Monitor - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Quantora Account Health Monitor MT5 is a professional account monitoring and risk analysis utility designed for MetaTrader 5.
The indicator combines important account metrics including Balance, Equity, Free Margin, Used Margin, Margin Level, Margin Usage, Floating P/L, Equity Drawdown and Total Exposure into a single real-time dashboard.
Its main feature is the Quantora Account Health Score, which evaluates configurable margin, drawdown and exposure conditions and converts them into an easy-to-read score from 0 to 100.
The dashboard automatically classifies the current account condition as:
EXCELLENT — GOOD — WARNING — CRITICAL
This provides traders with a quick overview of current account conditions without having to monitor multiple MetaTrader 5 windows.
Main Features
- Real-time Account Balance
- Real-time Account Equity
- Free Margin
- Used Margin
- Margin Level %
- Margin Usage %
- Floating Profit/Loss
- Equity Drawdown %
- Open Positions counter
- Total Lot Exposure
- Account Leverage
- Current Symbol Spread
- Broker Server Time
- Trade Allowed status
- Margin Risk classification
- Drawdown Risk classification
- Exposure Risk classification
- 0–100 Account Health Score
- EXCELLENT status
- GOOD status
- WARNING status
- CRITICAL status
- Visual Health Score progress bar
- Configurable risk thresholds
- Automatic real-time updates
- Professional Quantora dashboard
- Low CPU usage
- Works on all chart timeframes
- Free and open-source MQ5 code
Account Health Score
The core feature of the indicator is the Account Health Score.
The score ranges from:
0 → 100
A higher score indicates that the monitored account metrics are currently within safer configured ranges.
Example:
ACCOUNT HEALTH
EXCELLENT
92 / 100
██████████████████░░
The score evaluates three primary areas:
Margin Risk
Drawdown Risk
Exposure Risk
Additional adjustments can also be applied based on margin usage and negative floating P/L.
Health Classification
The final score is converted into four easy-to-understand account conditions.
85 – 100 EXCELLENT
70 – 84 GOOD
50 – 69 WARNING
0 – 49 CRITICAL
The dashboard automatically updates the classification when account conditions change.
Margin Monitoring
The indicator continuously monitors:
Free Margin
Used Margin
Margin Level %
Margin Usage %
Margin risk is automatically classified according to configurable Margin Level thresholds.
Default levels are based around:
LOW RISK
Margin Level ≥ 500%
MODERATE
Margin Level ≥ 200%
HIGH
Margin Level ≥ 100%
CRITICAL
Margin Level < 100%
These values can be changed from the indicator inputs.
Drawdown Monitoring
The dashboard calculates current equity drawdown by comparing Account Balance with Account Equity when equity is below balance.
For example:
Balance: $10,000
Equity: $9,940
Equity Drawdown: 0.60%
The drawdown is then classified as:
LOW
MODERATE
HIGH
CRITICAL
Default configurable thresholds are:
LOW ≤ 2%
MODERATE ≤ 5%
HIGH ≤ 10%
CRITICAL > 10%
Exposure Monitoring
Quantora Account Health Monitor automatically scans all currently open positions and calculates:
Number of Open Positions
and
Total Lot Exposure
Example:
OPEN POSITIONS 3
TOTAL EXPOSURE 0.30 LOT
The total open lot volume is then evaluated using configurable exposure thresholds.
This provides a quick indication of how much position volume is currently active on the account.
Floating P/L
Current account floating profit or loss is displayed directly on the dashboard.
Example:
FLOATING P/L: -60.00 USD
Positive and negative floating results are visually differentiated for faster interpretation.
Negative floating P/L can also contribute to the Account Health Score calculation.
Current Spread
The indicator displays the current Bid/Ask spread of the chart symbol in points.
Example:
SPREAD: 12.0 pts
This allows traders to monitor current chart-symbol trading conditions directly from the same dashboard.
Trade Status
The dashboard checks whether terminal trading is currently allowed.
The result is displayed as:
TRADE STATUS: ALLOWED
or:
TRADE STATUS: BLOCKED
This status is informational and does not enable or disable trading by itself.
Automatic Updates
Account information is automatically refreshed using a timer-based system.
The default refresh interval is:
1 second
The refresh interval can be adjusted from the indicator inputs.
This allows the dashboard to provide current information while maintaining efficient resource usage.
Configurable Risk Thresholds
Users can customize the risk model through the indicator inputs.
Available settings include:
- Good Margin Level
- Warning Margin Level
- Critical Margin Level
- Low Drawdown %
- Moderate Drawdown %
- High Drawdown %
- Low Exposure Lots
- Moderate Exposure Lots
- High Exposure Lots
- Dashboard position
- Update interval
This allows the Account Health Score to be adapted to different account sizes and trading styles.
Installation
Place:
Quantora_Account_Health_Monitor_MT5.mq5
inside:
MQL5 → Indicators
Compile the source code using MetaEditor.
Then attach Quantora Account Health Monitor MT5 to any MetaTrader 5 chart.
The dashboard will begin monitoring the account automatically.
Important Note
The Quantora Account Health Score is an informational monitoring metric created by the indicator using configurable margin, drawdown and exposure thresholds.
It is not an official MetaTrader, MetaQuotes, broker or regulatory risk rating.
Total Lot Exposure represents the combined volume of currently open positions and does not attempt to normalize the monetary risk of different instruments.
Current Spread refers to the symbol of the chart where the indicator is running.
Equity Drawdown in this version represents the current difference between Balance and Equity when Equity is below Balance. It does not represent historical maximum drawdown.
This indicator does not open, modify or close trading positions.
It is designed for account monitoring and informational purposes only and does not provide financial advice.
Product Information
Version: 1.00
Platform: MetaTrader 5
Program Type: Indicator
Category: Trading Utilities / Risk Management
License: Free / Open Source
Developed by QUANTORA
Professional MetaTrader 5 Trading Tools, Indicators and Expert Advisors.
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