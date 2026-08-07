Quantora Account Health Monitor MT5 is a professional account monitoring and risk analysis utility designed for MetaTrader 5.

The indicator combines important account metrics including Balance, Equity, Free Margin, Used Margin, Margin Level, Margin Usage, Floating P/L, Equity Drawdown and Total Exposure into a single real-time dashboard.

Its main feature is the Quantora Account Health Score, which evaluates configurable margin, drawdown and exposure conditions and converts them into an easy-to-read score from 0 to 100.

The dashboard automatically classifies the current account condition as:

EXCELLENT — GOOD — WARNING — CRITICAL

This provides traders with a quick overview of current account conditions without having to monitor multiple MetaTrader 5 windows.

Main Features

Real-time Account Balance

Real-time Account Equity

Free Margin

Used Margin

Margin Level %

Margin Usage %

Floating Profit/Loss

Equity Drawdown %

Open Positions counter

Total Lot Exposure

Account Leverage

Current Symbol Spread

Broker Server Time

Trade Allowed status

Margin Risk classification

Drawdown Risk classification

Exposure Risk classification

0–100 Account Health Score

EXCELLENT status

GOOD status

WARNING status

CRITICAL status

Visual Health Score progress bar

Configurable risk thresholds

Automatic real-time updates

Professional Quantora dashboard

Low CPU usage

Works on all chart timeframes

Free and open-source MQ5 code

Account Health Score

The core feature of the indicator is the Account Health Score.

The score ranges from:

0 → 100

A higher score indicates that the monitored account metrics are currently within safer configured ranges.

Example:

ACCOUNT HEALTH EXCELLENT 92 / 100 ██████████████████░░

The score evaluates three primary areas:

Margin Risk

Drawdown Risk

Exposure Risk

Additional adjustments can also be applied based on margin usage and negative floating P/L.

Health Classification

The final score is converted into four easy-to-understand account conditions.

85 – 100 EXCELLENT 70 – 84 GOOD 50 – 69 WARNING 0 – 49 CRITICAL

The dashboard automatically updates the classification when account conditions change.

Margin Monitoring

The indicator continuously monitors:

Free Margin

Used Margin

Margin Level %

Margin Usage %

Margin risk is automatically classified according to configurable Margin Level thresholds.

Default levels are based around:

LOW RISK Margin Level ≥ 500% MODERATE Margin Level ≥ 200% HIGH Margin Level ≥ 100% CRITICAL Margin Level < 100%

These values can be changed from the indicator inputs.

Drawdown Monitoring

The dashboard calculates current equity drawdown by comparing Account Balance with Account Equity when equity is below balance.

For example:

Balance: $10,000 Equity: $9,940 Equity Drawdown: 0.60%

The drawdown is then classified as:

LOW MODERATE HIGH CRITICAL

Default configurable thresholds are:

LOW ≤ 2% MODERATE ≤ 5% HIGH ≤ 10% CRITICAL > 10%

Exposure Monitoring

Quantora Account Health Monitor automatically scans all currently open positions and calculates:

Number of Open Positions

and

Total Lot Exposure

Example:

OPEN POSITIONS 3 TOTAL EXPOSURE 0.30 LOT

The total open lot volume is then evaluated using configurable exposure thresholds.

This provides a quick indication of how much position volume is currently active on the account.

Floating P/L

Current account floating profit or loss is displayed directly on the dashboard.

Example:

FLOATING P/L: -60.00 USD

Positive and negative floating results are visually differentiated for faster interpretation.

Negative floating P/L can also contribute to the Account Health Score calculation.

Current Spread

The indicator displays the current Bid/Ask spread of the chart symbol in points.

Example:

SPREAD: 12.0 pts

This allows traders to monitor current chart-symbol trading conditions directly from the same dashboard.

Trade Status

The dashboard checks whether terminal trading is currently allowed.

The result is displayed as:

TRADE STATUS: ALLOWED

or:

TRADE STATUS: BLOCKED

This status is informational and does not enable or disable trading by itself.

Automatic Updates

Account information is automatically refreshed using a timer-based system.

The default refresh interval is:

1 second

The refresh interval can be adjusted from the indicator inputs.

This allows the dashboard to provide current information while maintaining efficient resource usage.

Configurable Risk Thresholds

Users can customize the risk model through the indicator inputs.

Available settings include:

Good Margin Level

Warning Margin Level

Critical Margin Level

Low Drawdown %

Moderate Drawdown %

High Drawdown %

Low Exposure Lots

Moderate Exposure Lots

High Exposure Lots

Dashboard position

Update interval

This allows the Account Health Score to be adapted to different account sizes and trading styles.

Installation

Place:

Quantora_Account_Health_Monitor_MT5.mq5

inside:

MQL5 → Indicators

Compile the source code using MetaEditor.

Then attach Quantora Account Health Monitor MT5 to any MetaTrader 5 chart.

The dashboard will begin monitoring the account automatically.

Important Note

The Quantora Account Health Score is an informational monitoring metric created by the indicator using configurable margin, drawdown and exposure thresholds.

It is not an official MetaTrader, MetaQuotes, broker or regulatory risk rating.

Total Lot Exposure represents the combined volume of currently open positions and does not attempt to normalize the monetary risk of different instruments.

Current Spread refers to the symbol of the chart where the indicator is running.

Equity Drawdown in this version represents the current difference between Balance and Equity when Equity is below Balance. It does not represent historical maximum drawdown.

This indicator does not open, modify or close trading positions.

It is designed for account monitoring and informational purposes only and does not provide financial advice.

Product Information

Version: 1.00

Platform: MetaTrader 5

Program Type: Indicator

Category: Trading Utilities / Risk Management

License: Free / Open Source

Developed by QUANTORA

Professional MetaTrader 5 Trading Tools, Indicators and Expert Advisors.

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