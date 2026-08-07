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Indicators

Quantora Account Health Monitor MT5 - Professional Account Health and Risk Monitor - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Bilal Gunay
Bilal Gunay

Bilal Gunay

33 codes
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34
Rating:
(1)
Published:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
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Quantora Account Health Monitor MT5 is a professional account monitoring and risk analysis utility designed for MetaTrader 5.

The indicator combines important account metrics including Balance, Equity, Free Margin, Used Margin, Margin Level, Margin Usage, Floating P/L, Equity Drawdown and Total Exposure into a single real-time dashboard.

Its main feature is the Quantora Account Health Score, which evaluates configurable margin, drawdown and exposure conditions and converts them into an easy-to-read score from 0 to 100.

The dashboard automatically classifies the current account condition as:

EXCELLENT — GOOD — WARNING — CRITICAL

This provides traders with a quick overview of current account conditions without having to monitor multiple MetaTrader 5 windows.

Main Features

  • Real-time Account Balance
  • Real-time Account Equity
  • Free Margin
  • Used Margin
  • Margin Level %
  • Margin Usage %
  • Floating Profit/Loss
  • Equity Drawdown %
  • Open Positions counter
  • Total Lot Exposure
  • Account Leverage
  • Current Symbol Spread
  • Broker Server Time
  • Trade Allowed status
  • Margin Risk classification
  • Drawdown Risk classification
  • Exposure Risk classification
  • 0–100 Account Health Score
  • EXCELLENT status
  • GOOD status
  • WARNING status
  • CRITICAL status
  • Visual Health Score progress bar
  • Configurable risk thresholds
  • Automatic real-time updates
  • Professional Quantora dashboard
  • Low CPU usage
  • Works on all chart timeframes
  • Free and open-source MQ5 code

Account Health Score

The core feature of the indicator is the Account Health Score.

The score ranges from:

                                                                                    0 → 100

A higher score indicates that the monitored account metrics are currently within safer configured ranges.

Example:

                                                                                    ACCOUNT HEALTH

EXCELLENT

92 / 100

██████████████████░░

The score evaluates three primary areas:

Margin Risk

Drawdown Risk

Exposure Risk

Additional adjustments can also be applied based on margin usage and negative floating P/L.

Health Classification

The final score is converted into four easy-to-understand account conditions.

                                                                                    85 – 100     EXCELLENT
70 – 84      GOOD
50 – 69      WARNING
0  – 49      CRITICAL

The dashboard automatically updates the classification when account conditions change.

Margin Monitoring

The indicator continuously monitors:

Free Margin

Used Margin

Margin Level %

Margin Usage %

Margin risk is automatically classified according to configurable Margin Level thresholds.

Default levels are based around:

                                                                                    LOW RISK
Margin Level ≥ 500%

MODERATE
Margin Level ≥ 200%

HIGH
Margin Level ≥ 100%

CRITICAL
Margin Level < 100%

These values can be changed from the indicator inputs.

Drawdown Monitoring

The dashboard calculates current equity drawdown by comparing Account Balance with Account Equity when equity is below balance.

For example:

                                                                                    Balance:          $10,000
Equity:            $9,940

Equity Drawdown:      0.60%

The drawdown is then classified as:

                                                                                    LOW
MODERATE
HIGH
CRITICAL

Default configurable thresholds are:

                                                                                    LOW          ≤ 2%
MODERATE     ≤ 5%
HIGH         ≤ 10%
CRITICAL     > 10%

Exposure Monitoring

Quantora Account Health Monitor automatically scans all currently open positions and calculates:

Number of Open Positions

and

Total Lot Exposure

Example:

                                                                                    OPEN POSITIONS        3
TOTAL EXPOSURE     0.30 LOT

The total open lot volume is then evaluated using configurable exposure thresholds.

This provides a quick indication of how much position volume is currently active on the account.

Floating P/L

Current account floating profit or loss is displayed directly on the dashboard.

Example:

                                                                                    FLOATING P/L: -60.00 USD

Positive and negative floating results are visually differentiated for faster interpretation.

Negative floating P/L can also contribute to the Account Health Score calculation.

Current Spread

The indicator displays the current Bid/Ask spread of the chart symbol in points.

Example:

                                                                                    SPREAD: 12.0 pts

This allows traders to monitor current chart-symbol trading conditions directly from the same dashboard.

Trade Status

The dashboard checks whether terminal trading is currently allowed.

The result is displayed as:

                                                                                    TRADE STATUS: ALLOWED

or:

                                                                                    TRADE STATUS: BLOCKED

This status is informational and does not enable or disable trading by itself.

Automatic Updates

Account information is automatically refreshed using a timer-based system.

The default refresh interval is:

                                                                                    1 second

The refresh interval can be adjusted from the indicator inputs.

This allows the dashboard to provide current information while maintaining efficient resource usage.

Configurable Risk Thresholds

Users can customize the risk model through the indicator inputs.

Available settings include:

  • Good Margin Level
  • Warning Margin Level
  • Critical Margin Level
  • Low Drawdown %
  • Moderate Drawdown %
  • High Drawdown %
  • Low Exposure Lots
  • Moderate Exposure Lots
  • High Exposure Lots
  • Dashboard position
  • Update interval

This allows the Account Health Score to be adapted to different account sizes and trading styles.

Installation

Place:

Quantora_Account_Health_Monitor_MT5.mq5

inside:

MQL5 → Indicators

Compile the source code using MetaEditor.

Then attach Quantora Account Health Monitor MT5 to any MetaTrader 5 chart.

The dashboard will begin monitoring the account automatically.

Important Note

The Quantora Account Health Score is an informational monitoring metric created by the indicator using configurable margin, drawdown and exposure thresholds.

It is not an official MetaTrader, MetaQuotes, broker or regulatory risk rating.

Total Lot Exposure represents the combined volume of currently open positions and does not attempt to normalize the monetary risk of different instruments.

Current Spread refers to the symbol of the chart where the indicator is running.

Equity Drawdown in this version represents the current difference between Balance and Equity when Equity is below Balance. It does not represent historical maximum drawdown.

This indicator does not open, modify or close trading positions.

It is designed for account monitoring and informational purposes only and does not provide financial advice.

Product Information

Version: 1.00
Platform: MetaTrader 5
Program Type: Indicator
Category: Trading Utilities / Risk Management
License: Free / Open Source

Developed by QUANTORA

Professional MetaTrader 5 Trading Tools, Indicators and Expert Advisors.

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