Quantora Trading Session Monitor MT5 is a professional market session and activity monitoring indicator designed for MetaTrader 5.

The indicator provides a real-time overview of the four major global trading sessions:

Sydney — Tokyo — London — New York

It automatically determines which sessions are currently active, detects overlapping sessions, calculates the time remaining until session close, identifies the next upcoming session and displays its opening countdown.

In addition to session monitoring, the indicator analyzes current market conditions using ATR-based activity measurement, current spread and the daily trading range.

All information is presented through a modern Quantora dashboard directly on the MetaTrader 5 chart.

Main Features

Sydney Session monitoring

Tokyo Session monitoring

London Session monitoring

New York Session monitoring

ACTIVE / CLOSED session status

Session opening countdown

Session closing countdown

Multiple active session detection

Automatic Session Overlap detection

Active Sessions summary

Next Session identification

Next Session countdown

Current UTC Time

Broker Server Time

Current Trading Symbol

Live Spread in points

Current ATR

Average ATR comparison

ATR-based Market Activity analysis

LOW Activity classification

NORMAL Activity classification

HIGH Activity classification

Current Daily High-Low Range

Configurable session hours

Configurable activity thresholds

Automatic real-time updates

Professional Quantora dashboard

Low CPU usage

Works on all chart timeframes

Free and open-source MQ5 code

Global Trading Sessions

The indicator monitors four major market sessions using configurable UTC reference hours.

Default configuration:

SYDNEY Open: 21:00 UTC Close: 06:00 UTC TOKYO Open: 00:00 UTC Close: 09:00 UTC LONDON Open: 07:00 UTC Close: 16:00 UTC NEW YORK Open: 12:00 UTC Close: 21:00 UTC

Session hours can be changed directly from the indicator inputs.

This is particularly useful because trading schedules and preferred session definitions can differ between traders and instruments.

Active Session Detection

Each market session is automatically classified as either:

ACTIVE

or

CLOSED

For example:

SYDNEY CLOSED TOKYO CLOSED LONDON ACTIVE NEW YORK ACTIVE

The dashboard also displays all currently active sessions together.

Example:

ACTIVE SESSIONS: LONDON / NEW YORK

Session Overlap Detection

When two or more configured sessions are active simultaneously, the indicator automatically identifies the overlap.

For example:

OVERLAP: LONDON / NEW YORK

Session overlaps can be important because periods where major financial centers operate simultaneously may experience different liquidity and volatility characteristics.

The indicator only reports the detected session state and does not generate trading signals.

Session Countdown

Each session includes a live countdown.

When a session is active:

LONDON ACTIVE CLOSES IN 01:24:35

When a session is closed:

SYDNEY CLOSED OPENS IN 05:42:18

Countdown values are automatically updated while the indicator is running.

Next Session

The indicator automatically searches the configured session schedule and identifies the nearest upcoming session.

Example:

NEXT SESSION SYDNEY STARTS IN 06:17:42

This allows traders to quickly determine when the next configured global market session begins.

Market Activity Monitor

Quantora Trading Session Monitor includes an ATR-based market activity system.

The current ATR is compared with the average ATR calculated from previous ATR values.

The result is classified into three conditions:

LOW NORMAL HIGH

For example:

CURRENT ATR 3.85 AVERAGE ATR 2.62 MARKET ACTIVITY HIGH

This provides a simple real-time indication of whether current volatility is relatively low, normal or high compared with recent market behavior.

Activity Thresholds

The ATR comparison thresholds are configurable.

Default values:

Low Activity Ratio 0.80 High Activity Ratio 1.20

If the current ATR is below the configured low ratio relative to average ATR, activity is classified as LOW.

If it exceeds the configured high ratio, activity is classified as HIGH.

Values between the two thresholds are classified as NORMAL.

Daily Range

The indicator retrieves the current daily candle and calculates:

Daily Range = Daily High - Daily Low

Example:

TODAY RANGE 28.42

This provides an additional reference for evaluating how much the current instrument has moved during the trading day.

Spread Monitoring

The current Bid/Ask spread of the chart symbol is continuously monitored.

Example:

SYMBOL XAUUSD SPREAD 18.0 pts

Spread is displayed in broker points.

UTC and Broker Time

The dashboard simultaneously displays:

UTC TIME 12:42:18 SERVER TIME 15:42:18

This makes it easier to compare the configured UTC session schedule with the broker's current server time.

Configurable Inputs

Users can customize:

Sydney Open Hour

Sydney Close Hour

Tokyo Open Hour

Tokyo Close Hour

London Open Hour

London Close Hour

New York Open Hour

New York Close Hour

ATR Period

ATR Lookback

Low Activity Ratio

High Activity Ratio

Dashboard position

Update interval

All session hours use a UTC reference.

Installation

Place:

Quantora_Trading_Session_Monitor_MT5.mq5

inside:

MQL5 → Indicators

Compile the source code using MetaEditor.

Then attach Quantora Trading Session Monitor MT5 to any MetaTrader 5 chart.

The indicator will automatically begin monitoring the configured global trading sessions and current market conditions.

Important Note

Session hours in this indicator are configurable UTC reference hours.

Actual financial-market operating schedules can vary due to:

Daylight Saving Time

Public holidays

Broker schedules

Instrument trading hours

Regional market conventions

Users should adjust the session inputs when necessary.

The Market Activity classification is based on ATR comparison and represents relative volatility. It does not measure actual institutional liquidity or trading volume.

The indicator does not predict market direction and does not provide BUY or SELL signals.

It does not open, modify or close positions.

This tool is designed for market monitoring and informational purposes only and does not provide financial advice.

Product Information

Version: 1.00

Platform: MetaTrader 5

Program Type: Indicator

Category: Trading Utilities / Market Analysis

License: Free / Open Source

Developed by QUANTORA

Professional MetaTrader 5 Trading Tools, Indicators and Expert Advisors.

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