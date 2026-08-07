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Quantora Trading Session Monitor MT5 - Professional Market Session and Activity Monitor - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Quantora Trading Session Monitor MT5 is a professional market session and activity monitoring indicator designed for MetaTrader 5.
The indicator provides a real-time overview of the four major global trading sessions:
Sydney — Tokyo — London — New York
It automatically determines which sessions are currently active, detects overlapping sessions, calculates the time remaining until session close, identifies the next upcoming session and displays its opening countdown.
In addition to session monitoring, the indicator analyzes current market conditions using ATR-based activity measurement, current spread and the daily trading range.
All information is presented through a modern Quantora dashboard directly on the MetaTrader 5 chart.
Main Features
- Sydney Session monitoring
- Tokyo Session monitoring
- London Session monitoring
- New York Session monitoring
- ACTIVE / CLOSED session status
- Session opening countdown
- Session closing countdown
- Multiple active session detection
- Automatic Session Overlap detection
- Active Sessions summary
- Next Session identification
- Next Session countdown
- Current UTC Time
- Broker Server Time
- Current Trading Symbol
- Live Spread in points
- Current ATR
- Average ATR comparison
- ATR-based Market Activity analysis
- LOW Activity classification
- NORMAL Activity classification
- HIGH Activity classification
- Current Daily High-Low Range
- Configurable session hours
- Configurable activity thresholds
- Automatic real-time updates
- Professional Quantora dashboard
- Low CPU usage
- Works on all chart timeframes
- Free and open-source MQ5 code
Global Trading Sessions
The indicator monitors four major market sessions using configurable UTC reference hours.
Default configuration:
SYDNEY
Open: 21:00 UTC
Close: 06:00 UTC
TOKYO
Open: 00:00 UTC
Close: 09:00 UTC
LONDON
Open: 07:00 UTC
Close: 16:00 UTC
NEW YORK
Open: 12:00 UTC
Close: 21:00 UTC
Session hours can be changed directly from the indicator inputs.
This is particularly useful because trading schedules and preferred session definitions can differ between traders and instruments.
Active Session Detection
Each market session is automatically classified as either:
ACTIVE
or
CLOSED
For example:
SYDNEY CLOSED
TOKYO CLOSED
LONDON ACTIVE
NEW YORK ACTIVE
The dashboard also displays all currently active sessions together.
Example:
ACTIVE SESSIONS:
LONDON / NEW YORK
Session Overlap Detection
When two or more configured sessions are active simultaneously, the indicator automatically identifies the overlap.
For example:
OVERLAP:
LONDON / NEW YORK
Session overlaps can be important because periods where major financial centers operate simultaneously may experience different liquidity and volatility characteristics.
The indicator only reports the detected session state and does not generate trading signals.
Session Countdown
Each session includes a live countdown.
When a session is active:
LONDON
ACTIVE
CLOSES IN
01:24:35
When a session is closed:
SYDNEY
CLOSED
OPENS IN
05:42:18
Countdown values are automatically updated while the indicator is running.
Next Session
The indicator automatically searches the configured session schedule and identifies the nearest upcoming session.
Example:
NEXT SESSION
SYDNEY
STARTS IN
06:17:42
This allows traders to quickly determine when the next configured global market session begins.
Market Activity Monitor
Quantora Trading Session Monitor includes an ATR-based market activity system.
The current ATR is compared with the average ATR calculated from previous ATR values.
The result is classified into three conditions:
LOW
NORMAL
HIGH
For example:
CURRENT ATR 3.85
AVERAGE ATR 2.62
MARKET ACTIVITY
HIGH
This provides a simple real-time indication of whether current volatility is relatively low, normal or high compared with recent market behavior.
Activity Thresholds
The ATR comparison thresholds are configurable.
Default values:
Low Activity Ratio 0.80
High Activity Ratio 1.20
If the current ATR is below the configured low ratio relative to average ATR, activity is classified as LOW.
If it exceeds the configured high ratio, activity is classified as HIGH.
Values between the two thresholds are classified as NORMAL.
Daily Range
The indicator retrieves the current daily candle and calculates:
Daily Range = Daily High - Daily Low
Example:
TODAY RANGE
28.42
This provides an additional reference for evaluating how much the current instrument has moved during the trading day.
Spread Monitoring
The current Bid/Ask spread of the chart symbol is continuously monitored.
Example:
SYMBOL XAUUSD
SPREAD 18.0 pts
Spread is displayed in broker points.
UTC and Broker Time
The dashboard simultaneously displays:
UTC TIME
12:42:18
SERVER TIME
15:42:18
This makes it easier to compare the configured UTC session schedule with the broker's current server time.
Configurable Inputs
Users can customize:
- Sydney Open Hour
- Sydney Close Hour
- Tokyo Open Hour
- Tokyo Close Hour
- London Open Hour
- London Close Hour
- New York Open Hour
- New York Close Hour
- ATR Period
- ATR Lookback
- Low Activity Ratio
- High Activity Ratio
- Dashboard position
- Update interval
All session hours use a UTC reference.
Installation
Place:
Quantora_Trading_Session_Monitor_MT5.mq5
inside:
MQL5 → Indicators
Compile the source code using MetaEditor.
Then attach Quantora Trading Session Monitor MT5 to any MetaTrader 5 chart.
The indicator will automatically begin monitoring the configured global trading sessions and current market conditions.
Important Note
Session hours in this indicator are configurable UTC reference hours.
Actual financial-market operating schedules can vary due to:
- Daylight Saving Time
- Public holidays
- Broker schedules
- Instrument trading hours
- Regional market conventions
Users should adjust the session inputs when necessary.
The Market Activity classification is based on ATR comparison and represents relative volatility. It does not measure actual institutional liquidity or trading volume.
The indicator does not predict market direction and does not provide BUY or SELL signals.
It does not open, modify or close positions.
This tool is designed for market monitoring and informational purposes only and does not provide financial advice.
Product Information
Version: 1.00
Platform: MetaTrader 5
Program Type: Indicator
Category: Trading Utilities / Market Analysis
License: Free / Open Source
Developed by QUANTORA
Professional MetaTrader 5 Trading Tools, Indicators and Expert Advisors.
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