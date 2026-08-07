Quantora Daily Profit Loss Monitor MT5 is a professional daily trading performance monitoring utility designed for MetaTrader 5.

The indicator automatically analyzes the current broker trading day and provides a clear real-time overview of closed profit, closed loss, net closed P/L, floating P/L, total daily P/L, daily return and trading statistics.

It also includes configurable Daily Profit Target and Daily Loss Limit levels, allowing traders to quickly see how their current daily performance compares with their predefined objectives.

All information is displayed in a modern Quantora dashboard directly on the MetaTrader 5 chart.

Main Features

Daily Starting Balance

Current Account Balance

Current Account Equity

Closed Profit

Closed Loss

Net Closed P/L

Floating Profit/Loss

Total Daily P/L

Daily Return %

Total Closed Trades

Winning Trades

Losing Trades

Breakeven Trades

Win Rate %

Configurable Daily Profit Target

Configurable Daily Loss Limit

Profit Target Progress %

Loss Limit Usage %

Visual Profit Target progress bar

Visual Loss Limit progress bar

TARGET REACHED status

LOSS LIMIT REACHED status

PROFITABLE / NEGATIVE / FLAT status

All Symbols mode

Custom Symbol filtering

Optional Magic Number filtering

Broker Server Time

Automatic dashboard updates

Professional Quantora interface

Low CPU usage

Works on all chart timeframes

Free and open-source MQ5 code

Daily P/L Monitoring

The indicator analyzes trading activity from the beginning of the current broker trading day.

For example:

START BALANCE 10,000.00 USD CURRENT BALANCE 10,342.50 USD CURRENT EQUITY 10,310.20 USD CLOSED PROFIT 520.40 USD CLOSED LOSS -177.90 USD NET CLOSED P/L 342.50 USD FLOATING P/L -32.30 USD TOTAL DAILY P/L 310.20 USD DAILY RETURN 3.10%

This allows traders to monitor both realized and current unrealized performance from one dashboard.

Trading Statistics

The dashboard automatically calculates the number of qualifying closed deals for the current broker day.

Displayed statistics include:

TOTAL TRADES 14 WINNING TRADES 9 LOSING TRADES 5 WIN RATE 64.3%

These statistics provide a quick overview of the current day's trading activity.

Daily Profit Target

Users can configure their desired daily profit target directly from the indicator inputs.

For example:

Daily Profit Target = 500 USD Current Daily P/L = 310 USD Target Progress = 62%

A visual progress bar shows how close current performance is to the configured target.

When Total Daily P/L reaches or exceeds the target, the dashboard displays:

TARGET REACHED

The profit target is an informational monitoring feature and does not automatically close positions or disable trading.

Daily Loss Limit

A configurable Daily Loss Limit is also available.

For example:

Daily Loss Limit = 300 USD Current Loss = 150 USD Loss Limit Used = 50%

The dashboard visually displays how much of the configured loss limit has been used.

If Total Daily P/L reaches the configured negative loss threshold, the status changes to:

LOSS LIMIT REACHED

The indicator does not automatically close positions when the limit is reached.

Daily Status

Depending on current performance, the dashboard automatically displays one of several states:

PROFITABLE — Total Daily P/L is positive.

NEGATIVE — Total Daily P/L is negative.

FLAT — Total Daily P/L is approximately neutral.

TARGET REACHED — Daily profit target has been reached.

LOSS LIMIT REACHED — Daily loss limit has been reached.

This provides an immediate visual indication of the current trading day.

Symbol Filtering

Two symbol modes are available.

ALL SYMBOLS

Analyzes qualifying trading activity across the account.

CUSTOM SYMBOL

Restricts the calculations to a specific trading instrument.

If Custom Symbol mode is enabled without specifying another symbol, the current chart symbol is used.

Magic Number Filter

An optional Magic Number filter allows statistics to be restricted to trades associated with a specific Expert Advisor.

This can be useful when multiple Expert Advisors or strategies are operating on the same MetaTrader 5 account.

Disable this option to analyze qualifying trading activity regardless of Magic Number.

Daily Starting Balance

Daily Starting Balance is reconstructed using the current account balance and the qualifying net closed trading result for the current broker day.

It provides a reference point for calculating the displayed Daily Return percentage.

Automatic Updates

The dashboard automatically refreshes using a timer-based system.

The update interval can be configured from the indicator inputs.

This provides continuously updated account statistics without requiring the chart to be manually refreshed.

Installation

Place:

Quantora_Daily_Profit_Loss_Monitor_MT5.mq5

inside:

MQL5 → Indicators

Compile the source code using MetaEditor.

Then attach Quantora Daily Profit Loss Monitor MT5 to any MetaTrader 5 chart.

Configure:

Daily Profit Target

Daily Loss Limit

Symbol Filter

Magic Number Filter

The indicator will automatically begin monitoring the current trading day.

Important Note

Statistics are calculated using qualifying closed deals from the current broker day.

A single position may contain multiple deals. Therefore, partial position closures can appear as separate closed deals in the statistics.

Commission, swap and available fee information are included in applicable closed-deal calculations.

Daily Starting Balance is reconstructed from the current balance and today's qualifying net closed result.

Deposits, withdrawals, broker adjustments and other balance operations may affect account-level statistics.

The Daily Profit Target and Daily Loss Limit are monitoring tools only. They do not prevent new trades, close existing positions or modify Expert Advisors.

This indicator is intended for informational and risk-management purposes and does not provide financial advice.

Product Information

Version: 1.00

Platform: MetaTrader 5

Program Type: Indicator

Category: Trading Utilities / Account Monitoring

License: Free / Open Source

Developed by QUANTORA

Professional MetaTrader 5 Trading Tools, Indicators and Expert Advisors.

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