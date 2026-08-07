



Quantora Drawdown Monitor MT5 is a professional account risk monitoring utility designed for MetaTrader 5.

The indicator continuously monitors the relationship between account balance and equity to provide traders with a clear overview of their current drawdown and account risk.

It combines Current Drawdown, Equity Drawdown, Daily Drawdown, Peak Equity, Maximum Drawdown, Floating P/L and Daily Performance into a single real-time dashboard.

Configurable risk thresholds automatically classify current account conditions as LOW, MODERATE, HIGH or CRITICAL.

Main Features

Real-time Balance monitoring

Real-time Equity monitoring

Floating Profit/Loss

Current Drawdown in account currency

Current Drawdown %

Peak Equity tracking

Equity Drawdown %

Maximum Drawdown %

Maximum Drawdown amount

Daily Starting Balance

Daily Closed P/L

Daily Total P/L

Daily Drawdown amount

Daily Drawdown %

Open Positions counter

Optional Magic Number filter

Configurable risk thresholds

LOW risk status

MODERATE risk status

HIGH risk status

CRITICAL risk status

Visual Drawdown Bar

Automatic real-time updates

Professional Quantora dashboard

Low CPU usage

Works on all chart timeframes

Free and open-source MQ5 code

Current Drawdown

The indicator calculates the difference between the current account Balance and Equity.

For example:

Balance: $10,000.00 Equity: $9,875.00 Current Drawdown: $125.00 Current Drawdown: 1.25%

When equity is equal to or above balance, current balance-based drawdown is displayed as zero.

Peak Equity Tracking

Quantora Drawdown Monitor tracks the highest account equity observed while the indicator is running.

This value is displayed as:

PEAK EQUITY

Current equity is then compared with the recorded peak to calculate Equity Drawdown.

For example:

Peak Equity: $10,150.00 Current Equity: $9,875.00 Equity Drawdown: 2.71%

This provides another perspective on account decline beyond the basic Balance vs Equity calculation.

Maximum Drawdown

The indicator continuously records the highest observed Equity Drawdown percentage after initialization.

The dashboard displays this value as:

MAX DD

This allows traders to see the largest equity decline detected during the current monitoring period.

Daily Performance

The indicator also provides a daily account summary based on the current broker day.

The dashboard includes:

Daily Starting Balance

Daily Closed P/L

Daily Total P/L

Daily Drawdown

Daily Drawdown %

Daily starting balance is reconstructed using the current account balance and the qualifying closed results from the current broker day.

Daily Total P/L also considers the applicable current floating result.

Risk Status

Quantora Drawdown Monitor automatically evaluates account drawdown and assigns one of four risk levels:

LOW

MODERATE

HIGH

CRITICAL

Default thresholds are:

LOW ≤ 2% MODERATE 2% – 5% HIGH 5% – 10% CRITICAL > 10%

All three threshold levels can be adjusted from the indicator inputs.

This allows traders to configure the dashboard according to their own risk-management framework.

Visual Drawdown Bar

The dashboard includes a visual risk bar that changes according to the current drawdown condition.

The bar provides a quick visual representation of account risk without requiring the trader to constantly interpret numerical values.

The risk status and progress bar automatically update while the indicator is running.

Open Position Monitoring

The indicator displays the number of currently open positions.

When the optional Magic Number filter is disabled, the dashboard monitors the account's open positions without restricting them to a particular EA Magic Number.

Magic Number Filter

An optional Magic Number Filter is included.

When enabled, applicable position monitoring and daily deal calculations can be restricted according to the specified Magic Number.

This is useful when several Expert Advisors operate on the same MetaTrader 5 account and the trader wants to focus on a particular strategy.

Automatic Updates

Quantora Drawdown Monitor uses a timer-based update system.

The default refresh interval is designed to provide current account information while maintaining low CPU usage.

The update interval can be adjusted from the indicator settings.

Installation

Place:

Quantora_Drawdown_Monitor_MT5.mq5

inside:

MQL5 → Indicators

Compile the source code using MetaEditor.

Then attach Quantora Drawdown Monitor MT5 to any MetaTrader 5 chart.

The dashboard will begin monitoring the account automatically.

Important Note

Peak Equity and Maximum Drawdown are tracked from the moment the indicator is initialized.

They do not represent the historical all-time maximum drawdown of the trading account.

Removing the indicator, restarting it or reinitializing it can reset these runtime tracking values.

Daily Starting Balance is reconstructed using the available current-day trading history.

Broker history, commissions, swaps, fees, deposits, withdrawals and other balance operations may affect account statistics.

This indicator is designed as an informational risk-management utility. It does not open, modify or close trading positions and does not provide financial advice.

Product Information

Version: 1.00

Platform: MetaTrader 5

Program Type: Indicator

Category: Trading Utilities / Risk Management

License: Free / Open Source

Developed by QUANTORA

Professional MetaTrader 5 Trading Tools, Indicators and Expert Advisors.

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