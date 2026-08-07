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Quantora Trading Journal Panel MT5 - Professional Daily Trading Performance Analyzer - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Quantora Trading Journal Panel MT5 is a professional trading performance analysis utility designed for MetaTrader 5.
The indicator analyzes closed trading deals from the selected date and transforms account history into an easy-to-read performance dashboard.
Instead of manually reviewing individual trades in the MetaTrader 5 history tab, traders can quickly monitor important statistics including total trades, winning trades, losing trades, win rate, gross profit, gross loss, net profit, average win, average loss, largest win, largest loss and profit factor.
The dashboard also displays current account information including Balance, Equity and Floating Profit/Loss.
Main Features
- Daily trading performance analysis
- Today Mode
- Custom Date Mode
- All Symbols analysis
- Custom Symbol filtering
- Optional Magic Number filtering
- BUY only filtering
- SELL only filtering
- All Directions mode
- Total Closed Deals
- Winning Deals
- Losing Deals
- Breakeven Deals
- Win Rate %
- Gross Profit
- Gross Loss
- Net Profit
- Average Win
- Average Loss
- Largest Win
- Largest Loss
- Profit Factor
- Current Account Balance
- Current Account Equity
- Floating Profit/Loss
- Automatic real-time updates
- Professional Quantora dashboard
- Low CPU usage
- Works on all chart timeframes
- Free and open-source MQ5 code
Daily Performance Analysis
By default, the indicator operates in TODAY mode.
It automatically analyzes closed deals from the beginning of the current broker day until the latest available account history.
The dashboard provides a quick summary such as:
TOTAL TRADES 18
WINNING TRADES 11
LOSING TRADES 7
BREAKEVEN 0
WIN RATE 61.1%
This makes it easier to evaluate the current day's trading performance without manually calculating statistics.
Custom Date Mode
Users can switch from Today to Custom Date mode.
When enabled, the indicator analyzes trading activity for the selected calendar date.
This can be useful when reviewing previous trading sessions or comparing individual trading days.
Profit Summary
The indicator automatically calculates important profit statistics from closed deals.
Gross Profit
Total positive results generated by winning closed deals.
Gross Loss
Total negative results generated by losing closed deals.
Net Profit
The combined result of the analyzed closed deals, including available profit, swap, commission and fee information.
Example:
GROSS PROFIT 842.50 USD
GROSS LOSS -421.20 USD
NET PROFIT 421.30 USD
Average Results
Quantora Trading Journal Panel calculates:
Average Win
Average monetary result of profitable closed deals.
Average Loss
Average monetary result of losing closed deals.
These statistics can help traders understand the relationship between their typical profitable and losing outcomes.
Extreme Results
The dashboard also identifies:
Largest Win
The largest positive closed-deal result during the analyzed period.
Largest Loss
The largest negative closed-deal result during the analyzed period.
These values provide additional insight into the distribution of trading results.
Profit Factor
Profit Factor is calculated using:
Gross Profit / Absolute Gross Loss
For example:
Gross Profit = $842.50
Gross Loss = $421.20
Profit Factor ≈ 2.00
A higher value indicates that the gross profits during the analyzed period were larger relative to gross losses.
Profit Factor should not be considered independently when evaluating a trading strategy.
Symbol Filter
The indicator supports two analysis modes:
ALL SYMBOLS
Analyzes qualifying closed deals across the account.
CUSTOM SYMBOL
Restricts the analysis to the selected trading symbol.
If no custom symbol is entered while symbol filtering is active, the indicator uses the current chart symbol.
Magic Number Filter
The optional Magic Number filter allows traders to isolate results associated with a specific Expert Advisor.
This can be particularly useful when several Expert Advisors or strategies operate on the same MetaTrader 5 account.
Disable the filter to analyze qualifying deals regardless of Magic Number.
Direction Filter
Closed deals can also be filtered according to direction:
ALL
BUY
SELL
This provides additional flexibility when analyzing trading history.
Account Overview
In addition to historical performance, the dashboard displays current account information:
Balance
Current account balance.
Equity
Current account equity.
Floating P/L
Current unrealized profit or loss from open positions.
Floating P/L is displayed separately from the historical closed-deal statistics.
Automatic Updates
The dashboard automatically refreshes according to the configured timer interval.
There is no need to manually refresh the chart after a trade is closed.
The default update interval is designed to provide current information while maintaining low CPU usage.
Installation
Place:
Quantora_Trading_Journal_Panel_MT5.mq5
inside:
MQL5 → Indicators
Compile the source code using MetaEditor.
Then attach Quantora Trading Journal Panel MT5 to any MetaTrader 5 chart.
Configure the desired:
Date Mode
Symbol Filter
Magic Number Filter
Direction Filter
The dashboard will automatically analyze the corresponding closed deals.
Important Note
Statistics are calculated from qualifying closed deals in MetaTrader 5 account history.
A single trading position can contain multiple deals. Therefore, partial position closures or other execution structures may be represented as separate closed deals in the statistics.
Results may also be affected by the account type, broker execution model, commissions, swaps, fees and available historical data.
The indicator is designed as an informational trading-analysis utility. It does not open, modify or close trading positions and does not provide financial advice.
Product Information
Version: 1.00
Platform: MetaTrader 5
Program Type: Indicator
Category: Trading Utilities / Account Analysis
License: Free / Open Source
Developed by QUANTORA
Professional MetaTrader 5 Trading Tools, Indicators and Expert Advisors.
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