



Quantora Trading Clock MT5 is a professional global market time dashboard designed for MetaTrader 5 traders.

Financial markets operate across different time zones, and understanding which major trading centers are currently active can be important when planning trades.

Quantora Trading Clock provides the most important global trading times directly on the MetaTrader 5 chart in a clean and easy-to-read dashboard.

The indicator simultaneously displays Broker Server Time, Local Computer Time, UTC Time and the current time in Sydney, Tokyo, London and New York.

It also automatically identifies which major market sessions are currently open.

Main Features

Broker Server Time

Local Computer Time

UTC Time

Sydney Time

Tokyo Time

London Time

New York Time

Sydney OPEN / CLOSED status

Tokyo OPEN / CLOSED status

London OPEN / CLOSED status

New York OPEN / CLOSED status

Active Markets counter

Session Overlap detection

London DST support

New York DST support

Adjustable UTC offsets

Adjustable session opening hours

Adjustable session closing hours

Automatic real-time clock updates

Professional Quantora dashboard

Low CPU usage

Works on all chart timeframes

Works with all MT5 symbols

Free and open-source MQ5 code

Global Trading Clock

The dashboard provides three primary time references:

SERVER TIME

Displays the current MetaTrader 5 broker server time.

LOCAL TIME

Displays the current time of the computer running MetaTrader 5.

UTC TIME

Provides a universal reference time that can be used to compare international trading sessions.

Major Financial Centers

The indicator monitors four major global trading centers:

Sydney

Tokyo

London

New York

Each market displays its own local time together with its current session status.

For example:

SYDNEY 09:35:22 OPEN

TOKYO 08:35:22 OPEN

LONDON 00:35:22 CLOSED

NEW YORK 19:35:22 CLOSED

This allows traders to quickly understand which global markets are currently active.

Session Status

Each trading center is automatically classified as:

OPEN — The configured trading session is currently active.

CLOSED — The current local time is outside the configured trading session.

Session opening and closing hours can be changed from the indicator inputs.

This makes the dashboard adaptable to different trading schedules and user preferences.

Active Markets

The dashboard automatically counts how many configured major markets are currently open.

For example:

ACTIVE MARKETS: 3

This provides a quick overview of global market activity.

Periods when multiple major financial centers are active can often coincide with increased liquidity and market participation.

Session Overlap

Quantora Trading Clock automatically detects when multiple configured trading sessions are active simultaneously.

Possible overlaps can include combinations such as:

Sydney + Tokyo

Tokyo + London

London + New York

The dashboard displays the currently active markets when an overlap occurs.

If fewer than two configured sessions are active, the overlap status displays:

OVERLAP: NONE

Daylight Saving Time

Daylight-saving changes can affect international trading session times.

Quantora Trading Clock includes optional DST handling for:

London

and

New York

These options can be enabled or disabled from the indicator settings.

UTC offsets are also configurable, allowing users to adjust the clock if required.

Configurable Session Hours

Users can customize the local opening and closing hours for:

Sydney

Tokyo

London

New York

This is useful because trading-session definitions can vary between brokers, instruments and trading methodologies.

Supported Markets

Quantora Trading Clock is symbol-independent and can be attached to charts including:

Forex • Gold • Metals • Indices • Commodities • Crypto

The clock itself does not depend on the selected trading instrument.

Installation

Place:

Quantora_Trading_Clock_MT5.mq5

inside:

MQL5 → Indicators

Compile the source code using MetaEditor.

Then attach Quantora Trading Clock MT5 to any MetaTrader 5 chart.

The dashboard will immediately begin displaying the available time and session information.

Important Note

Trading session hours are informational and configurable.

Actual exchange hours, broker trading schedules, holidays, daylight-saving changes and instrument availability may differ.

Users should verify the applicable trading hours with their broker or exchange when exact market opening and closing times are required.

This indicator is an informational trading utility and does not open, close or manage trading positions.

Product Information

Version: 1.00

Platform: MetaTrader 5

Program Type: Indicator

Category: Trading Utilities / Trading Sessions

License: Free / Open Source

Developed by QUANTORA

Professional MetaTrader 5 Trading Tools, Indicators and Expert Advisors.

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