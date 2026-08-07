



Quantora Market Status Dashboard MT5 is a professional real-time market monitoring utility designed to provide traders with a clear overview of current trading conditions directly on the MetaTrader 5 chart.

The dashboard combines spread analysis, ATR-based volatility, tick volume activity, daily range, Average Daily Range (ADR), trading sessions and overall market conditions into one easy-to-read interface.

Instead of monitoring several indicators separately, traders can use a single dashboard to quickly evaluate whether current market conditions are active, moderate, volatile or closed.

Main Features

Real-time Market Open / Closed detection

Live Spread monitoring

Spread classification: Low / Normal / High

ATR-based volatility analysis

Volatility classification: Low / Normal / High

Current Tick Volume

Volume Activity analysis

Daily Open

Daily High / Low

Current Daily Range

Average Daily Range (ADR)

ADR Usage percentage

Current price position inside the daily range

Sydney session monitoring

Tokyo session monitoring

London session monitoring

New York session monitoring

Multiple active session detection

Session overlap information

Active session counter

Trading Mode information

Server Time

Overall Market Condition

Professional Quantora dashboard

Automatic real-time updates

Low CPU usage

Works on all chart timeframes

Free and open-source MQ5 code

Market Condition Analysis

The dashboard automatically evaluates several important market variables and provides an easy-to-understand overall condition.

Possible market conditions include:

ACTIVE — Strong trading activity with healthy volume and volatility.

MODERATE — Normal market activity without extreme conditions.

VOLATILE — High volatility combined with elevated trading conditions.

CLOSED — Market trading activity is currently unavailable or no recent ticks are detected.

This allows traders to understand current market conditions without manually checking multiple indicators.

Spread Monitoring

The dashboard continuously monitors the current Bid/Ask spread and classifies it as:

LOW

NORMAL

HIGH

Spread thresholds can be adjusted from the indicator inputs to match different brokers and instruments.

ATR Volatility Analysis

The indicator uses Average True Range (ATR) to evaluate current volatility relative to recent market behavior.

The dashboard automatically classifies volatility as:

LOW

NORMAL

HIGH

This can help traders quickly identify unusually quiet or volatile market environments.

Volume Activity

Current tick volume is compared with recent average volume to estimate market activity.

Volume conditions are classified as:

LOW

NORMAL

HIGH

This provides an additional view of current trading participation.

Daily Range & ADR

Quantora Market Status Dashboard calculates:

Current Daily Range

Average Daily Range (ADR)

ADR Used %

Current Price Position %

ADR usage helps traders understand how much of the instrument's typical daily movement has already occurred.

Trading Sessions

The dashboard monitors the four major global trading sessions:

Sydney

Tokyo

London

New York

It also detects when multiple sessions are active simultaneously.

Session hours are configurable from the indicator settings and are evaluated using UTC time.

Supported Markets

The dashboard can be used with broker-supported MetaTrader 5 instruments including:

Forex • Gold • Metals • Indices • Commodities • Crypto

Because market specifications differ between brokers, spread and market-condition thresholds can be customized.

Installation

Place:

Quantora_Market_Status_Dashboard_MT5.mq5

inside:

MQL5 → Indicators

Compile the source code using MetaEditor.

Then attach Quantora Market Status Dashboard MT5 to any MetaTrader 5 chart.

The dashboard will automatically begin monitoring the current symbol.

Important Note

Trading session times may vary depending on daylight-saving changes and individual market schedules.

Spread, volume, volatility and other market information may also differ between brokers.

This indicator is designed as a market information and analysis utility. It does not automatically open, close or manage trading positions.

Product Information

Version: 1.00

Platform: MetaTrader 5

Program Type: Indicator

Category: Trading Utilities / Market Analysis

License: Free / Open Source

Developed by QUANTORA

Professional MetaTrader 5 Trading Tools, Indicators and Expert Advisors.

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