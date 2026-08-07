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Quantora Market Status Dashboard MT5 - Professional Real-Time Market Analysis Pan - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Quantora Market Status Dashboard MT5 is a professional real-time market monitoring utility designed to provide traders with a clear overview of current trading conditions directly on the MetaTrader 5 chart.
The dashboard combines spread analysis, ATR-based volatility, tick volume activity, daily range, Average Daily Range (ADR), trading sessions and overall market conditions into one easy-to-read interface.
Instead of monitoring several indicators separately, traders can use a single dashboard to quickly evaluate whether current market conditions are active, moderate, volatile or closed.
Main Features
- Real-time Market Open / Closed detection
- Live Spread monitoring
- Spread classification: Low / Normal / High
- ATR-based volatility analysis
- Volatility classification: Low / Normal / High
- Current Tick Volume
- Volume Activity analysis
- Daily Open
- Daily High / Low
- Current Daily Range
- Average Daily Range (ADR)
- ADR Usage percentage
- Current price position inside the daily range
- Sydney session monitoring
- Tokyo session monitoring
- London session monitoring
- New York session monitoring
- Multiple active session detection
- Session overlap information
- Active session counter
- Trading Mode information
- Server Time
- Overall Market Condition
- Professional Quantora dashboard
- Automatic real-time updates
- Low CPU usage
- Works on all chart timeframes
- Free and open-source MQ5 code
Market Condition Analysis
The dashboard automatically evaluates several important market variables and provides an easy-to-understand overall condition.
Possible market conditions include:
ACTIVE — Strong trading activity with healthy volume and volatility.
MODERATE — Normal market activity without extreme conditions.
VOLATILE — High volatility combined with elevated trading conditions.
CLOSED — Market trading activity is currently unavailable or no recent ticks are detected.
This allows traders to understand current market conditions without manually checking multiple indicators.
Spread Monitoring
The dashboard continuously monitors the current Bid/Ask spread and classifies it as:
LOW
NORMAL
HIGH
Spread thresholds can be adjusted from the indicator inputs to match different brokers and instruments.
ATR Volatility Analysis
The indicator uses Average True Range (ATR) to evaluate current volatility relative to recent market behavior.
The dashboard automatically classifies volatility as:
LOW
NORMAL
HIGH
This can help traders quickly identify unusually quiet or volatile market environments.
Volume Activity
Current tick volume is compared with recent average volume to estimate market activity.
Volume conditions are classified as:
LOW
NORMAL
HIGH
This provides an additional view of current trading participation.
Daily Range & ADR
Quantora Market Status Dashboard calculates:
Current Daily Range
Average Daily Range (ADR)
ADR Used %
Current Price Position %
ADR usage helps traders understand how much of the instrument's typical daily movement has already occurred.
Trading Sessions
The dashboard monitors the four major global trading sessions:
Sydney
Tokyo
London
New York
It also detects when multiple sessions are active simultaneously.
Session hours are configurable from the indicator settings and are evaluated using UTC time.
Supported Markets
The dashboard can be used with broker-supported MetaTrader 5 instruments including:
Forex • Gold • Metals • Indices • Commodities • Crypto
Because market specifications differ between brokers, spread and market-condition thresholds can be customized.
Installation
Place:
Quantora_Market_Status_Dashboard_MT5.mq5
inside:
MQL5 → Indicators
Compile the source code using MetaEditor.
Then attach Quantora Market Status Dashboard MT5 to any MetaTrader 5 chart.
The dashboard will automatically begin monitoring the current symbol.
Important Note
Trading session times may vary depending on daylight-saving changes and individual market schedules.
Spread, volume, volatility and other market information may also differ between brokers.
This indicator is designed as a market information and analysis utility. It does not automatically open, close or manage trading positions.
Product Information
Version: 1.00
Platform: MetaTrader 5
Program Type: Indicator
Category: Trading Utilities / Market Analysis
License: Free / Open Source
Developed by QUANTORA
Professional MetaTrader 5 Trading Tools, Indicators and Expert Advisors.
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