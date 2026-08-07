



Quantora Symbol Information Panel MT5 is a professional real-time market information utility designed for MetaTrader 5.

The indicator collects important trading specifications directly from the broker and displays them in a single organized dashboard.

Instead of searching through MetaTrader symbol specification windows, traders can instantly monitor price information, spread, contract specifications, lot limits, swap values, margin information and trading status directly on the chart.

Main Features

Live Bid price

Live Ask price

Current Spread in points

Market Open / Closed status

Symbol Digits

Point Size

Tick Size

Tick Value

Contract Size

Minimum Lot

Maximum Lot

Lot Step

Stops Level

Freeze Level

Swap Long

Swap Short

Base Currency

Profit Currency

Margin Currency

Account Currency

Initial Margin information

Maintenance Margin information

Symbol Trading Mode

Server Time

Current chart symbol support

Optional custom symbol

Automatic real-time updates

Professional Quantora dashboard

Low CPU usage

Works on all chart timeframes

Compatible with Forex, Gold, Indices, Crypto and other MT5 instruments

Free and open-source MQ5 code

Broker-Specific Information

The indicator retrieves symbol specifications directly from MetaTrader 5 using the information supplied by the connected broker.

This includes important properties such as:

SYMBOL_POINT

SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_SIZE

SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_VALUE

SYMBOL_TRADE_CONTRACT_SIZE

SYMBOL_VOLUME_MIN

SYMBOL_VOLUME_MAX

SYMBOL_VOLUME_STEP

SYMBOL_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL

SYMBOL_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL

Because contract specifications can differ between brokers, the displayed information automatically adapts to the selected symbol and broker.

Trading Information

The dashboard also displays useful trading conditions including:

Trading Mode — Full, Long Only, Short Only, Close Only or Disabled.

Swap Long / Short — Swap values provided by the broker.

Lot Specifications — Minimum volume, maximum volume and permitted volume step.

Stops / Freeze Level — Broker restrictions related to order modification and Stop Loss / Take Profit placement.

Supported Markets

The indicator can be used with broker-supported MetaTrader 5 instruments including:

Forex • Gold • Metals • Indices • Crypto • Commodities

Available specifications depend on the information supplied by the broker.

Installation

Place:

Quantora_Symbol_Information_Panel_MT5.mq5

inside:

MQL5 → Indicators

Compile the source code using MetaEditor and attach Quantora Symbol Information Panel MT5 to any chart.

The dashboard will automatically retrieve the specifications of the current chart symbol.

Important Note

All symbol, trading, swap, margin and contract information displayed by the indicator comes from the MetaTrader 5 symbol specifications provided by the connected broker.

Values may therefore differ between brokers and account types.

The indicator is an informational trading utility and does not open, close or manage trading positions.

Product Information

Version: 1.00

Platform: MetaTrader 5

Program Type: Indicator

Category: Trading Utilities / Market Information

License: Free / Open Source

Developed by QUANTORA

Professional MetaTrader 5 Trading Tools, Indicators and Expert Advisors.