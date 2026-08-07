Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
Quantora Symbol Information Panel MT5 - Professional Trading Specifications Dashboard - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 66
- Published:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Quantora Symbol Information Panel MT5 is a professional real-time market information utility designed for MetaTrader 5.
The indicator collects important trading specifications directly from the broker and displays them in a single organized dashboard.
Instead of searching through MetaTrader symbol specification windows, traders can instantly monitor price information, spread, contract specifications, lot limits, swap values, margin information and trading status directly on the chart.
Main Features
- Live Bid price
- Live Ask price
- Current Spread in points
- Market Open / Closed status
- Symbol Digits
- Point Size
- Tick Size
- Tick Value
- Contract Size
- Minimum Lot
- Maximum Lot
- Lot Step
- Stops Level
- Freeze Level
- Swap Long
- Swap Short
- Base Currency
- Profit Currency
- Margin Currency
- Account Currency
- Initial Margin information
- Maintenance Margin information
- Symbol Trading Mode
- Server Time
- Current chart symbol support
- Optional custom symbol
- Automatic real-time updates
- Professional Quantora dashboard
- Low CPU usage
- Works on all chart timeframes
- Compatible with Forex, Gold, Indices, Crypto and other MT5 instruments
- Free and open-source MQ5 code
Broker-Specific Information
The indicator retrieves symbol specifications directly from MetaTrader 5 using the information supplied by the connected broker.
This includes important properties such as:
SYMBOL_POINT
SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_SIZE
SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_VALUE
SYMBOL_TRADE_CONTRACT_SIZE
SYMBOL_VOLUME_MIN
SYMBOL_VOLUME_MAX
SYMBOL_VOLUME_STEP
SYMBOL_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL
SYMBOL_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL
Because contract specifications can differ between brokers, the displayed information automatically adapts to the selected symbol and broker.
Trading Information
The dashboard also displays useful trading conditions including:
Trading Mode — Full, Long Only, Short Only, Close Only or Disabled.
Swap Long / Short — Swap values provided by the broker.
Lot Specifications — Minimum volume, maximum volume and permitted volume step.
Stops / Freeze Level — Broker restrictions related to order modification and Stop Loss / Take Profit placement.
Supported Markets
The indicator can be used with broker-supported MetaTrader 5 instruments including:
Forex • Gold • Metals • Indices • Crypto • Commodities
Available specifications depend on the information supplied by the broker.
Installation
Place:
Quantora_Symbol_Information_Panel_MT5.mq5
inside:
MQL5 → Indicators
Compile the source code using MetaEditor and attach Quantora Symbol Information Panel MT5 to any chart.
The dashboard will automatically retrieve the specifications of the current chart symbol.
Important Note
All symbol, trading, swap, margin and contract information displayed by the indicator comes from the MetaTrader 5 symbol specifications provided by the connected broker.
Values may therefore differ between brokers and account types.
The indicator is an informational trading utility and does not open, close or manage trading positions.
Product Information
Version: 1.00
Platform: MetaTrader 5
Program Type: Indicator
Category: Trading Utilities / Market Information
License: Free / Open Source
Developed by QUANTORA
Professional MetaTrader 5 Trading Tools, Indicators and Expert Advisors.
Professional open-source Pip Value Calculator for MetaTrader 5. Calculates broker-specific pip and point values using real symbol specifications, lot size, tick size, tick value and account currency.Quantora ADR Calculator MT5 - Professional Average Daily Range Indicator
Professional open-source ADR Calculator for MetaTrader 5. Calculates Average Daily Range, current day range, ADR usage percentage, remaining range and projected ADR High/Low levels with a modern Quantora dashboard.
Professional open-source Market Status Dashboard for MetaTrader 5. Monitor spread, ATR volatility, volume activity, daily range, ADR usage, trading sessions and overall market conditions in real time.Quantora Trading Clock MT5 - Professional Global Market Time Dashboard
Professional open-source Trading Clock for MetaTrader 5. Displays broker server time, local time, UTC and Sydney, Tokyo, London and New York market times with live session status and overlap information.