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Quantora Pip Value Calculator MT5 - Professional Pip and Point Value Calculator - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Quantora Pip Value Calculator MT5 is a professional trading utility designed to calculate the monetary value of pips and points directly inside MetaTrader 5.
Unlike simple calculators that assume fixed pip values, Quantora Pip Value Calculator uses the trading specifications provided by the broker for the selected symbol.
The dashboard provides an instant overview of pip value, point value, tick information, contract size and account currency.
Main Features
- Real-time Pip Value calculation
- Point Value calculation
- Adjustable lot size
- Quick calculations for 0.01 lot
- Quick calculations for 0.10 lot
- Quick calculations for 1.00 lot
- Current chart symbol support
- Optional custom symbol
- Automatic account currency detection
- Symbol Digits information
- Pip Size information
- Point Size information
- Tick Size information
- Tick Value information
- Contract Size information
- Broker-specific symbol data
- Professional Quantora dashboard
- Low CPU usage
- Works on all chart timeframes
- Supports Forex, Gold, Indices, Crypto and other broker-supported instruments
- Free and open-source MQ5 code
Broker-Aware Calculation
The calculator uses MetaTrader 5 symbol specifications including:
SYMBOL_POINT
SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_SIZE
SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_VALUE
SYMBOL_TRADE_CONTRACT_SIZE
This allows the calculator to adapt to the specifications supplied by the broker instead of relying on a fixed monetary pip value.
Lot Size Calculator
The Lot Size input allows the user to calculate pip and point values for a specific trading volume.
The dashboard also provides quick-reference pip values for:
0.01 Lot
0.10 Lot
1.00 Lot
This makes it easy to compare the monetary impact of different position sizes.
How to Install
Place:
Quantora_Pip_Value_Calculator_MT5.mq5
inside:
MQL5 → Indicators
Compile the source code using MetaEditor and attach Quantora Pip Value Calculator MT5 to any chart.
The indicator will automatically retrieve the symbol specifications and calculate the corresponding values.
Important Note
Symbol specifications, tick values, contract sizes and calculation methods may vary between brokers and financial instruments.
The values displayed by this indicator are based on the symbol information supplied by the connected MetaTrader 5 broker.
This tool is intended for informational and risk-management purposes and does not provide trading signals or financial advice.
Product Information
Version: 1.00
Platform: MetaTrader 5
Program Type: Indicator
Category: Trading Utilities / Risk Management
License: Free / Open Source
Developed by QUANTORA
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