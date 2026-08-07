Quantora Pip Value Calculator MT5 is a professional trading utility designed to calculate the monetary value of pips and points directly inside MetaTrader 5.

Unlike simple calculators that assume fixed pip values, Quantora Pip Value Calculator uses the trading specifications provided by the broker for the selected symbol.

The dashboard provides an instant overview of pip value, point value, tick information, contract size and account currency.

Main Features

Real-time Pip Value calculation

Point Value calculation

Adjustable lot size

Quick calculations for 0.01 lot

Quick calculations for 0.10 lot

Quick calculations for 1.00 lot

Current chart symbol support

Optional custom symbol

Automatic account currency detection

Symbol Digits information

Pip Size information

Point Size information

Tick Size information

Tick Value information

Contract Size information

Broker-specific symbol data

Professional Quantora dashboard

Low CPU usage

Works on all chart timeframes

Supports Forex, Gold, Indices, Crypto and other broker-supported instruments

Free and open-source MQ5 code

Broker-Aware Calculation

The calculator uses MetaTrader 5 symbol specifications including:

SYMBOL_POINT

SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_SIZE

SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_VALUE

SYMBOL_TRADE_CONTRACT_SIZE

This allows the calculator to adapt to the specifications supplied by the broker instead of relying on a fixed monetary pip value.

Lot Size Calculator

The Lot Size input allows the user to calculate pip and point values for a specific trading volume.

The dashboard also provides quick-reference pip values for:

0.01 Lot

0.10 Lot

1.00 Lot

This makes it easy to compare the monetary impact of different position sizes.

How to Install

Place:

Quantora_Pip_Value_Calculator_MT5.mq5

inside:

MQL5 → Indicators

Compile the source code using MetaEditor and attach Quantora Pip Value Calculator MT5 to any chart.

The indicator will automatically retrieve the symbol specifications and calculate the corresponding values.

Important Note

Symbol specifications, tick values, contract sizes and calculation methods may vary between brokers and financial instruments.

The values displayed by this indicator are based on the symbol information supplied by the connected MetaTrader 5 broker.

This tool is intended for informational and risk-management purposes and does not provide trading signals or financial advice.

Product Information

Version: 1.00

Platform: MetaTrader 5

Program Type: Indicator

Category: Trading Utilities / Risk Management

License: Free / Open Source

Developed by QUANTORA

Professional MetaTrader 5 Trading Tools, Indicators and Expert Advisors.