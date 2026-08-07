Quantora ADR Calculator MT5 is a professional Average Daily Range indicator designed for MetaTrader 5.

The indicator analyzes historical daily price ranges and calculates the Average Daily Range (ADR) for the selected period.

It also monitors the current trading day's range and shows how much of the expected daily movement has already been completed.

Main Features

Average Daily Range (ADR) calculation

Default 14-day ADR period

Adjustable ADR calculation period

Current Day Range

ADR Used percentage

Remaining Daily Range

Today Open price

Today High and Low

Projected ADR High level

Projected ADR Low level

Points display

Pips display

ADR progress bar

Optional ADR High / Low chart levels

Uses completed daily candles by default

Professional Quantora dashboard

Low CPU usage

Works on all chart timeframes

Compatible with Forex, Gold, Indices and Crypto

Free and open-source MQ5 code

How It Works

The indicator calculates the average High-to-Low range of the previous daily candles.

By default, the previous 14 completed trading days are used.

The dashboard then compares the current day's range with the calculated ADR and displays the percentage of ADR already used.

For example:

ADR = 3250 points

Today Range = 1840 points

ADR Used = 56.6%

Remaining Range = 1410 points

This provides traders with a quick visual reference for current daily volatility.

ADR Levels

When Show ADR Levels is enabled, projected ADR High and ADR Low levels are displayed directly on the chart.

These levels provide a visual representation of the calculated daily range based on the current day's opening price.

They are statistical reference levels and should not be interpreted as guaranteed price targets.

Installation

Place:

Quantora_ADR_Calculator_MT5.mq5

inside:

MQL5 → Indicators

Compile the source code using MetaEditor and attach Quantora ADR Calculator MT5 to any chart.

Important Note

ADR measures historical average price movement and does not predict future market direction.

This indicator is an informational and analytical tool. It does not open, close or manage trades.

Product Information

Version: 1.00

Platform: MetaTrader 5

Program Type: Indicator

Category: Trading Utilities / Volatility

License: Free / Open Source

Developed by QUANTORA

Professional MetaTrader 5 Trading Tools, Indicators and Expert Advisors.