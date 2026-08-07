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Quantora ADR Calculator MT5 - Professional Average Daily Range Indicator - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Quantora ADR Calculator MT5 is a professional Average Daily Range indicator designed for MetaTrader 5.
The indicator analyzes historical daily price ranges and calculates the Average Daily Range (ADR) for the selected period.
It also monitors the current trading day's range and shows how much of the expected daily movement has already been completed.
Main Features
- Average Daily Range (ADR) calculation
- Default 14-day ADR period
- Adjustable ADR calculation period
- Current Day Range
- ADR Used percentage
- Remaining Daily Range
- Today Open price
- Today High and Low
- Projected ADR High level
- Projected ADR Low level
- Points display
- Pips display
- ADR progress bar
- Optional ADR High / Low chart levels
- Uses completed daily candles by default
- Professional Quantora dashboard
- Low CPU usage
- Works on all chart timeframes
- Compatible with Forex, Gold, Indices and Crypto
- Free and open-source MQ5 code
How It Works
The indicator calculates the average High-to-Low range of the previous daily candles.
By default, the previous 14 completed trading days are used.
The dashboard then compares the current day's range with the calculated ADR and displays the percentage of ADR already used.
For example:
ADR = 3250 points
Today Range = 1840 points
ADR Used = 56.6%
Remaining Range = 1410 points
This provides traders with a quick visual reference for current daily volatility.
ADR Levels
When Show ADR Levels is enabled, projected ADR High and ADR Low levels are displayed directly on the chart.
These levels provide a visual representation of the calculated daily range based on the current day's opening price.
They are statistical reference levels and should not be interpreted as guaranteed price targets.
Installation
Place:
Quantora_ADR_Calculator_MT5.mq5
inside:
MQL5 → Indicators
Compile the source code using MetaEditor and attach Quantora ADR Calculator MT5 to any chart.
Important Note
ADR measures historical average price movement and does not predict future market direction.
This indicator is an informational and analytical tool. It does not open, close or manage trades.
Product Information
Version: 1.00
Platform: MetaTrader 5
Program Type: Indicator
Category: Trading Utilities / Volatility
License: Free / Open Source
Developed by QUANTORA
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