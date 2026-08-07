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Quantora Session Clock MT5 - Professional Forex Trading Session Monitor - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Quantora Session Clock MT5 is a professional trading session monitoring indicator designed for MetaTrader 5.
The indicator provides a real-time dashboard for monitoring the major global trading sessions directly from your chart.
It displays the current status of the Sydney, Tokyo, London and New York sessions together with the remaining time until each session opens or closes.
The dashboard also provides active session information, session progress and overlapping market sessions.
Main Features
- Sydney Trading Session
- Tokyo Trading Session
- London Trading Session
- New York Trading Session
- Live OPEN / CLOSED status
- Countdown until session opening
- Countdown until session closing
- Individual session progress bars
- Active session counter
- Session overlap detection
- Server time display
- UTC time display
- Adjustable UTC offset
- Customizable session hours
- Session opening alerts
- Session closing alerts
- Popup notifications
- Optional sound alerts
- Optional push notifications
- Professional Quantora dashboard
- Low CPU usage
- Works on all chart timeframes
- Suitable for Forex, Gold, Indices and Crypto
- Free and open-source MQ5 code
Session Time Configuration
Trading session hours may change depending on daylight saving time, broker settings and market conventions.
For this reason, all session opening and closing hours can be configured directly from the indicator Inputs.
Default UTC session settings are provided for:
Sydney — Tokyo — London — New York
How to Install
Place the MQ5 file inside:
MQL5 → Indicators
Compile the file using MetaEditor and attach Quantora Session Clock MT5 to any MetaTrader 5 chart.
The dashboard will automatically begin monitoring the configured trading sessions.
Important Note
Quantora Session Clock is an informational trading utility.
It does not open, close or manage trading positions. Session information should not be considered financial or investment advice.
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Developed by Quantora
Professional MetaTrader 5 Trading Tools, Indicators and Expert Advisors.
Version: 1.00
Platform: MetaTrader 5
Program Type: Indicator
License: Free / Open Source
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