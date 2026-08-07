Quantora Session Clock MT5 is a professional trading session monitoring indicator designed for MetaTrader 5.

The indicator provides a real-time dashboard for monitoring the major global trading sessions directly from your chart.

It displays the current status of the Sydney, Tokyo, London and New York sessions together with the remaining time until each session opens or closes.

The dashboard also provides active session information, session progress and overlapping market sessions.

Main Features

Sydney Trading Session

Tokyo Trading Session

London Trading Session

New York Trading Session

Live OPEN / CLOSED status

Countdown until session opening

Countdown until session closing

Individual session progress bars

Active session counter

Session overlap detection

Server time display

UTC time display

Adjustable UTC offset

Customizable session hours

Session opening alerts

Session closing alerts

Popup notifications

Optional sound alerts

Optional push notifications

Professional Quantora dashboard

Low CPU usage

Works on all chart timeframes

Suitable for Forex, Gold, Indices and Crypto

Free and open-source MQ5 code

Session Time Configuration

Trading session hours may change depending on daylight saving time, broker settings and market conventions.

For this reason, all session opening and closing hours can be configured directly from the indicator Inputs.

Default UTC session settings are provided for:

Sydney — Tokyo — London — New York

How to Install

Place the MQ5 file inside:

MQL5 → Indicators

Compile the file using MetaEditor and attach Quantora Session Clock MT5 to any MetaTrader 5 chart.

The dashboard will automatically begin monitoring the configured trading sessions.

Important Note

Quantora Session Clock is an informational trading utility.

It does not open, close or manage trading positions. Session information should not be considered financial or investment advice.

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Developed by Quantora

Professional MetaTrader 5 Trading Tools, Indicators and Expert Advisors.

Version: 1.00

Platform: MetaTrader 5

Program Type: Indicator

License: Free / Open Source