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Indicators

MT5 Trade Report - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Cahyo Hadi Prasetyo
Cahyo Hadi Prasetyo

Cahyo Hadi Prasetyo

2 codes
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234
Published:
Updated:
ReportTable.mq5 (41.85 KB) view
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Trade Report Table — a standalone indicator that shows a full trading report table on your chart, inspired by the MT5 report generated when exporting history to XML/HTML.
PURELY INFORMATIONAL — this indicator does NOT trade. It simply scans your account's complete deal history (all symbols, all time) and displays the performance statistics in a clean, readable table.

WHAT IT SHOWS

Profitability:

  • Total Net Profit / Gross Profit / Gross Loss
  • Profit Factor / Expected Payoff
  • Recovery Factor / Sharpe Ratio

Drawdown:
  • Balance Drawdown (Absolute / Maximal / Relative)

Trades:
  • Total Trades, Short & Long Trades (won %)
  • Profit Trades (%) / Loss Trades (%)
  • Largest / Average profit & loss trade

Streaks:
  •  Max consecutive wins/losses (count + money)
  •  Max consecutive profit/loss (count + money)
  •  Average consecutive wins/losses

Extra:
  • Win Rate (%)
  • Payoff Ratio (Avg Win / Avg Loss)
  • Total Commission + Swap
  • Total Deposits / Withdrawals

FEATURES

  •  All symbols, full account history — no filters needed
  •  Auto refresh when new deals close, plus periodic refresh
  •  Color-coded values: profit in green, loss in red (can be disabled)
  •  Position anywhere: 4 corners + X/Y offset, auto re-position on resize
  •  Dark theme palette matching the classic terminal look
  •  Fully configurable: font size, colors, refresh interval
  •  Lightweight — only redraws texts on refresh (no full redraw spam)

INPUTS

  •   Display   : X/Y offset, corner, font size, show header/footer, color coding
  •   Refresh   : auto refresh interval (default 30 s)
  •   Colors    : background, header, accent, label, value, positive, negative

HOW TO USE
  • Attach "Trade Report Table" to any chart
  • The table appears immediately (top-left by default)
  • Statistics are calculated from the ENTIRE account history — not just the chart symbol

Works on any symbol, timeframe and account type. Free for general use.


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