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MT5 Trade Report - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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WHAT IT SHOWS
Profitability:
- Total Net Profit / Gross Profit / Gross Loss
- Profit Factor / Expected Payoff
- Recovery Factor / Sharpe Ratio
- Balance Drawdown (Absolute / Maximal / Relative)
- Total Trades, Short & Long Trades (won %)
- Profit Trades (%) / Loss Trades (%)
- Largest / Average profit & loss trade
- Max consecutive wins/losses (count + money)
- Max consecutive profit/loss (count + money)
- Average consecutive wins/losses
- Win Rate (%)
- Payoff Ratio (Avg Win / Avg Loss)
- Total Commission + Swap
- Total Deposits / Withdrawals
- All symbols, full account history — no filters needed
- Auto refresh when new deals close, plus periodic refresh
- Color-coded values: profit in green, loss in red (can be disabled)
- Position anywhere: 4 corners + X/Y offset, auto re-position on resize
- Dark theme palette matching the classic terminal look
- Fully configurable: font size, colors, refresh interval
- Lightweight — only redraws texts on refresh (no full redraw spam)
INPUTS
- Display : X/Y offset, corner, font size, show header/footer, color coding
- Refresh : auto refresh interval (default 30 s)
- Colors : background, header, accent, label, value, positive, negative
- Attach "Trade Report Table" to any chart
- The table appears immediately (top-left by default)
- Statistics are calculated from the ENTIRE account history — not just the chart symbol
Works on any symbol, timeframe and account type. Free for general use.
Locks in the high and low of any user-defined session — Asian, London, New York, or a fully custom window — and draws it on the chart as a live-updating box or line pair. No repainting, no discretion — the range is measured directly from the bars, not estimated.Quantora Candle Countdown MT5 - Professional Candle Timer and Countdown Tool
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