Trade Report Table — a standalone indicator that shows a full trading report table on your chart, inspired by the MT5 report generated when exporting history to XML/HTML.

PURELY INFORMATIONAL — this indicator does NOT trade. It simply scans your account's complete deal history (all symbols, all time) and displays the performance statistics in a clean, readable table.





WHAT IT SHOWS

Profitability:

Total Net Profit / Gross Profit / Gross Loss

Profit Factor / Expected Payoff

Recovery Factor / Sharpe Ratio





Drawdown:

Balance Drawdown (Absolute / Maximal / Relative)





Trades:

Total Trades, Short & Long Trades (won %)

Profit Trades (%) / Loss Trades (%)

Largest / Average profit & loss trade





Streaks:

Max consecutive wins/losses (count + money)

Max consecutive profit/loss (count + money)

Average consecutive wins/losses





Extra:

Win Rate (%)

Payoff Ratio (Avg Win / Avg Loss)

Total Commission + Swap

Total Deposits / Withdrawals





FEATURES





All symbols, full account history — no filters needed

Auto refresh when new deals close, plus periodic refresh

Color-coded values: profit in green, loss in red (can be disabled)

Position anywhere: 4 corners + X/Y offset, auto re-position on resize

Dark theme palette matching the classic terminal look

Fully configurable: font size, colors, refresh interval

Lightweight — only redraws texts on refresh (no full redraw spam)





INPUTS

Display : X/Y offset, corner, font size, show header/footer, color coding

Refresh : auto refresh interval (default 30 s)

Colors : background, header, accent, label, value, positive, negative





HOW TO USE

Attach "Trade Report Table" to any chart

The table appears immediately (top-left by default)

Statistics are calculated from the ENTIRE account history — not just the chart symbol