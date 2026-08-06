



Professional Trade Risk and Reward Calculator for MetaTrader 5

uantora Risk Calculator MT5

Quantora Risk Calculator MT5 is a professional open-source trading utility designed to calculate the financial risk of a planned trade before it is opened.

By using the selected symbol, trade direction, lot size, entry price, Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, the tool calculates how much money is at risk, what percentage of the account is exposed and how much potential profit the trade may generate.

It also evaluates the trade’s reward-to-risk ratio, estimated margin requirement and overall risk level through a modern Quantora dashboard.

Money Risk Calculation

Main Features

Calculates the estimated monetary loss if the Stop Loss is reached.

Account Risk Percentage

Shows what percentage of the selected account value is being risked.

Potential Profit Calculation

Calculates the estimated monetary profit if the Take Profit level is reached.

Reward-to-Risk Ratio

Displays the relationship between potential profit and potential loss.

Buy and Sell Support

Supports calculations for:

BUY trades

SELL trades

Flexible Account Base

Choose between:

Account Balance

Account Equity

Custom Account Value

Flexible Symbol Selection

Use:

Current chart symbol

Custom symbol

Complete Trade Inputs

Configure:

Lot Size

Entry Price

Stop Loss Price

Take Profit Price

Trade Direction

Risk Level Classification

The tool automatically classifies the calculated account risk:

Excellent

Safe

Moderate

Aggressive

Dangerous

The classification levels can be adjusted through the Expert Advisor inputs.

Margin Analysis

The calculator displays:

Estimated Margin Requirement

Margin as a percentage of Free Margin

Margin Status

Position Value

A warning is shown when the estimated margin usage exceeds the configured threshold.

Professional Quantora Dashboard

The dashboard displays:

Status

Account Base

Account Base Type

Symbol

Trade Direction

Lot Size

Spread

Entry Price

Stop Loss Price

Take Profit Price

Stop Loss Distance

Take Profit Distance

Money Risk

Risk Percentage

Potential Profit

Reward-to-Risk Ratio

Risk Level

Margin Requirement

Margin / Free Margin Percentage

Margin Status

Position Value

Recalculate

Reset Status

Forex

Gold — XAUUSD

Indices

Crypto CFDs

Dashboard ControlsCompatible MarketsAdvantages

✔ Know the financial risk before entering a trade

✔ Automatic account risk percentage calculation

✔ Potential profit calculation

✔ Reward-to-Risk analysis

✔ Adjustable risk classification system

✔ Estimated margin requirement

✔ Margin warning system

✔ Balance, Equity or Custom Account Value

✔ BUY and SELL support

✔ Current or Custom Symbol support

✔ Professional Quantora dashboard

✔ Low CPU usage

✔ Broker-compatible symbol calculations

✔ Open-source code

✔ Easy future customization

How It Works

The tool calculates the price distance between the selected Entry Price and Stop Loss.

This distance is converted into a monetary value using the symbol’s tick size, tick value and selected lot size.

The result is then compared with the selected account value to calculate the account risk percentage.

When a Take Profit level is entered, the tool also calculates the potential profit and Reward-to-Risk ratio.

Important Information

This utility does not open trades, does not place orders and does not generate trading signals.

Its purpose is to provide an estimated risk analysis based on the entered trade parameters and symbol information received from the broker.

Broker specifications, execution conditions and account currency conversions may affect actual trading results. Always verify calculations before placing a live order.