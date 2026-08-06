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Quantora Risk Calculator MT5 - Professional Trade Risk and Reward Calculator - expert for MetaTrader 5
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uantora Risk Calculator MT5
Professional Trade Risk and Reward Calculator for MetaTrader 5
Quantora Risk Calculator MT5 is a professional open-source trading utility designed to calculate the financial risk of a planned trade before it is opened.
By using the selected symbol, trade direction, lot size, entry price, Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, the tool calculates how much money is at risk, what percentage of the account is exposed and how much potential profit the trade may generate.
It also evaluates the trade’s reward-to-risk ratio, estimated margin requirement and overall risk level through a modern Quantora dashboard.
Main Features
Money Risk Calculation
Calculates the estimated monetary loss if the Stop Loss is reached.
Account Risk Percentage
Shows what percentage of the selected account value is being risked.
Potential Profit Calculation
Calculates the estimated monetary profit if the Take Profit level is reached.
Reward-to-Risk Ratio
Displays the relationship between potential profit and potential loss.
Buy and Sell Support
Supports calculations for:
- BUY trades
- SELL trades
Flexible Account Base
Choose between:
- Account Balance
- Account Equity
- Custom Account Value
Flexible Symbol Selection
Use:
- Current chart symbol
- Custom symbol
Complete Trade Inputs
Configure:
- Lot Size
- Entry Price
- Stop Loss Price
- Take Profit Price
- Trade Direction
Risk Level Classification
The tool automatically classifies the calculated account risk:
- Excellent
- Safe
- Moderate
- Aggressive
- Dangerous
The classification levels can be adjusted through the Expert Advisor inputs.
Margin Analysis
The calculator displays:
- Estimated Margin Requirement
- Margin as a percentage of Free Margin
- Margin Status
- Position Value
A warning is shown when the estimated margin usage exceeds the configured threshold.
Professional Quantora Dashboard
The dashboard displays:
- Status
- Account Base
- Account Base Type
- Symbol
- Trade Direction
- Lot Size
- Spread
- Entry Price
- Stop Loss Price
- Take Profit Price
- Stop Loss Distance
- Take Profit Distance
- Money Risk
- Risk Percentage
- Potential Profit
- Reward-to-Risk Ratio
- Risk Level
- Margin Requirement
- Margin / Free Margin Percentage
- Margin Status
- Position Value
Dashboard Controls
- Recalculate
- Reset Status
Compatible Markets
- Forex
- Gold — XAUUSD
- Indices
- Crypto CFDs
Advantages
✔ Know the financial risk before entering a trade
✔ Automatic account risk percentage calculation
✔ Potential profit calculation
✔ Reward-to-Risk analysis
✔ Adjustable risk classification system
✔ Estimated margin requirement
✔ Margin warning system
✔ Balance, Equity or Custom Account Value
✔ BUY and SELL support
✔ Current or Custom Symbol support
✔ Professional Quantora dashboard
✔ Low CPU usage
✔ Broker-compatible symbol calculations
✔ Open-source code
✔ Easy future customization
How It Works
The tool calculates the price distance between the selected Entry Price and Stop Loss.
This distance is converted into a monetary value using the symbol’s tick size, tick value and selected lot size.
The result is then compared with the selected account value to calculate the account risk percentage.
When a Take Profit level is entered, the tool also calculates the potential profit and Reward-to-Risk ratio.
Important Information
This utility does not open trades, does not place orders and does not generate trading signals.
Its purpose is to provide an estimated risk analysis based on the entered trade parameters and symbol information received from the broker.
Broker specifications, execution conditions and account currency conversions may affect actual trading results. Always verify calculations before placing a live order.
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