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Professional Automatic Trailing Stop Utility for MetaTrader 5 - expert for MetaTrader 5
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Quantora Trailing Stop Manager MT5
Professional Automatic Trailing Stop Utility for MetaTrader 5
Quantora Trailing Stop Manager MT5 is a professional open-source trade management utility that automatically follows market price and updates the Stop Loss of profitable positions.
Once a trade reaches the configured profit level, the manager activates its trailing system and moves the Stop Loss step by step as the market continues in the trader’s favor.
The utility is designed to protect floating profits, reduce manual trade management and work efficiently across Forex, Gold, Indices and Crypto CFD markets.
Main Features
Automatic Trailing Stop
Automatically starts trailing profitable positions after the configured trigger level has been reached.
Adjustable Trailing Start
Define how many points of profit are required before trailing begins.
Adjustable Trailing Distance
Control the distance between the current market price and the Stop Loss.
Adjustable Trailing Step
Choose the minimum price movement required before the Stop Loss is updated again.
Minimum Profit Filter
Prevents unnecessary Stop Loss modifications before the trade reaches the specified minimum profit.
Smart Trailing Update
The Stop Loss is modified only when the new level provides better protection than the current level.
This reduces unnecessary trade requests and terminal log activity.
Flexible Position Filtering
The utility can manage:
- Manual positions
- All positions
- Positions with a specific Magic Number
Symbol Management
- Current Symbol
- All Symbols
Buy and Sell Control
BUY and SELL positions can be managed independently.
One-Click Trailing
The Trail Now button attempts to apply the calculated trailing level immediately to eligible positions.
Professional Quantora Dashboard
The real-time dashboard displays:
- Manager Status
- Balance
- Equity
- Free Margin
- Current Symbol
- Spread
- Account Type
- Magic Filter
- Managed Positions
- Floating Profit/Loss
- Trailing Start
- Trailing Distance
- Trailing Step
- Minimum Profit
- Update Counter
- Error Counter
Dashboard Controls
- Start / Stop Manager
- Trail Now
Compatible Markets
- Forex
- Gold — XAUUSD
- Indices
- Crypto CFDs
Advantages
✔ Automatic profit protection
✔ Adjustable trailing parameters
✔ Smart Stop Loss updates
✔ Minimum profit filtering
✔ Manual and Magic Number filtering
✔ Current or all-symbol management
✔ BUY and SELL filters
✔ Professional Quantora dashboard
✔ Low CPU usage
✔ Broker stop and freeze-level control
✔ Error handling and terminal logs
✔ Open-source code
✔ Easy future customization
Important Information
This utility does not open trades and does not generate trading signals.
It manages existing open positions by moving their Stop Loss as the market moves in a profitable direction.
Trailing Stop cannot guarantee profit. During fast markets, price gaps, slippage or broker execution delays, a position may close at a different price than the displayed Stop Loss level.
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