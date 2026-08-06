







Professional Automatic Trailing Stop Utility for MetaTrader 5

Quantora Trailing Stop Manager MT5

Quantora Trailing Stop Manager MT5 is a professional open-source trade management utility that automatically follows market price and updates the Stop Loss of profitable positions.

Once a trade reaches the configured profit level, the manager activates its trailing system and moves the Stop Loss step by step as the market continues in the trader’s favor.

The utility is designed to protect floating profits, reduce manual trade management and work efficiently across Forex, Gold, Indices and Crypto CFD markets.

Automatic Trailing Stop

Main Features

Automatically starts trailing profitable positions after the configured trigger level has been reached.

Adjustable Trailing Start

Define how many points of profit are required before trailing begins.

Adjustable Trailing Distance

Control the distance between the current market price and the Stop Loss.

Adjustable Trailing Step

Choose the minimum price movement required before the Stop Loss is updated again.

Minimum Profit Filter

Prevents unnecessary Stop Loss modifications before the trade reaches the specified minimum profit.

Smart Trailing Update

The Stop Loss is modified only when the new level provides better protection than the current level.

This reduces unnecessary trade requests and terminal log activity.

Flexible Position Filtering

The utility can manage:

Manual positions

All positions

Positions with a specific Magic Number

Current Symbol

All Symbols

Symbol ManagementBuy and Sell Control

BUY and SELL positions can be managed independently.

One-Click Trailing

The Trail Now button attempts to apply the calculated trailing level immediately to eligible positions.

Professional Quantora Dashboard

The real-time dashboard displays:

Manager Status

Balance

Equity

Free Margin

Current Symbol

Spread

Account Type

Magic Filter

Managed Positions

Floating Profit/Loss

Trailing Start

Trailing Distance

Trailing Step

Minimum Profit

Update Counter

Error Counter

Start / Stop Manager

Trail Now

Forex

Gold — XAUUSD

Indices

Crypto CFDs

Dashboard ControlsCompatible MarketsAdvantages

✔ Automatic profit protection

✔ Adjustable trailing parameters

✔ Smart Stop Loss updates

✔ Minimum profit filtering

✔ Manual and Magic Number filtering

✔ Current or all-symbol management

✔ BUY and SELL filters

✔ Professional Quantora dashboard

✔ Low CPU usage

✔ Broker stop and freeze-level control

✔ Error handling and terminal logs

✔ Open-source code

✔ Easy future customization

Important Information

This utility does not open trades and does not generate trading signals.

It manages existing open positions by moving their Stop Loss as the market moves in a profitable direction.

Trailing Stop cannot guarantee profit. During fast markets, price gaps, slippage or broker execution delays, a position may close at a different price than the displayed Stop Loss level.