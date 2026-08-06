



Professional Margin Requirement Calculator for MetaTrader 5

Quantora Margin Calculator MT5 is a professional open-source utility that helps traders estimate the margin required before opening a position.

Using the selected symbol, trade direction, lot size and market price, the calculator determines the required margin, expected free margin after opening the trade, margin usage percentage and overall margin safety level.

Designed for Forex, Gold, Indices and Crypto CFD traders, it provides fast, accurate and broker-compatible calculations through a modern Quantora dashboard.

Margin Requirement Calculation

Main Features

Automatically calculates the estimated margin required to open a position.

Free Margin Analysis

Displays:

Free Margin Before Trade

Free Margin After Trade

allowing traders to understand the impact of a new position before execution.

Margin Usage Percentage

Shows how much of the available Free Margin will be consumed by the planned trade.

Margin Safety Classification

The utility automatically classifies margin usage into:

Safe

Moderate

Warning

Dangerous

The safety thresholds can be customized through the input settings.

Margin Level Projection

Calculates the estimated account Margin Level after opening the position.

Position Value Calculation

Displays the total notional value of the planned position.

Symbol Information

Automatically reads and displays:

Contract Size

Tick Value

Tick Size

Minimum Lot

Maximum Lot

Lot Step

directly from the broker.

Flexible Trade Inputs

Supports:

BUY trades

SELL trades

Current Symbol

Custom Symbol

Current Market Price

Custom Price

Professional Quantora Dashboard

The integrated dashboard displays:

Calculation Status

Symbol

Trade Direction

Lot Size

Market Price

Account Balance

Account Equity

Free Margin Before Trade

Free Margin After Trade

Required Margin

Margin Usage Percentage

Margin Safety Level

Estimated Margin Level

Position Value

Contract Size

Tick Value

Tick Size

Minimum Lot

Maximum Lot

Lot Step

Recalculate

Reset Status

Forex

Gold (XAUUSD)

Indices

Crypto CFDs

Dashboard ControlsCompatible MarketsAdvantages

✔ Estimate margin before opening a trade

✔ Avoid insufficient margin errors

✔ Automatic Free Margin analysis

✔ Margin usage percentage calculation

✔ Margin Level projection

✔ Adjustable safety thresholds

✔ Position value calculation

✔ Automatic broker specification detection

✔ BUY and SELL support

✔ Current or Custom Symbol support

✔ Professional Quantora dashboard

✔ Low CPU usage

✔ Open-source code

✔ Easy future customization

How It Works

The utility uses the broker’s contract specifications together with the selected lot size, symbol and market price to calculate the required margin for the planned position.

It then compares the required margin with your available Free Margin and estimates the account’s Margin Level after opening the trade, providing a clear view of your margin usage before any order is placed.

Important Information

This utility does not open trades, does not place orders and does not generate trading signals.

Its purpose is to estimate the margin required for a planned position using broker-provided symbol specifications.

Actual margin requirements may vary depending on broker settings, leverage, account type and trading conditions.

Always verify the displayed values before opening a live position.