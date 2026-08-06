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Professional Margin Requirement Calculator for MetaTrader 5 - expert for MetaTrader 5

Bilal Gunay
Bilal Gunay

Bilal Gunay

33 codes
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175
Published:
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Professional Margin Requirement Calculator for MetaTrader 5

Quantora Margin Calculator MT5 is a professional open-source utility that helps traders estimate the margin required before opening a position.

Using the selected symbol, trade direction, lot size and market price, the calculator determines the required margin, expected free margin after opening the trade, margin usage percentage and overall margin safety level.

Designed for Forex, Gold, Indices and Crypto CFD traders, it provides fast, accurate and broker-compatible calculations through a modern Quantora dashboard.

Main Features

Margin Requirement Calculation

Automatically calculates the estimated margin required to open a position.

Free Margin Analysis

Displays:

  • Free Margin Before Trade
  • Free Margin After Trade

allowing traders to understand the impact of a new position before execution.

Margin Usage Percentage

Shows how much of the available Free Margin will be consumed by the planned trade.

Margin Safety Classification

The utility automatically classifies margin usage into:

  • Safe
  • Moderate
  • Warning
  • Dangerous

The safety thresholds can be customized through the input settings.

Margin Level Projection

Calculates the estimated account Margin Level after opening the position.

Position Value Calculation

Displays the total notional value of the planned position.

Symbol Information

Automatically reads and displays:

  • Contract Size
  • Tick Value
  • Tick Size
  • Minimum Lot
  • Maximum Lot
  • Lot Step

directly from the broker.

Flexible Trade Inputs

Supports:

  • BUY trades
  • SELL trades
  • Current Symbol
  • Custom Symbol
  • Current Market Price
  • Custom Price
Professional Quantora Dashboard

The integrated dashboard displays:

  • Calculation Status
  • Symbol
  • Trade Direction
  • Lot Size
  • Market Price
  • Account Balance
  • Account Equity
  • Free Margin Before Trade
  • Free Margin After Trade
  • Required Margin
  • Margin Usage Percentage
  • Margin Safety Level
  • Estimated Margin Level
  • Position Value
  • Contract Size
  • Tick Value
  • Tick Size
  • Minimum Lot
  • Maximum Lot
  • Lot Step
Dashboard Controls
  • Recalculate
  • Reset Status
Compatible Markets
  • Forex
  • Gold (XAUUSD)
  • Indices
  • Crypto CFDs
Advantages

✔ Estimate margin before opening a trade

✔ Avoid insufficient margin errors

✔ Automatic Free Margin analysis

✔ Margin usage percentage calculation

✔ Margin Level projection

✔ Adjustable safety thresholds

✔ Position value calculation

✔ Automatic broker specification detection

✔ BUY and SELL support

✔ Current or Custom Symbol support

✔ Professional Quantora dashboard

✔ Low CPU usage

✔ Open-source code

✔ Easy future customization

How It Works

The utility uses the broker’s contract specifications together with the selected lot size, symbol and market price to calculate the required margin for the planned position.

It then compares the required margin with your available Free Margin and estimates the account’s Margin Level after opening the trade, providing a clear view of your margin usage before any order is placed.

Important Information

This utility does not open trades, does not place orders and does not generate trading signals.

Its purpose is to estimate the margin required for a planned position using broker-provided symbol specifications.

Actual margin requirements may vary depending on broker settings, leverage, account type and trading conditions.

Always verify the displayed values before opening a live position.


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