



Professional Candle Timer and Countdown Tool for MetaTrader 5

Quantora Candle Countdown MT5 is a professional open-source utility that displays the remaining time of the current candle in real time.

Designed for scalpers, day traders and swing traders, the tool provides a large digital countdown timer, candle progress indicator, elapsed time, remaining time and configurable countdown alerts inside a modern Quantora dashboard.

Whether you trade Forex, Gold, Indices or Crypto CFDs, this utility helps you anticipate candle closes and improve trade timing.

Live Candle Countdown

Main Features

Displays the exact remaining time until the current candle closes.

The countdown updates automatically in real time.

Large Digital Timer

A clean and highly visible countdown display makes it easy to monitor candle timing while trading.

Candle Progress

Shows how much of the current candle has completed using:

Progress Percentage

Visual Progress Bar

Elapsed & Remaining Time

Displays:

Elapsed Time

Remaining Time

for the current candle.

Candle Information

Shows:

Candle Open Time

Candle Close Time

Current Timeframe

Current Symbol

Market Status

Automatically detects and displays:

Market Open

Market Closed

Countdown Alerts

Receive configurable notifications when the candle is about to close.

Supported alert levels:

30 Seconds Remaining

10 Seconds Remaining

5 Seconds Remaining

New Candle Opened (optional)

Alert methods:

Popup Alert

Sound Alert

Push Notification

Alerts can be enabled or disabled directly from the dashboard.

Professional Quantora Dashboard

The integrated dashboard displays:

Status

Market Status

Large Digital Countdown

Current Symbol

Current Timeframe

Candle Open Time

Candle Close Time

Elapsed Time

Remaining Time

Candle Progress Percentage

Live Progress Bar

Server Time

Alert Counter

Reset Timer

Enable / Disable Alerts

Forex

Gold (XAUUSD)

Indices

Crypto CFDs

M1

M2

M3

M4

M5

M6

M10

M12

M15

M20

M30

H1

H2

H3

H4

H6

H8

H12

D1

W1

MN1

Dashboard ControlsCompatible MarketsCompatible TimeframesAdvantages

✔ Real-time candle countdown

✔ Large digital timer

✔ Candle progress percentage

✔ Visual progress bar

✔ Elapsed and remaining time

✔ Market Open / Closed detection

✔ Configurable countdown alerts

✔ Popup, sound and push notifications

✔ Multi-timeframe support

✔ Professional Quantora dashboard

✔ Low CPU usage

✔ Open-source code

✔ Easy future customization

How It Works

The utility reads the opening time of the current candle and calculates its closing time based on the selected timeframe.

Using the broker's server time, it continuously updates the remaining time, elapsed time and progress percentage.

As the candle approaches its close, the dashboard automatically changes the countdown color and can trigger user-configured alerts.

Important Information

This utility does not open trades, does not place orders and does not generate trading signals.

Its purpose is to provide accurate candle timing information to help traders improve entry and exit decisions.

Displayed times are based on your broker's server time and the selected timeframe.