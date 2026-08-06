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Quantora Candle Countdown MT5 - Professional Candle Timer and Countdown Tool - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Professional Candle Timer and Countdown Tool for MetaTrader 5
Quantora Candle Countdown MT5 is a professional open-source utility that displays the remaining time of the current candle in real time.
Designed for scalpers, day traders and swing traders, the tool provides a large digital countdown timer, candle progress indicator, elapsed time, remaining time and configurable countdown alerts inside a modern Quantora dashboard.
Whether you trade Forex, Gold, Indices or Crypto CFDs, this utility helps you anticipate candle closes and improve trade timing.
Main Features
Live Candle Countdown
Displays the exact remaining time until the current candle closes.
The countdown updates automatically in real time.
Large Digital Timer
A clean and highly visible countdown display makes it easy to monitor candle timing while trading.
Candle Progress
Shows how much of the current candle has completed using:
- Progress Percentage
- Visual Progress Bar
Elapsed & Remaining Time
Displays:
- Elapsed Time
- Remaining Time
for the current candle.
Candle Information
Shows:
- Candle Open Time
- Candle Close Time
- Current Timeframe
- Current Symbol
Market Status
Automatically detects and displays:
- Market Open
- Market Closed
Countdown Alerts
Receive configurable notifications when the candle is about to close.
Supported alert levels:
- 30 Seconds Remaining
- 10 Seconds Remaining
- 5 Seconds Remaining
- New Candle Opened (optional)
Alert methods:
- Popup Alert
- Sound Alert
- Push Notification
Alerts can be enabled or disabled directly from the dashboard.
Professional Quantora Dashboard
The integrated dashboard displays:
- Status
- Market Status
- Large Digital Countdown
- Current Symbol
- Current Timeframe
- Candle Open Time
- Candle Close Time
- Elapsed Time
- Remaining Time
- Candle Progress Percentage
- Live Progress Bar
- Server Time
- Alert Counter
Dashboard Controls
- Reset Timer
- Enable / Disable Alerts
Compatible Markets
- Forex
- Gold (XAUUSD)
- Indices
- Crypto CFDs
Compatible Timeframes
- M1
- M2
- M3
- M4
- M5
- M6
- M10
- M12
- M15
- M20
- M30
- H1
- H2
- H3
- H4
- H6
- H8
- H12
- D1
- W1
- MN1
Advantages
✔ Real-time candle countdown
✔ Large digital timer
✔ Candle progress percentage
✔ Visual progress bar
✔ Elapsed and remaining time
✔ Market Open / Closed detection
✔ Configurable countdown alerts
✔ Popup, sound and push notifications
✔ Multi-timeframe support
✔ Professional Quantora dashboard
✔ Low CPU usage
✔ Open-source code
✔ Easy future customization
How It Works
The utility reads the opening time of the current candle and calculates its closing time based on the selected timeframe.
Using the broker's server time, it continuously updates the remaining time, elapsed time and progress percentage.
As the candle approaches its close, the dashboard automatically changes the countdown color and can trigger user-configured alerts.
Important Information
This utility does not open trades, does not place orders and does not generate trading signals.
Its purpose is to provide accurate candle timing information to help traders improve entry and exit decisions.
Displayed times are based on your broker's server time and the selected timeframe.
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