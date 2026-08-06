Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
Quantora Position Size Calculator MT5 - expert for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 147
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Quantora Position Size Calculator MT5
Professional Risk-Based Lot Size Calculator for MetaTrader 5
Quantora Position Size Calculator MT5 is a professional open-source trading utility designed to calculate the appropriate lot size based on account value, risk level and Stop Loss distance.
The calculator helps traders control risk before entering a trade by converting their selected risk percentage or fixed risk amount into a broker-compatible position size.
It supports Forex, Gold, Indices and Crypto CFD symbols and automatically considers tick value, tick size, minimum lot, maximum lot and volume step information provided by the broker.
Main Features
Risk-Based Position Sizing
Calculates the recommended lot size using:
- Account value
- Risk percentage
- Fixed risk amount
- Stop Loss distance
- Symbol tick value
- Symbol tick size
Flexible Account Base
Choose between:
- Account Balance
- Account Equity
- Custom Account Value
Two Stop Loss Calculation Modes
Calculate Stop Loss distance using:
- Stop Loss in points
- Entry price and Stop Loss price difference
Fixed Risk Money Override
Instead of a percentage, users can directly specify the maximum amount of money they are willing to risk.
Broker-Compatible Lot Calculation
The result is automatically adjusted according to:
- Minimum lot
- Maximum lot
- Volume step
- Symbol trading specifications
Conservative Lot Rounding
The calculated lot size can be rounded down to help prevent the selected risk amount from being exceeded.
Risk and Reward Analysis
The calculator displays:
- Risk amount
- Recommended lot
- Raw calculated lot
- Stop Loss points
- Target points
- Potential reward
- Reward-to-risk ratio
Estimated Margin
Displays the approximate margin required for the calculated position size.
Symbol Selection
Use:
- Current chart symbol
- Custom symbol
Professional Quantora Dashboard
The dashboard displays:
- Calculation status
- Account base value
- Account base type
- Current symbol
- Spread
- Risk percentage
- Risk amount
- Stop Loss distance
- Target distance
- Tick value
- Tick size
- Raw lot size
- Recommended lot size
- Estimated margin
- Potential reward
Dashboard Controls
- Recalculate
- Reset Status
Compatible Markets
- Forex
- Gold — XAUUSD
- Indices
- Crypto CFDs
Advantages
✔ Professional risk management
✔ Automatic lot size calculation
✔ Balance, Equity or custom account value
✔ Percentage-based or fixed-money risk
✔ Point or price-based Stop Loss calculation
✔ Broker minimum and maximum lot compatibility
✔ Volume-step normalization
✔ Conservative lot rounding option
✔ Estimated margin calculation
✔ Reward-to-risk analysis
✔ Professional Quantora dashboard
✔ Low CPU usage
✔ Open-source code
✔ Easy future customization
How the Calculation Works
The utility first determines the selected account value and risk amount.
It then calculates the estimated loss of one lot at the specified Stop Loss distance. The selected risk amount is divided by this value to determine the appropriate position size.
The final result is adjusted according to the broker's volume limits and lot step.
Important Information
This utility does not open trades, does not place orders and does not generate trading signals.
It only provides a position-size calculation based on the selected parameters and the symbol information received from the trading server.
Broker contract specifications may differ. Traders should verify the displayed result before placing any live order.
Professional open-source Trailing Stop manager for MetaTrader 5 with adjustable start, distance, step, profit filter, Magic Number filtering and a modern Quantora dashboard.Quantora Break Even Manager MT5 - Professional Automatic Break Even Utility
Professional open-source Break Even manager for MetaTrader 5. Automatically moves Stop Loss to Break Even with adjustable trigger, offset, Magic Number filtering and a modern Quantora dashboard.
Professional open-source Risk Calculator for MetaTrader 5. Calculates money risk, account risk percentage, potential profit, Reward-to-Risk ratio, margin requirement and risk level.Professional Margin Requirement Calculator for MetaTrader 5
Professional open-source Margin Calculator for MetaTrader 5. Calculates required margin, Free Margin impact, Margin Level, position value and margin safety with a modern Quantora dashboard.