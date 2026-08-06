



Professional Risk-Based Lot Size Calculator for MetaTrader 5

Quantora Position Size Calculator MT5

Quantora Position Size Calculator MT5 is a professional open-source trading utility designed to calculate the appropriate lot size based on account value, risk level and Stop Loss distance.

The calculator helps traders control risk before entering a trade by converting their selected risk percentage or fixed risk amount into a broker-compatible position size.

It supports Forex, Gold, Indices and Crypto CFD symbols and automatically considers tick value, tick size, minimum lot, maximum lot and volume step information provided by the broker.

Risk-Based Position Sizing

Main Features

Calculates the recommended lot size using:

Account value

Risk percentage

Fixed risk amount

Stop Loss distance

Symbol tick value

Symbol tick size

Flexible Account Base

Choose between:

Account Balance

Account Equity

Custom Account Value

Two Stop Loss Calculation Modes

Calculate Stop Loss distance using:

Stop Loss in points

Entry price and Stop Loss price difference

Fixed Risk Money Override

Instead of a percentage, users can directly specify the maximum amount of money they are willing to risk.

Broker-Compatible Lot Calculation

The result is automatically adjusted according to:

Minimum lot

Maximum lot

Volume step

Symbol trading specifications

Conservative Lot Rounding

The calculated lot size can be rounded down to help prevent the selected risk amount from being exceeded.

Risk and Reward Analysis

The calculator displays:

Risk amount

Recommended lot

Raw calculated lot

Stop Loss points

Target points

Potential reward

Reward-to-risk ratio

Estimated Margin

Displays the approximate margin required for the calculated position size.

Symbol Selection

Use:

Current chart symbol

Custom symbol

Professional Quantora Dashboard

The dashboard displays:

Calculation status

Account base value

Account base type

Current symbol

Spread

Risk percentage

Risk amount

Stop Loss distance

Target distance

Tick value

Tick size

Raw lot size

Recommended lot size

Estimated margin

Potential reward

Recalculate

Reset Status

Forex

Gold — XAUUSD

Indices

Crypto CFDs

Dashboard ControlsCompatible MarketsAdvantages

✔ Professional risk management

✔ Automatic lot size calculation

✔ Balance, Equity or custom account value

✔ Percentage-based or fixed-money risk

✔ Point or price-based Stop Loss calculation

✔ Broker minimum and maximum lot compatibility

✔ Volume-step normalization

✔ Conservative lot rounding option

✔ Estimated margin calculation

✔ Reward-to-risk analysis

✔ Professional Quantora dashboard

✔ Low CPU usage

✔ Open-source code

✔ Easy future customization

How the Calculation Works

The utility first determines the selected account value and risk amount.

It then calculates the estimated loss of one lot at the specified Stop Loss distance. The selected risk amount is divided by this value to determine the appropriate position size.

The final result is adjusted according to the broker's volume limits and lot step.

Important Information

This utility does not open trades, does not place orders and does not generate trading signals.

It only provides a position-size calculation based on the selected parameters and the symbol information received from the trading server.

Broker contract specifications may differ. Traders should verify the displayed result before placing any live order.