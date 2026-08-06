Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
Quantora Position Size Calculator MT4 - expert for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 109
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Quantora Position Size Calculator MT4
Professional Risk-Based Lot Size Calculator for MetaTrader 4
Quantora Position Size Calculator MT4 is a professional open-source utility that helps traders determine the optimal position size before opening a trade.
Using your account value, selected risk level and Stop Loss distance, the calculator automatically determines a broker-compatible lot size while considering symbol specifications such as tick value, tick size, minimum lot, maximum lot and lot step.
Designed for Forex, Gold, Indices and Crypto CFD traders, it provides accurate position sizing, professional risk management and an intuitive dashboard with minimal CPU usage.
Main Features
Risk-Based Position Size Calculation
Automatically calculates the recommended lot size using:
- Account value
- Risk percentage
- Fixed risk amount
- Stop Loss distance
- Tick value
- Tick size
Flexible Account Base
Choose between:
- Account Balance
- Account Equity
- Custom Account Value
Two Stop Loss Calculation Modes
Calculate Stop Loss using:
- Stop Loss in points
- Entry Price and Stop Loss Price difference
Fixed Risk Amount
Instead of using a percentage, you can enter the exact amount of money you are willing to risk per trade.
Broker-Compatible Lot Size
The calculated result automatically respects:
- Minimum lot
- Maximum lot
- Lot step
- Broker trading specifications
Conservative Lot Rounding
Optionally round the calculated lot size down to ensure the selected risk is not exceeded.
Risk / Reward Analysis
Displays:
- Risk amount
- Recommended lot
- Raw calculated lot
- Stop Loss points
- Target points
- Potential reward
- Reward-to-Risk ratio
Estimated Margin Information
Displays the approximate margin required for the calculated position size.
Flexible Symbol Selection
Supports:
- Current chart symbol
- Custom symbol
Professional Quantora Dashboard
The integrated dashboard displays:
- Calculation Status
- Account Base
- Account Type
- Current Symbol
- Spread
- Risk Percentage
- Risk Amount
- Stop Loss Distance
- Target Distance
- Tick Value
- Tick Size
- Raw Lot Size
- Recommended Lot Size
- Estimated Margin
- Potential Reward
Dashboard Controls
- Recalculate
- Reset Status
Compatible Markets
- Forex
- Gold (XAUUSD)
- Indices
- Crypto CFDs
Advantages
✔ Professional risk management
✔ Automatic position size calculation
✔ Balance, Equity or Custom Account Value
✔ Percentage-based or Fixed-Money Risk
✔ Point or Price-based Stop Loss calculation
✔ Broker-compatible lot sizing
✔ Automatic lot normalization
✔ Estimated margin calculation
✔ Risk / Reward analysis
✔ Professional Quantora dashboard
✔ Low CPU usage
✔ Open-source source code
✔ Easy future customization
How It Works
The utility first determines the selected account value and calculates the maximum amount of money you are willing to risk.
Using the selected Stop Loss distance together with the symbol's tick value and tick size, it calculates the appropriate position size and automatically adjusts the result according to your broker's minimum lot, maximum lot and lot step requirements.
Important Information
This utility does not open trades, does not place orders and does not generate trading signals.
Its purpose is to provide an accurate position size calculation based on your selected risk settings and your broker's trading specifications.
Always verify the calculated result before placing live trades.
Professional open-source Trailing Stop manager for MetaTrader 4 with adjustable trailing start, distance, step, minimum profit filter, Magic Number filtering and a modern Quantora dashboard.Quantora Break Even Manager MT4 - Professional Automatic Break Even Utility
Professional open-source Break Even manager for MetaTrader 4. Automatically moves Stop Loss to Break Even using adjustable trigger, offset, Magic Number filtering and a modern Quantora dashboard.
Professional open-source Risk Calculator for MetaTrader 4. Calculates money risk, account risk percentage, potential profit, Reward-to-Risk ratio, margin requirement and risk level.Quantora Margin Calculator MT4 - Professional Margin Requirement Calculator
Professional open-source Margin Calculator for MetaTrader 4. Calculates required margin, Free Margin impact, estimated Margin Level, position value and margin safety.