



Quantora Position Size Calculator MT4

Professional Risk-Based Lot Size Calculator for MetaTrader 4

Quantora Position Size Calculator MT4 is a professional open-source utility that helps traders determine the optimal position size before opening a trade.

Using your account value, selected risk level and Stop Loss distance, the calculator automatically determines a broker-compatible lot size while considering symbol specifications such as tick value, tick size, minimum lot, maximum lot and lot step.

Designed for Forex, Gold, Indices and Crypto CFD traders, it provides accurate position sizing, professional risk management and an intuitive dashboard with minimal CPU usage.

Risk-Based Position Size Calculation

Main Features

Automatically calculates the recommended lot size using:

Account value

Risk percentage

Fixed risk amount

Stop Loss distance

Tick value

Tick size

Flexible Account Base

Choose between:

Account Balance

Account Equity

Custom Account Value

Two Stop Loss Calculation Modes

Calculate Stop Loss using:

Stop Loss in points

Entry Price and Stop Loss Price difference

Fixed Risk Amount

Instead of using a percentage, you can enter the exact amount of money you are willing to risk per trade.

Broker-Compatible Lot Size

The calculated result automatically respects:

Minimum lot

Maximum lot

Lot step

Broker trading specifications

Conservative Lot Rounding

Optionally round the calculated lot size down to ensure the selected risk is not exceeded.

Risk / Reward Analysis

Displays:

Risk amount

Recommended lot

Raw calculated lot

Stop Loss points

Target points

Potential reward

Reward-to-Risk ratio

Estimated Margin Information

Displays the approximate margin required for the calculated position size.

Flexible Symbol Selection

Supports:

Current chart symbol

Custom symbol

Professional Quantora Dashboard

The integrated dashboard displays:

Calculation Status

Account Base

Account Type

Current Symbol

Spread

Risk Percentage

Risk Amount

Stop Loss Distance

Target Distance

Tick Value

Tick Size

Raw Lot Size

Recommended Lot Size

Estimated Margin

Potential Reward

Recalculate

Reset Status

Forex

Gold (XAUUSD)

Indices

Crypto CFDs

Dashboard ControlsCompatible MarketsAdvantages

✔ Professional risk management

✔ Automatic position size calculation

✔ Balance, Equity or Custom Account Value

✔ Percentage-based or Fixed-Money Risk

✔ Point or Price-based Stop Loss calculation

✔ Broker-compatible lot sizing

✔ Automatic lot normalization

✔ Estimated margin calculation

✔ Risk / Reward analysis

✔ Professional Quantora dashboard

✔ Low CPU usage

✔ Open-source source code

✔ Easy future customization

How It Works

The utility first determines the selected account value and calculates the maximum amount of money you are willing to risk.

Using the selected Stop Loss distance together with the symbol's tick value and tick size, it calculates the appropriate position size and automatically adjusts the result according to your broker's minimum lot, maximum lot and lot step requirements.

Important Information

This utility does not open trades, does not place orders and does not generate trading signals.

Its purpose is to provide an accurate position size calculation based on your selected risk settings and your broker's trading specifications.

Always verify the calculated result before placing live trades.