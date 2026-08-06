



Professional Margin Requirement Calculator for MetaTrader 4

Quantora Margin Calculator MT4 is a professional open-source utility designed to estimate the margin required before opening a trade.

Using the selected symbol, trade direction, lot size and market price, the calculator determines the required margin, expected Free Margin after the trade, margin usage percentage and estimated Margin Level.

It also evaluates the overall margin safety of the planned position through a modern Quantora dashboard.

Required Margin Calculation

Main Features

Calculates the estimated margin required to open the selected position.

Free Margin Analysis

Displays:

Free Margin Before Trade

Free Margin After Trade

This helps traders understand the effect of a new position before it is opened.

Margin Usage Percentage

Shows what percentage of the available Free Margin will be used by the planned trade.

Estimated Margin Level

Calculates the expected account Margin Level after opening the position.

Margin Safety Classification

The utility automatically classifies the planned margin usage:

Safe

Moderate

Warning

Dangerous

The safety thresholds can be adjusted through the input settings.

Position Value

Displays the estimated notional value of the planned position.

Automatic Symbol Information

The calculator reads and displays:

Contract Size

Tick Value

Tick Size

Minimum Lot

Maximum Lot

Lot Step

directly from the broker.

Flexible Trade Settings

Supports:

BUY trades

SELL trades

Current chart symbol

Custom symbol

Current market price

Custom price

Professional Quantora Dashboard

The dashboard displays:

Calculation Status

Symbol

Trade Direction

Lot Size

Market Price

Account Balance

Account Equity

Free Margin Before Trade

Free Margin After Trade

Required Margin

Margin Usage Percentage

Margin Safety Level

Estimated Margin Level

Position Value

Contract Size

Tick Value

Tick Size

Minimum Lot

Maximum Lot

Lot Step

Recalculate

Reset Status

Forex

Gold — XAUUSD

Indices

Crypto CFDs

Dashboard ControlsCompatible MarketsAdvantages

✔ Estimate margin before opening a trade

✔ Reduce insufficient-margin errors

✔ Automatic Free Margin analysis

✔ Margin usage percentage calculation

✔ Estimated Margin Level

✔ Adjustable safety thresholds

✔ Position value calculation

✔ Automatic broker specification detection

✔ BUY and SELL support

✔ Current or Custom Symbol support

✔ Professional Quantora dashboard

✔ Low CPU usage

✔ Open-source code

✔ Easy future customization

How It Works

The utility uses the selected lot size, symbol, trade direction and price together with the broker’s contract specifications.

It estimates the required margin and compares it with the account’s current Free Margin.

The calculator then projects the Free Margin and Margin Level that may remain after opening the planned position.

Important Information

This utility does not open trades, does not place orders and does not generate trading signals.

It only provides estimated margin information using the account and symbol data supplied by the broker.

Actual margin requirements may vary according to leverage, account type, broker rules and current market conditions.

Always verify the displayed results before opening a live trade.