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Quantora Margin Calculator MT4 - Professional Margin Requirement Calculator - expert for MetaTrader 4
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Professional Margin Requirement Calculator for MetaTrader 4
Quantora Margin Calculator MT4 is a professional open-source utility designed to estimate the margin required before opening a trade.
Using the selected symbol, trade direction, lot size and market price, the calculator determines the required margin, expected Free Margin after the trade, margin usage percentage and estimated Margin Level.
It also evaluates the overall margin safety of the planned position through a modern Quantora dashboard.
Main Features
Required Margin Calculation
Calculates the estimated margin required to open the selected position.
Free Margin Analysis
Displays:
- Free Margin Before Trade
- Free Margin After Trade
This helps traders understand the effect of a new position before it is opened.
Margin Usage Percentage
Shows what percentage of the available Free Margin will be used by the planned trade.
Estimated Margin Level
Calculates the expected account Margin Level after opening the position.
Margin Safety Classification
The utility automatically classifies the planned margin usage:
- Safe
- Moderate
- Warning
- Dangerous
The safety thresholds can be adjusted through the input settings.
Position Value
Displays the estimated notional value of the planned position.
Automatic Symbol Information
The calculator reads and displays:
- Contract Size
- Tick Value
- Tick Size
- Minimum Lot
- Maximum Lot
- Lot Step
directly from the broker.
Flexible Trade Settings
Supports:
- BUY trades
- SELL trades
- Current chart symbol
- Custom symbol
- Current market price
- Custom price
Professional Quantora Dashboard
The dashboard displays:
- Calculation Status
- Symbol
- Trade Direction
- Lot Size
- Market Price
- Account Balance
- Account Equity
- Free Margin Before Trade
- Free Margin After Trade
- Required Margin
- Margin Usage Percentage
- Margin Safety Level
- Estimated Margin Level
- Position Value
- Contract Size
- Tick Value
- Tick Size
- Minimum Lot
- Maximum Lot
- Lot Step
Dashboard Controls
- Recalculate
- Reset Status
Compatible Markets
- Forex
- Gold — XAUUSD
- Indices
- Crypto CFDs
Advantages
✔ Estimate margin before opening a trade
✔ Reduce insufficient-margin errors
✔ Automatic Free Margin analysis
✔ Margin usage percentage calculation
✔ Estimated Margin Level
✔ Adjustable safety thresholds
✔ Position value calculation
✔ Automatic broker specification detection
✔ BUY and SELL support
✔ Current or Custom Symbol support
✔ Professional Quantora dashboard
✔ Low CPU usage
✔ Open-source code
✔ Easy future customization
How It Works
The utility uses the selected lot size, symbol, trade direction and price together with the broker’s contract specifications.
It estimates the required margin and compares it with the account’s current Free Margin.
The calculator then projects the Free Margin and Margin Level that may remain after opening the planned position.
Important Information
This utility does not open trades, does not place orders and does not generate trading signals.
It only provides estimated margin information using the account and symbol data supplied by the broker.
Actual margin requirements may vary according to leverage, account type, broker rules and current market conditions.
Always verify the displayed results before opening a live trade.
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