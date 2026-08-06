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Quantora Risk Calculator MT4 - Professional Trade Risk and Reward Calculator - expert for MetaTrader 4
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Quantora Risk Calculator MT4
Professional Trade Risk and Reward Calculator for MetaTrader 4
Quantora Risk Calculator MT4 is a professional open-source trading utility designed to calculate the financial risk of a planned trade before it is opened.
Using the selected symbol, trade direction, lot size, Entry Price, Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, the tool calculates the estimated money risk, account risk percentage, potential profit and Reward-to-Risk ratio.
It also provides margin analysis, position value information and an automatic risk classification through a modern Quantora dashboard.
Main Features
Money Risk Calculation
Calculates the estimated monetary loss if the Stop Loss level is reached.
Account Risk Percentage
Shows what percentage of the selected account value is exposed to the planned trade.
Potential Profit Calculation
Calculates the estimated profit if the Take Profit level is reached.
Reward-to-Risk Ratio
Displays the relationship between potential profit and potential loss.
Buy and Sell Support
Supports risk calculations for:
- BUY trades
- SELL trades
Flexible Account Base
Choose between:
- Account Balance
- Account Equity
- Custom Account Value
Flexible Symbol Selection
Use:
- Current chart symbol
- Custom symbol
Complete Trade Inputs
Configure:
- Trade Direction
- Lot Size
- Entry Price
- Stop Loss Price
- Take Profit Price
Risk Level Classification
The utility automatically classifies the calculated account risk:
- Excellent
- Safe
- Moderate
- Aggressive
- Dangerous
The risk thresholds can be customized through the Expert Advisor inputs.
Margin Analysis
The calculator displays:
- Estimated Margin Requirement
- Margin as a percentage of Free Margin
- Margin Status
- Position Value
A warning is displayed when the estimated margin usage exceeds the configured threshold.
Professional Quantora Dashboard
The dashboard displays:
- Calculation Status
- Account Base
- Account Base Type
- Current Symbol
- Trade Direction
- Lot Size
- Spread
- Entry Price
- Stop Loss Price
- Take Profit Price
- Stop Loss Distance
- Take Profit Distance
- Money Risk
- Account Risk Percentage
- Potential Profit
- Reward-to-Risk Ratio
- Risk Level
- Margin Requirement
- Margin / Free Margin Percentage
- Margin Status
- Position Value
Dashboard Controls
- Recalculate
- Reset Status
Compatible Markets
- Forex
- Gold — XAUUSD
- Indices
- Crypto CFDs
Advantages
✔ Know your risk before entering a trade
✔ Automatic money-risk calculation
✔ Account risk percentage analysis
✔ Potential profit calculation
✔ Reward-to-Risk analysis
✔ Adjustable risk classification levels
✔ Margin warning system
✔ Balance, Equity or Custom Account Value
✔ BUY and SELL calculations
✔ Current or Custom Symbol support
✔ Professional Quantora dashboard
✔ Low CPU usage
✔ Broker-compatible symbol calculations
✔ Open-source code
✔ Easy future customization
How It Works
The utility calculates the distance between the selected Entry Price and Stop Loss.
This price distance is converted into an estimated monetary loss using the symbol’s tick size, tick value and selected lot size.
The result is then compared with the chosen account value to determine the account risk percentage.
When a Take Profit level is entered, the tool also calculates the potential profit and Reward-to-Risk ratio.
Important Information
This utility does not open trades, does not place orders and does not generate trading signals.
It provides an estimated risk analysis based on the entered parameters and symbol information supplied by the broker.
Contract specifications, account currency conversion and execution conditions may affect actual trading results. Always verify the calculation before opening a live position.
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