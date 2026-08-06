



Professional Trade Risk and Reward Calculator for MetaTrader 4

Quantora Risk Calculator MT4

Quantora Risk Calculator MT4 is a professional open-source trading utility designed to calculate the financial risk of a planned trade before it is opened.

Using the selected symbol, trade direction, lot size, Entry Price, Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, the tool calculates the estimated money risk, account risk percentage, potential profit and Reward-to-Risk ratio.

It also provides margin analysis, position value information and an automatic risk classification through a modern Quantora dashboard.

Money Risk Calculation

Main Features

Calculates the estimated monetary loss if the Stop Loss level is reached.

Account Risk Percentage

Shows what percentage of the selected account value is exposed to the planned trade.

Potential Profit Calculation

Calculates the estimated profit if the Take Profit level is reached.

Reward-to-Risk Ratio

Displays the relationship between potential profit and potential loss.

Buy and Sell Support

Supports risk calculations for:

BUY trades

SELL trades

Flexible Account Base

Choose between:

Account Balance

Account Equity

Custom Account Value

Flexible Symbol Selection

Use:

Current chart symbol

Custom symbol

Complete Trade Inputs

Configure:

Trade Direction

Lot Size

Entry Price

Stop Loss Price

Take Profit Price

Risk Level Classification

The utility automatically classifies the calculated account risk:

Excellent

Safe

Moderate

Aggressive

Dangerous

The risk thresholds can be customized through the Expert Advisor inputs.

Margin Analysis

The calculator displays:

Estimated Margin Requirement

Margin as a percentage of Free Margin

Margin Status

Position Value

A warning is displayed when the estimated margin usage exceeds the configured threshold.

Professional Quantora Dashboard

The dashboard displays:

Calculation Status

Account Base

Account Base Type

Current Symbol

Trade Direction

Lot Size

Spread

Entry Price

Stop Loss Price

Take Profit Price

Stop Loss Distance

Take Profit Distance

Money Risk

Account Risk Percentage

Potential Profit

Reward-to-Risk Ratio

Risk Level

Margin Requirement

Margin / Free Margin Percentage

Margin Status

Position Value

Recalculate

Reset Status

Forex

Gold — XAUUSD

Indices

Crypto CFDs

Dashboard ControlsCompatible MarketsAdvantages

✔ Know your risk before entering a trade

✔ Automatic money-risk calculation

✔ Account risk percentage analysis

✔ Potential profit calculation

✔ Reward-to-Risk analysis

✔ Adjustable risk classification levels

✔ Margin warning system

✔ Balance, Equity or Custom Account Value

✔ BUY and SELL calculations

✔ Current or Custom Symbol support

✔ Professional Quantora dashboard

✔ Low CPU usage

✔ Broker-compatible symbol calculations

✔ Open-source code

✔ Easy future customization

How It Works

The utility calculates the distance between the selected Entry Price and Stop Loss.

This price distance is converted into an estimated monetary loss using the symbol’s tick size, tick value and selected lot size.

The result is then compared with the chosen account value to determine the account risk percentage.

When a Take Profit level is entered, the tool also calculates the potential profit and Reward-to-Risk ratio.

Important Information

This utility does not open trades, does not place orders and does not generate trading signals.

It provides an estimated risk analysis based on the entered parameters and symbol information supplied by the broker.

Contract specifications, account currency conversion and execution conditions may affect actual trading results. Always verify the calculation before opening a live position.