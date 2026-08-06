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Quantora Break Even Manager MT4 - Professional Automatic Break Even Utility - expert for MetaTrader 4
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Quantora Break Even Manager MT4
Professional Automatic Break Even Utility for MetaTrader 4
Quantora Break Even Manager MT4 is a professional open-source utility that automatically moves the Stop Loss of your trades to the Break Even level once your predefined profit target has been reached.
The utility continuously monitors your open positions and automatically protects your capital by moving the Stop Loss to the trade entry price or to a customizable Break Even offset.
Designed for Forex, Gold, Indices and Crypto CFD traders, it provides professional trade protection with minimal CPU usage and excellent broker compatibility.
Main Features
Automatic Break Even
Automatically moves Stop Loss to Break Even after your desired profit level is reached.
Adjustable Trigger
Choose exactly how many points your trade must move before Break Even is activated.
Adjustable Break Even Offset
Optionally move the Stop Loss slightly beyond the entry price to lock in a small profit.
Flexible Position Filtering
Manage:
- Manual Trades
- All Trades
- Specific Magic Number
Symbol Management
- Current Symbol
- All Symbols
Buy & Sell Control
Manage BUY and SELL positions independently.
One-Click Break Even
Apply Break Even instantly to all eligible positions using the Break Even Now button.
Professional Dashboard
Real-time dashboard displaying:
- Status
- Balance
- Equity
- Free Margin
- Current Symbol
- Spread
- Account Type
- Managed Positions
- Floating Profit/Loss
- Magic Filter
- Break Even Trigger
- Break Even Offset
Professional Controls
- Start / Stop Manager
- Break Even Now
Compatible Markets
- Forex
- Gold (XAUUSD)
- Indices
- Crypto CFDs
Advantages
✔ Open Source
✔ Low CPU Usage
✔ Automatic Break Even Protection
✔ Adjustable Trigger & Offset
✔ Manual / Magic Number Filtering
✔ Professional Dashboard
✔ Broker Compatible
✔ Error Handling
✔ Modern User Interface
✔ Easy Future Customization
Important
This utility does not open trades and does not generate trading signals.
It is designed exclusively to protect existing positions by automatically moving the Stop Loss to the Break Even level after your predefined profit conditions are met.
Version: 1.00
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