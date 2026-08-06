



Quantora Break Even Manager MT4

Professional Automatic Break Even Utility for MetaTrader 4

Quantora Break Even Manager MT4 is a professional open-source utility that automatically moves the Stop Loss of your trades to the Break Even level once your predefined profit target has been reached.

The utility continuously monitors your open positions and automatically protects your capital by moving the Stop Loss to the trade entry price or to a customizable Break Even offset.

Designed for Forex, Gold, Indices and Crypto CFD traders, it provides professional trade protection with minimal CPU usage and excellent broker compatibility.

Automatic Break Even

Main Features

Automatically moves Stop Loss to Break Even after your desired profit level is reached.

Adjustable Trigger

Choose exactly how many points your trade must move before Break Even is activated.

Adjustable Break Even Offset

Optionally move the Stop Loss slightly beyond the entry price to lock in a small profit.

Flexible Position Filtering

Manage:

Manual Trades

All Trades

Specific Magic Number

Symbol Management

Current Symbol

All Symbols

Buy & Sell Control

Manage BUY and SELL positions independently.

One-Click Break Even

Apply Break Even instantly to all eligible positions using the Break Even Now button.

Professional Dashboard

Real-time dashboard displaying:

Status

Balance

Equity

Free Margin

Current Symbol

Spread

Account Type

Managed Positions

Floating Profit/Loss

Magic Filter

Break Even Trigger

Break Even Offset

Professional Controls

Start / Stop Manager

Break Even Now

Forex

Gold (XAUUSD)

Indices

Crypto CFDs

Compatible MarketsAdvantages

✔ Open Source

✔ Low CPU Usage

✔ Automatic Break Even Protection

✔ Adjustable Trigger & Offset

✔ Manual / Magic Number Filtering

✔ Professional Dashboard

✔ Broker Compatible

✔ Error Handling

✔ Modern User Interface

✔ Easy Future Customization

Important

This utility does not open trades and does not generate trading signals.

It is designed exclusively to protect existing positions by automatically moving the Stop Loss to the Break Even level after your predefined profit conditions are met.

Version: 1.00