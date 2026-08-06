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Quantora Trailing Stop Manager - Automatic Trailing Stop Utility for MetaTrader 4 - expert for MetaTrader 4

Bilal Gunay
Bilal Gunay

Bilal Gunay

33 codes
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Professional Automatic Trailing Stop Utility for MetaTrader 4 Professional Automatic Trailing Stop Utility for MetaTrader 4 Professional Automatic Trailing Stop Utility for MetaTrader 4


Quantora Trailing Stop Manager MT4

Professional Automatic Trailing Stop Utility for MetaTrader 4

Quantora Trailing Stop Manager MT4 is a professional open-source utility that automatically manages the Stop Loss of your open positions by trailing the market as your trades move into profit.

Once your predefined profit level has been reached, the utility continuously follows price movements and updates the Stop Loss to help protect floating profits while allowing profitable trades to continue running.

Designed for Forex, Gold, Indices and Crypto CFD traders, it offers reliable trade protection with low CPU usage, professional filtering options and excellent broker compatibility.

Main Features

Automatic Trailing Stop

Automatically follows profitable trades and updates the Stop Loss as the market moves in your favor.

Adjustable Trailing Start

Specify how many points of profit are required before the trailing system becomes active.

Adjustable Trailing Distance

Control the distance between the current market price and the Stop Loss.

Adjustable Trailing Step

Reduce unnecessary order modifications by updating the Stop Loss only after the configured price movement.

Minimum Profit Filter

Trailing begins only after the trade reaches the defined minimum profit level.

Smart Trailing Update

The Stop Loss is modified only when the calculated level provides better protection than the existing Stop Loss.

This minimizes unnecessary trade requests and improves execution efficiency.

Flexible Position Filtering

Manage:

  • Manual Trades
  • All Trades
  • Specific Magic Number
Symbol Management
  • Current Symbol
  • All Symbols
Buy & Sell Management

Manage BUY and SELL positions independently.

One-Click Trailing

The Trail Now button immediately applies the trailing calculation to all eligible trades.

Professional Quantora Dashboard

The built-in dashboard displays:

  • Status
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Free Margin
  • Current Symbol
  • Spread
  • Account Type
  • Magic Filter
  • Managed Trades
  • Floating Profit/Loss
  • Trailing Start
  • Trailing Distance
  • Trailing Step
  • Minimum Profit
  • Update Counter
  • Error Counter
Dashboard Controls
  • Start / Stop Manager
  • Trail Now
Compatible Markets
  • Forex
  • Gold (XAUUSD)
  • Indices
  • Crypto CFDs
Advantages

✔ Automatic profit protection

✔ Adjustable trailing parameters

✔ Smart Stop Loss updates

✔ Minimum profit filtering

✔ Manual / Magic Number filtering

✔ Current Symbol or All Symbols support

✔ BUY & SELL filtering

✔ Professional Quantora dashboard

✔ Low CPU usage

✔ Broker-compatible execution

✔ Stop & Freeze Level protection

✔ Error handling and terminal logs

✔ Open-source code

✔ Easy future customization

Important Information

This utility does not open trades and does not generate trading signals.

It is designed exclusively to manage existing open positions by automatically trailing their Stop Loss after your predefined conditions have been met.

Trailing Stop cannot guarantee profit. During periods of high volatility, slippage, price gaps or execution delays, positions may close at a different price than the displayed Stop Loss.


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