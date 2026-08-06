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Professional Automatic Break Even Utility for MetaTrader 5

Quantora Break Even Manager MT5 is a professional open-source utility that automatically moves the Stop Loss of your trades to the Break Even level after a predefined profit has been reached.

Instead of manually protecting profitable trades, this tool continuously monitors your open positions and automatically secures them by moving the Stop Loss to the entry price (or with an adjustable offset).

Designed for Forex, Gold, Indices and Crypto traders, it provides reliable risk management while maintaining low CPU usage and full broker compatibility.

Automatic Break Even

Main Features

Automatically moves Stop Loss to Break Even after the specified profit level is reached.

Adjustable Trigger

Choose exactly how many points of profit are required before Break Even is activated.

Break Even Offset

Move Stop Loss directly to the entry price or slightly beyond it to secure a small profit.

Flexible Position Filtering

Manage:

Manual trades

All positions

Specific Magic Number

Symbol Filter

Current Symbol

All Symbols

Buy & Sell Management

Manage BUY and SELL positions independently.

One-Click Break Even

Use the Break Even Now button to immediately move eligible trades to Break Even.

Professional Dashboard

Displays:

Status

Balance

Equity

Free Margin

Current Symbol

Spread

Account Type

Managed Positions

Floating Profit/Loss

Magic Filter

Break Even Trigger

Break Even Offset

Professional Controls

Start / Stop Manager

Break Even Now

Forex

Gold (XAUUSD)

Indices

Crypto CFDs

Compatible MarketsAdvantages

✔ Open Source

✔ Low CPU Usage

✔ Automatic Break Even Protection

✔ Adjustable Trigger & Offset

✔ Manual / Magic Number Filters

✔ Broker Compatible

✔ Professional Dashboard

✔ Modern User Interface

✔ Error Handling

✔ Easy Future Customization

Important

This utility does not open trades and does not generate trading signals.

Its only purpose is to automatically protect your existing positions by moving the Stop Loss to the Break Even level once your predefined conditions have been met.

Version: 1.01