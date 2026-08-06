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Quantora Break Even Manager MT5 - Professional Automatic Break Even Utility - expert for MetaTrader 5

Bilal Gunay
Bilal Gunay

Bilal Gunay

33 codes
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144
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Published:
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Quantora Break Even Manager MT5

Professional Automatic Break Even Utility for MetaTrader 5

Quantora Break Even Manager MT5 is a professional open-source utility that automatically moves the Stop Loss of your trades to the Break Even level after a predefined profit has been reached.

Instead of manually protecting profitable trades, this tool continuously monitors your open positions and automatically secures them by moving the Stop Loss to the entry price (or with an adjustable offset).

Designed for Forex, Gold, Indices and Crypto traders, it provides reliable risk management while maintaining low CPU usage and full broker compatibility.

Main Features

Automatic Break Even

Automatically moves Stop Loss to Break Even after the specified profit level is reached.

Adjustable Trigger

Choose exactly how many points of profit are required before Break Even is activated.

Break Even Offset

Move Stop Loss directly to the entry price or slightly beyond it to secure a small profit.

Flexible Position Filtering

Manage:

  • Manual trades
  • All positions
  • Specific Magic Number

Symbol Filter

  • Current Symbol
  • All Symbols

Buy & Sell Management

Manage BUY and SELL positions independently.

One-Click Break Even

Use the Break Even Now button to immediately move eligible trades to Break Even.

Professional Dashboard

Displays:

  • Status
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Free Margin
  • Current Symbol
  • Spread
  • Account Type
  • Managed Positions
  • Floating Profit/Loss
  • Magic Filter
  • Break Even Trigger
  • Break Even Offset

Professional Controls

  • Start / Stop Manager
  • Break Even Now
Compatible Markets
  • Forex
  • Gold (XAUUSD)
  • Indices
  • Crypto CFDs
Advantages

✔ Open Source

✔ Low CPU Usage

✔ Automatic Break Even Protection

✔ Adjustable Trigger & Offset

✔ Manual / Magic Number Filters

✔ Broker Compatible

✔ Professional Dashboard

✔ Modern User Interface

✔ Error Handling

✔ Easy Future Customization

Important

This utility does not open trades and does not generate trading signals.

Its only purpose is to automatically protect your existing positions by moving the Stop Loss to the Break Even level once your predefined conditions have been met.

Version: 1.01


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