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Quantora Break Even Manager MT5 - Professional Automatic Break Even Utility - expert for MetaTrader 5
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Quantora Break Even Manager MT5
Professional Automatic Break Even Utility for MetaTrader 5
Quantora Break Even Manager MT5 is a professional open-source utility that automatically moves the Stop Loss of your trades to the Break Even level after a predefined profit has been reached.
Instead of manually protecting profitable trades, this tool continuously monitors your open positions and automatically secures them by moving the Stop Loss to the entry price (or with an adjustable offset).
Designed for Forex, Gold, Indices and Crypto traders, it provides reliable risk management while maintaining low CPU usage and full broker compatibility.
Main Features
Automatic Break Even
Automatically moves Stop Loss to Break Even after the specified profit level is reached.
Adjustable Trigger
Choose exactly how many points of profit are required before Break Even is activated.
Break Even Offset
Move Stop Loss directly to the entry price or slightly beyond it to secure a small profit.
Flexible Position Filtering
Manage:
- Manual trades
- All positions
- Specific Magic Number
Symbol Filter
- Current Symbol
- All Symbols
Buy & Sell Management
Manage BUY and SELL positions independently.
One-Click Break Even
Use the Break Even Now button to immediately move eligible trades to Break Even.
Professional Dashboard
Displays:
- Status
- Balance
- Equity
- Free Margin
- Current Symbol
- Spread
- Account Type
- Managed Positions
- Floating Profit/Loss
- Magic Filter
- Break Even Trigger
- Break Even Offset
Professional Controls
- Start / Stop Manager
- Break Even Now
Compatible Markets
- Forex
- Gold (XAUUSD)
- Indices
- Crypto CFDs
Advantages
✔ Open Source
✔ Low CPU Usage
✔ Automatic Break Even Protection
✔ Adjustable Trigger & Offset
✔ Manual / Magic Number Filters
✔ Broker Compatible
✔ Professional Dashboard
✔ Modern User Interface
✔ Error Handling
✔ Easy Future Customization
Important
This utility does not open trades and does not generate trading signals.
Its only purpose is to automatically protect your existing positions by moving the Stop Loss to the Break Even level once your predefined conditions have been met.
Version: 1.01
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