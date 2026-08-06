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Quantora Trade Manager MT4 - Professional Position Management Utility - expert for MetaTrader 4

Bilal Gunay
Bilal Gunay

Bilal Gunay

33 codes
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99
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(1)
Published:
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Quantora Trade Manager MT4

Professional Position Management Utility for MetaTrader 4

Quantora Trade Manager MT4 is a professional open-source trade management utility designed to automate essential position management tasks in MetaTrader 4.

Instead of focusing on trading strategies, this tool helps traders manage their existing positions more efficiently by automatically applying Stop Loss, Take Profit, Break Even, and Trailing Stop rules.

Whether you trade Forex, Gold, Indices or Crypto CFDs, Quantora Trade Manager MT4 provides a clean and reliable way to protect your trades.

Main Features

Automatic Stop Loss & Take Profit

Automatically applies missing Stop Loss and Take Profit to new or existing trades.

Automatic Break Even

Moves Stop Loss to Break Even once your predefined profit level has been reached.

Smart Trailing Stop

Protects floating profits using an adjustable trailing stop system.

Flexible Position Management

  • Manual trades only

  • All trades

  • Specific Magic Number

Symbol Management

  • Current Symbol

  • All Symbols

Buy & Sell Filters

Manage BUY and SELL positions independently.

Daily Protection

  • Daily Profit Target

  • Daily Loss Limit

  • Optional automatic position closing

Professional Dashboard

Displays:

  • Status

  • Balance

  • Equity

  • Free Margin

  • Current Symbol

  • Spread

  • Account Type

  • Magic Number

  • Risk Information

Professional Control Buttons

  • Start / Stop Manager

  • Close Matched Positions

  • Break Even Now

Compatible Markets

  • Forex

  • Gold (XAUUSD)

  • Indices

  • Crypto CFDs

Advantages

✔ Open Source

✔ Low CPU Usage

✔ Broker Compatible

✔ 4 & 5 Digit Support

✔ Clean Code

✔ Professional Dashboard

✔ Error Handling

✔ Easy Future Customization

✔ Modern User Interface

Important

This utility does not generate trading signals and does not open trades automatically.

Its purpose is to professionally manage positions that already exist in your trading account.

Version: 1.00


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