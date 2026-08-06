







Professional Position Management Utility for MetaTrader 4

Quantora Trade Manager MT4

Quantora Trade Manager MT4 is a professional open-source trade management utility designed to automate essential position management tasks in MetaTrader 4.

Instead of focusing on trading strategies, this tool helps traders manage their existing positions more efficiently by automatically applying Stop Loss, Take Profit, Break Even, and Trailing Stop rules.

Whether you trade Forex, Gold, Indices or Crypto CFDs, Quantora Trade Manager MT4 provides a clean and reliable way to protect your trades.

Main Features

Automatic Stop Loss & Take Profit

Automatically applies missing Stop Loss and Take Profit to new or existing trades.

Automatic Break Even

Moves Stop Loss to Break Even once your predefined profit level has been reached.

Smart Trailing Stop

Protects floating profits using an adjustable trailing stop system.

Flexible Position Management

Manual trades only

All trades

Specific Magic Number

Symbol Management

Current Symbol

All Symbols

Buy & Sell Filters

Manage BUY and SELL positions independently.

Daily Protection

Daily Profit Target

Daily Loss Limit

Optional automatic position closing

Professional Dashboard

Displays:

Status

Balance

Equity

Free Margin

Current Symbol

Spread

Account Type

Magic Number

Risk Information

Professional Control Buttons

Start / Stop Manager

Close Matched Positions

Break Even Now

Compatible Markets

Forex

Gold (XAUUSD)

Indices

Crypto CFDs

Advantages

✔ Open Source

✔ Low CPU Usage

✔ Broker Compatible

✔ 4 & 5 Digit Support

✔ Clean Code

✔ Professional Dashboard

✔ Error Handling

✔ Easy Future Customization

✔ Modern User Interface

Important

This utility does not generate trading signals and does not open trades automatically.

Its purpose is to professionally manage positions that already exist in your trading account.

Version: 1.00