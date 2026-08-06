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Quantora Trade Manager MT4 - Professional Position Management Utility - expert for MetaTrader 4
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Professional Position Management Utility for MetaTrader 4
Quantora Trade Manager MT4 is a professional open-source trade management utility designed to automate essential position management tasks in MetaTrader 4.
Instead of focusing on trading strategies, this tool helps traders manage their existing positions more efficiently by automatically applying Stop Loss, Take Profit, Break Even, and Trailing Stop rules.
Whether you trade Forex, Gold, Indices or Crypto CFDs, Quantora Trade Manager MT4 provides a clean and reliable way to protect your trades.
Main Features
Automatic Stop Loss & Take Profit
Automatically applies missing Stop Loss and Take Profit to new or existing trades.
Automatic Break Even
Moves Stop Loss to Break Even once your predefined profit level has been reached.
Smart Trailing Stop
Protects floating profits using an adjustable trailing stop system.
Flexible Position Management
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Manual trades only
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All trades
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Specific Magic Number
Symbol Management
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Current Symbol
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All Symbols
Buy & Sell Filters
Manage BUY and SELL positions independently.
Daily Protection
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Daily Profit Target
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Daily Loss Limit
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Optional automatic position closing
Professional Dashboard
Displays:
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Status
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Balance
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Equity
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Free Margin
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Current Symbol
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Spread
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Account Type
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Magic Number
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Risk Information
Professional Control Buttons
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Start / Stop Manager
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Close Matched Positions
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Break Even Now
Compatible Markets
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Forex
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Gold (XAUUSD)
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Indices
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Crypto CFDs
Advantages
✔ Open Source
✔ Low CPU Usage
✔ Broker Compatible
✔ 4 & 5 Digit Support
✔ Clean Code
✔ Professional Dashboard
✔ Error Handling
✔ Easy Future Customization
✔ Modern User Interface
Important
This utility does not generate trading signals and does not open trades automatically.
Its purpose is to professionally manage positions that already exist in your trading account.
Version: 1.00
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