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Quantora Trade Manager MT5 - Professional Position Management Utility - expert for MetaTrader 5
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Quantora Trade Manager MT5
Quantora Trade Manager MT5 is a free open-source utility designed to help traders manage existing positions automatically. It does not generate trading signals or open new trades. Instead, it applies professional risk management to existing positions.
Main Features
- Automatic Stop Loss
- Automatic Take Profit
- Break Even Manager
- Trailing Stop
- Daily Profit Target
- Daily Loss Protection
- Magic Number Filter
- Manual Trade Support
- Professional Dashboard
How It Works
The utility monitors all selected positions. If a position has no Stop Loss or Take Profit, it automatically applies them. When the trade reaches the desired profit level, Break Even and Trailing Stop manage the position automatically.
Suitable For
- Manual Traders
- Scalpers
- Swing Traders
- Existing Expert Advisors
- Risk Management
Version 1.02
- Auto Stop Loss
- Auto Take Profit
- Break Even
- Trailing Stop
- Daily Protection
- Interactive Dashboard
The Spread Monitor is a professional statistical dashboard that evaluates the current market spread relative to its recent historical behavior. Instead of simply displaying the current spread, it determines whether the spread is unusually high, unusually low, or within its normal statistical range.Volatility Regime
This is a volatility regime indicator, displayed in a separate window below the chart. The core idea: it calculates a historical percentile of the current volatility (0-100%) and classifies the market into 5 "regimes" — from extreme calm to extreme chaos. On top of that, it has a full visual dashboard (a text panel on the chart) with a trading signal, SL/TP, MTF (multi-timeframe) filters, volume, VIX, and, in the current version, a probabilistic "confidence meter" score.
Professional open-source Break Even manager for MetaTrader 5. Automatically moves Stop Loss to Break Even with adjustable trigger, offset, Magic Number filtering and a modern Quantora dashboard.Professional Automatic Trailing Stop Utility for MetaTrader 5
Professional open-source Trailing Stop manager for MetaTrader 5 with adjustable start, distance, step, profit filter, Magic Number filtering and a modern Quantora dashboard.