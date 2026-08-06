



Quantora Trade Manager MT5

Quantora Trade Manager MT5 is a free open-source utility designed to help traders manage existing positions automatically. It does not generate trading signals or open new trades. Instead, it applies professional risk management to existing positions.

Main Features

Automatic Stop Loss

Automatic Take Profit

Break Even Manager

Trailing Stop

Daily Profit Target

Daily Loss Protection

Magic Number Filter

Manual Trade Support

Professional Dashboard

How It Works

The utility monitors all selected positions. If a position has no Stop Loss or Take Profit, it automatically applies them. When the trade reaches the desired profit level, Break Even and Trailing Stop manage the position automatically.

Suitable For

Manual Traders

Scalpers

Swing Traders

Existing Expert Advisors

Risk Management

Version 1.02