Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
SMC Order Block Detector with Alert for MT5 - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 671
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Technical Workflow & Architecture
This indicator operates on an event-driven and sequential calculation pipeline inside the OnCalculate and OnTimer functions. Below is the step-by-step execution flow:
1. Initialization ( OnInit )
-
Sets chart digits precision dynamically using _Digits .
-
Clears any legacy drawing objects prefixed with "SMC_OB_" to ensure a clean slate.
-
Initializes global variables, structural validation buffers, and state tracking arrays.
2. Historical Iteration & Optimization ( OnCalculate Loop)
-
The engine loops through historical rates starting from prev_calculated - 1 to ensure efficient incremental updates without reprocessing the entire chart history.
-
Price Filter Optimization: To save CPU cycles, the loop evaluates whether current price action exceeds prev_valid_high or prev_valid_low . If price stays within boundaries, minor updates are skipped.
3. Pivot & Structure Tracking ( ValidBar Struct)
-
Utilizes a rolling 3-bar structural window ( vb1 , vb2 , vb3 ) to track swing points dynamically using absolute timestamps ( datetime ) rather than volatile bar indices. This guarantees absolute positioning stability across terminal reloads and timeframe switches.
4. Order Block Detection & Filtering Logic
-
Bullish OB: Identified when a lower low ( vb2.l < vb3.l ) is followed by an impulsive displacement breaking above vb2.h ( vb0.l > vb2.h ), leaving a measurable Fair Value Gap ( fvg_size ).
-
Bearish OB: Identified when a higher high ( vb2.h > vb3.h ) is followed by a displacement breaking below vb2.l ( vb0.l < vb2.h ).
-
Overlap & Nested Filtering: When a new OB forms inside an existing zone, the engine compares their FVG sizes and automatically deactivates the weaker/smaller block.
5. Mitigation Management
-
Continuously scans historical and live bars against active OB boundaries.
-
Supports dual mitigation modes:
-
Mitigation by Body: Deactivates the OB if a candle closes beyond its opposite boundary.
-
Mitigation by Wick: Deactivates the OB the moment a wick penetrates the boundary.
-
6. Real-Time Tick Engine & Alert Mechanism
-
On every incoming tick ( rates_total > 1 ), the engine monitors the live bar ( rates_total - 1 ) using the real-time Bid price ( SymbolInfoDouble ).
-
Checks for price crossings against active Bullish and Bearish OB zones.
-
Incorporates a bar-based cooldown filter ( InpAlertCooldownBars ) to prevent duplicate alert spam when price lingers inside an OB zone.
7. Graphical Rendering ( UpdateOBGraphics )
-
Manages rectangle objects ( OBJ_RECTANGLE ) and text labels dynamically.
-
Respects the maximum limit set by InpMaxOB , automatically cleaning up expired or mitigated visual zones to keep the chart clutter-free.
What it does Trades XAUUSD on M5 during London / New York sessions Entry logic: EMA momentum + short breakout/retest filters Exits: ATR-based Stop Loss / Take Profit + optional time-stop Risk: fixed % of equity per base trade Lot scaling: increases only after consecutive wins (capped) — no martingale after losses Daily loss stop and max spread filter Optional local HTTP bridge for a companion mobile/web app (monitor, pause, close, modify SL/TP)Portfolio Correlation Analyzer
Read-only analytics for accounts that run several Expert Advisors. It groups closed trades by magic number and measures what running those systems together actually saves you: standalone versus combined drawdown, the pairwise correlation matrix drawn as a heat map on the chart, and a Monte Carlo reshuffle of the portfolio's period returns.
Bands StochRSI Extreme Reversal — spots mean-reversion signals where price closes back inside the Bollinger Band after Stochastic RSI hit an extreme zone, with an on-chart status panel.Trade Manager Panel Simple Interactive Chart Trading Tool with Risk Management for MT5
An Simple MQL5 trade management panel featuring drag-and-drop chart lines, dynamic lot sizing based on risk percentage, ATR/Point Stop Loss modes, and real-time floating P/L monitoring.