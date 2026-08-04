What it does Trades XAUUSD on M5 during London / New York sessions Entry logic: EMA momentum + short breakout/retest filters Exits: ATR-based Stop Loss / Take Profit + optional time-stop Risk: fixed % of equity per base trade Lot scaling: increases only after consecutive wins (capped) — no martingale after losses Daily loss stop and max spread filter Optional local HTTP bridge for a companion mobile/web app (monitor, pause, close, modify SL/TP)

Read-only analytics for accounts that run several Expert Advisors. It groups closed trades by magic number and measures what running those systems together actually saves you: standalone versus combined drawdown, the pairwise correlation matrix drawn as a heat map on the chart, and a Monte Carlo reshuffle of the portfolio's period returns.