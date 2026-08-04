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Indicators

SMC Order Block Detector with Alert for MT5 - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Ahmad Arju Sholeh
Ahmad Arju Sholeh

Ahmad Arju Sholeh

2 codes 1 comment
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Technical Workflow & Architecture

This indicator operates on an event-driven and sequential calculation pipeline inside the OnCalculate and OnTimer functions. Below is the step-by-step execution flow:

1. Initialization ( OnInit )

  • Sets chart digits precision dynamically using _Digits .

  • Clears any legacy drawing objects prefixed with "SMC_OB_" to ensure a clean slate.

  • Initializes global variables, structural validation buffers, and state tracking arrays.

2. Historical Iteration & Optimization ( OnCalculate Loop)

  • The engine loops through historical rates starting from prev_calculated - 1 to ensure efficient incremental updates without reprocessing the entire chart history.

  • Price Filter Optimization: To save CPU cycles, the loop evaluates whether current price action exceeds prev_valid_high or prev_valid_low . If price stays within boundaries, minor updates are skipped.

3. Pivot & Structure Tracking ( ValidBar Struct)

  • Utilizes a rolling 3-bar structural window ( vb1 , vb2 , vb3 ) to track swing points dynamically using absolute timestamps ( datetime ) rather than volatile bar indices. This guarantees absolute positioning stability across terminal reloads and timeframe switches.

4. Order Block Detection & Filtering Logic

  • Bullish OB: Identified when a lower low ( vb2.l < vb3.l ) is followed by an impulsive displacement breaking above vb2.h ( vb0.l > vb2.h ), leaving a measurable Fair Value Gap ( fvg_size ).

  • Bearish OB: Identified when a higher high ( vb2.h > vb3.h ) is followed by a displacement breaking below vb2.l ( vb0.l < vb2.h ).

  • Overlap & Nested Filtering: When a new OB forms inside an existing zone, the engine compares their FVG sizes and automatically deactivates the weaker/smaller block.

5. Mitigation Management

  • Continuously scans historical and live bars against active OB boundaries.

  • Supports dual mitigation modes:

    • Mitigation by Body: Deactivates the OB if a candle closes beyond its opposite boundary.

    • Mitigation by Wick: Deactivates the OB the moment a wick penetrates the boundary.

6. Real-Time Tick Engine & Alert Mechanism

  • On every incoming tick ( rates_total > 1 ), the engine monitors the live bar ( rates_total - 1 ) using the real-time Bid price ( SymbolInfoDouble ).

  • Checks for price crossings against active Bullish and Bearish OB zones.

  • Incorporates a bar-based cooldown filter ( InpAlertCooldownBars ) to prevent duplicate alert spam when price lingers inside an OB zone.

7. Graphical Rendering ( UpdateOBGraphics )

  • Manages rectangle objects ( OBJ_RECTANGLE ) and text labels dynamically.

  • Respects the maximum limit set by InpMaxOB , automatically cleaning up expired or mitigated visual zones to keep the chart clutter-free.


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