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Bands StochRSI Extreme Reversal - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Signals Preview:
Features:
- Detects mean-reversion signals when price closes back inside the Bollinger Band after a Stochastic RSI extreme.
- Bear signal: prior bar closed above the upper band with %K and %D both above the upper limit, current bar closes back inside.
- Bull signal: prior bar closed below the lower band with %K and %D both below the lower limit, current bar closes back inside.
- Bear/bull arrows plotted on the signal bar, offset from price by a fraction of ATR(14) so they don't overlap the candle.
- Built-in Stochastic RSI (RSI passed through its own rolling stochastic + double SMA smoothing) - no external indicator required, everything is calculated inside this single file.
- Bollinger Bands plotted as a shaded fill between the upper and lower bands, plus the basis (mid) line.
- On-chart status panel showing live readings, current zone, armed setups, and the last signal fired.
Parameters:
|Parameter Name
|Description
|InpLength
|Bollinger Bands period.
|InpMult
|Bollinger Bands standard deviation multiplier.
|InpLengthRSI
|RSI period used as the Stochastic RSI's source.
|InpLengthStoch
|Lookback period for the rolling highest/lowest RSI (the "stochastic" part).
|InpSmoothK
|Smoothing period for %K.
|InpSmoothD
|Smoothing period for %D (signal line).
|InpUpperLimit
|Overbought threshold for %K/%D (default 90).
|InpLowerLimit
|Oversold threshold for %K/%D (default 10).
How to Use:
A simple step-by-step guide:
- Attach the indicator to any chart/timeframe.
- Adjust BB Period/Deviations and Stochastic RSI settings if you want a different sensitivity, or leave the defaults.
- Watch for a triangle-down arrow above a candle - price closed above the upper band while StochRSI was overbought, then closed back inside: a bearish reversal signal.
- Watch for a triangle-up arrow below a candle - price closed below the lower band while StochRSI was oversold, then closed back inside: a bullish reversal signal.
- Use the on-chart panel to check the current zone, whether a setup is "armed" and waiting for the cross-back, and details of the last signal fired.
What's in the Panel?
- Live Close, BB Upper/Basis/Lower, and ATR(14) readings for the current bar.
- Current Stochastic RSI %K/%D values and the resulting Zone (Overbought / Oversold / Neutral).
- Setup status - flags when the last closed bar met the extreme precondition and is "armed", waiting for the current bar to cross back inside the band.
- Last Signal - type, price, and how many bars ago it fired.
Notes and Limitations:
- Signal only: This indicator does not place trades. It's for visual/analytical use - no order management, no SL/TP.
- Single file: Everything (Bollinger Bands, Stochastic RSI, signal logic, and panel) is self-contained in one .mq5 file - no external indicators or includes required.
- Repaint-free: Signals are evaluated on closed bars only; the signal bar itself does not repaint once formed.
- Standard RSI: The embedded RSI uses Wilder's smoothing (the standard method), calculated via iRSI(); only the stochastic-of-RSI stage is custom.
Screenshots:
Conclusion:
Whether you trade mean-reversion setups or just want a quick visual read on when price has stretched too far and is snapping back, this indicator combines Bollinger Bands and Stochastic RSI into one clean, self-contained signal with a live status panel.
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