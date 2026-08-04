The SMC Order Block Detector indicator features an Advanced Smart Money Concepts (SMC) Order Block (OB) Engine inspired by the TradingHub 3.0 methodology. It is specifically engineered to automatically detect, track, and manage institutional Order Blocks with high precision on MetaTrader 5. A key highlight of this indicator is its Smart Overlap Management: when new Order Blocks form and overlap with existing active zones, the algorithm intelligently evaluates their Fair Value Gap (FVG) sizes. It automatically filters out and deactivates weaker or redundant zones, ensuring that only the highest-probability institutional levels remain on your chart.

What it does Trades XAUUSD on M5 during London / New York sessions Entry logic: EMA momentum + short breakout/retest filters Exits: ATR-based Stop Loss / Take Profit + optional time-stop Risk: fixed % of equity per base trade Lot scaling: increases only after consecutive wins (capped) — no martingale after losses Daily loss stop and max spread filter Optional local HTTP bridge for a companion mobile/web app (monitor, pause, close, modify SL/TP)