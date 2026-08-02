Locks in the Asian session range on XAUUSD, then places an OCO breakout pair (BuyStop/SellStop) for the London open, with ATR-based stops and risk-percent position sizing. No indicators, no discretion — the range is measured, not guessed.

This is an MQL5 custom indicator for MetaTrader 5 called RSI Histogram. It plots the standard RSI line in a separate window, plus a color-coded histogram version of the same RSI values that changes color based on momentum: