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SHK Heikin Ashi MACD Signal Arrows - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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SHK Heikin Ashi MACD Signal Arrows is a chart window indicator for MetaTrader 5. It calculates Heikin Ashi candle values and displays them directly on the main chart with configurable candle colors.
The indicator can generate buy and sell arrows when a Heikin Ashi color change is confirmed. By default, signals are calculated on closed bars to reduce repainting risk. An optional MACD histogram divergence filter can also be enabled, so final arrows are shown only when a recent bullish or bearish divergence has been confirmed.
Locks in the Asian session range on XAUUSD, then places an OCO breakout pair (BuyStop/SellStop) for the London open, with ATR-based stops and risk-percent position sizing. No indicators, no discretion — the range is measured, not guessed.RSI Histogram
This is an MQL5 custom indicator for MetaTrader 5 called RSI Histogram. It plots the standard RSI line in a separate window, plus a color-coded histogram version of the same RSI values that changes color based on momentum:
Read-only analytics for accounts that run several Expert Advisors. It groups closed trades by magic number and measures what running those systems together actually saves you: standalone versus combined drawdown, the pairwise correlation matrix drawn as a heat map on the chart, and a Monte Carlo reshuffle of the portfolio's period returns.GoldScalpBot — Autonomous XAUUSD Scalper with Local App Bridge (IC Markets)
What it does Trades XAUUSD on M5 during London / New York sessions Entry logic: EMA momentum + short breakout/retest filters Exits: ATR-based Stop Loss / Take Profit + optional time-stop Risk: fixed % of equity per base trade Lot scaling: increases only after consecutive wins (capped) — no martingale after losses Daily loss stop and max spread filter Optional local HTTP bridge for a companion mobile/web app (monitor, pause, close, modify SL/TP)