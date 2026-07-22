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Breakout Distance - Donchian channel with distance-to-trigger panel in ATR units - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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The Draw On Liquidity (DOL) indicator automatically plots these essential levels on your chart and highlights high-probability trading windows through session kill zones. With full customization options, it provides a clean, professional, and highly informative display to enhance your trading decisions.Asian Session Breakout / BhanuCodeLab
Asian Session Breakout identifies the price range formed during the Asian trading session and monitors how price behaves after that session ends. The Asian High and Asian Low remain extended until the end of the broker trading day. This makes the range useful as an intraday support-and-resistance zone during the European and US sessions. A compact dashboard displays the current range values, configured session time, breakout status, breakout confirmation method, and confirmation timeframe. The indicator does not open or manage trades. It provides market structure and breakout information for discretionary trading or EA development.
Take control of your trading performance with the Pro Dashboard Screener Designed for serious traders, this utility provides a clean, professional, and real-time overview of your account's health directly on your chart.BlueMoon
BlueMoon EA is an MT5 Expert Advisor that combines EMA Envelope entries with adaptive basket management, progressive position sizing, spread filtering, drawdown protection, and automatic trade recovery for hedging accounts.