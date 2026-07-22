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PRO SCREENER - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Stop switching between tabs to check your stats. With the Quant Pro Dashboard, your key metrics are always front and center, allowing you to focus on what matters most: your analysis.
- Account Intelligence: Automatically detects your Account Number and Broker details.
- Performance Metrics: Real-time monitoring of Balance, Equity, and Floating PnL.
- Trade Management: Instant view of your total Open Positions and Closed trade counts.
- Market Awareness: Stay updated with live Spread, Daily PnL percentage, and Network Latency (Ping).
- Professional UI: A sleek, "Neon Cyberpunk" aesthetic with a high-contrast black box and neon outline that integrates perfectly with any chart theme.
- Zero Lag: Highly optimized code ensures sub-millisecond execution, meaning it won't slow down your platform.
- Clean Design: Specifically built to prevent text overlap, ensuring your chart remains clutter-free.
- Motivation: Includes a dedicated quote section to keep your mindset focused: "Slow & Steady wins the race".
- Simply drag and drop the indicator onto any chart.
- The dashboard will automatically align to the Top-Right corner.
- No complex settings required—it’s plug-and-play.
Most channel indicators tell you where the breakout level is. This one tells you how far away from it you are, right now, in a form you can act on. The panel shows, for both the upper and the lower channel edge: the level itself the distance from the current price, in the symbol's own price units the same distance expressed in ATR units a proximity bar that fills as price approaches the trigger Why the ATR column matters. A distance of 8 dollars from a breakout means something completely different in a quiet Asian session than it does during a news release. Dividing the distance by the current ATR makes the number comparable across sessions, across volatility regimes and across symbols. A reading of 0.30 ATR means the same thing on gold as it does on EURUSD. Colour coding: normal text : more than InpNearATR away (default 1.0 ATR) gold : within InpNearATR orange red : within InpVeryNearATR (default 0.5 ATR)Draw On Liquidity + Kill Zone
The Draw On Liquidity (DOL) indicator automatically plots these essential levels on your chart and highlights high-probability trading windows through session kill zones. With full customization options, it provides a clean, professional, and highly informative display to enhance your trading decisions.
BlueMoon EA is an MT5 Expert Advisor that combines EMA Envelope entries with adaptive basket management, progressive position sizing, spread filtering, drawdown protection, and automatic trade recovery for hedging accounts.Nikkei 225 Gap Continuation EA
The Nikkei 225 Gap Continuation EA is a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor that trades bullish and bearish continuation movements after the cash-session opening gap. It combines an opening-range breakout with VWAP confirmation, automatic risk-based position sizing, partial profit-taking, break-even management and a forced session exit. The EA supports both netting and hedging accounts.