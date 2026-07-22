CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

PRO SCREENER - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Syed Jawad Hussain Naqvi
Syed Jawad Hussain Naqvi

Syed Jawad Hussain Naqvi

MQL5 Developer & Algotrader | Bringing automation to the Forex & Crypto markets.

"Risk comes from not knowing what you're doing." -- Warren Buffett
1 code 3 topics 14 comments
Views:
1899
Rating:
(2)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Stop switching between tabs to check your stats. With the Quant Pro Dashboard, your key metrics are always front and center, allowing you to focus on what matters most: your analysis.

 Key Features:
  • Account Intelligence: Automatically detects your Account Number and Broker details.
  • Performance Metrics: Real-time monitoring of Balance, Equity, and Floating PnL.
  • Trade Management: Instant view of your total Open Positions and Closed trade counts.
  • Market Awareness: Stay updated with live Spread, Daily PnL percentage, and Network Latency (Ping).
  • Professional UI: A sleek, "Neon Cyberpunk" aesthetic with a high-contrast black box and neon outline that integrates perfectly with any chart theme.
Why Pro Dashboard?
  • Zero Lag: Highly optimized code ensures sub-millisecond execution, meaning it won't slow down your platform.
  • Clean Design: Specifically built to prevent text overlap, ensuring your chart remains clutter-free.
  • Motivation: Includes a dedicated quote section to keep your mindset focused: "Slow & Steady wins the race".
Instructions:
  • Simply drag and drop the indicator onto any chart.
  • The dashboard will automatically align to the Top-Right corner.
  • No complex settings required—it’s plug-and-play.
Breakout Distance - Donchian channel with distance-to-trigger panel in ATR units Breakout Distance - Donchian channel with distance-to-trigger panel in ATR units

Most channel indicators tell you where the breakout level is. This one tells you how far away from it you are, right now, in a form you can act on. The panel shows, for both the upper and the lower channel edge: the level itself the distance from the current price, in the symbol's own price units the same distance expressed in ATR units a proximity bar that fills as price approaches the trigger Why the ATR column matters. A distance of 8 dollars from a breakout means something completely different in a quiet Asian session than it does during a news release. Dividing the distance by the current ATR makes the number comparable across sessions, across volatility regimes and across symbols. A reading of 0.30 ATR means the same thing on gold as it does on EURUSD. Colour coding: normal text : more than InpNearATR away (default 1.0 ATR) gold : within InpNearATR orange red : within InpVeryNearATR (default 0.5 ATR)

Draw On Liquidity + Kill Zone Draw On Liquidity + Kill Zone

The Draw On Liquidity (DOL) indicator automatically plots these essential levels on your chart and highlights high-probability trading windows through session kill zones. With full customization options, it provides a clean, professional, and highly informative display to enhance your trading decisions.

BlueMoon BlueMoon

BlueMoon EA is an MT5 Expert Advisor that combines EMA Envelope entries with adaptive basket management, progressive position sizing, spread filtering, drawdown protection, and automatic trade recovery for hedging accounts.

Nikkei 225 Gap Continuation EA Nikkei 225 Gap Continuation EA

The Nikkei 225 Gap Continuation EA is a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor that trades bullish and bearish continuation movements after the cash-session opening gap. It combines an opening-range breakout with VWAP confirmation, automatic risk-based position sizing, partial profit-taking, break-even management and a forced session exit. The EA supports both netting and hedging accounts.