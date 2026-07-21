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Asian Session Breakout / BhanuCodeLab - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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During the configured Asian session, the indicator continuously calculates the highest and lowest traded prices.
While the session is active, the dashboard displays:
SESSION FORMING
After the Asian session ends, the range is fixed for that day. The dashboard then displays one of the following conditions:
- Range Intact — neither side has been broken.
- Bullish Breakout — price has broken above the Asian High.
- Bearish Breakout — price has broken below the Asian Low.
- Bullish Then Bearish — the high was broken first, followed by the low.
- Bearish Then Bullish — the low was broken first, followed by the high.
- Both Sides Broken — both range boundaries were broken.
The breakout can be confirmed using either:
Closed-candle confirmation
A bullish breakout is confirmed only after a candle closes above the Asian High.
A bearish breakout is confirmed only after a candle closes below the Asian Low.
This method filters some temporary wick penetrations and false breakouts.
Wick confirmation
A bullish breakout is detected as soon as a candle’s high moves above the Asian High.
A bearish breakout is detected as soon as a candle’s low moves below the Asian Low.
This method detects breakouts earlier but produces more false signals.
For most trading conditions, closed-candle confirmation is preferable.
Suitable Markets
The indicator can be used on intraday markets that trade during both the Asian session and the later European or US sessions.
Forex
It can help on:
- EURUSD
- GBPUSD
- USDJPY
- EURJPY
- GBPJPY
- AUDUSD
- NZDUSD
- USDCAD
Pairs such as EURUSD and GBPUSD often form a relatively controlled Asian range before European-session volatility increases.
JPY, AUD, and NZD pairs may already be active during the Asian session, so their range behaviour can differ from European currency pairs.
Gold
It can be used on:
- XAUUSD
Gold frequently becomes more volatile during the London and New York sessions. The Asian range can therefore act as a useful intraday reference zone.
However, XAUUSD can produce sharp false breakouts, especially around economic news. Closed-candle confirmation and controlled risk are important.
Stock indices
It can help on:
- GER40
- UK100
- US30
- NAS100
- SPX500
For European indices, the Asian range may help identify positioning before the European cash-market open.
For US indices, the Asian range can provide a broader overnight reference, but traders should also consider the pre-market and New York open.
Cryptocurrency
The indicator can technically be used on crypto symbols, but cryptocurrencies trade continuously and do not follow the same session structure as Forex or exchange-based indices.
The Asian range may still provide a time-based reference, but breakout behaviour should be tested separately.
Recommended Timeframes
M15 — Recommended default
M15 is the most balanced timeframe for this indicator.
It usually provides:
- More reliable candle-close confirmation
- Less noise than M1 or M5
- Earlier entries than M30 or H1
- Clearer stop-loss placement
- Practical intraday trade frequency
M5 — Faster entries
M5 can be used for:
- Scalping
- Earlier breakout detection
- More precise entry timing
- Smaller technical stop-losses
However, M5 produces more false breakouts and usually requires additional confirmation.
M30 — Stronger confirmation
M30 provides fewer but generally stronger breakout confirmations.
It may be suitable for traders who prefer:
- Fewer trades
- Wider stops
- Larger intraday targets
- Reduced sensitivity to small price spikes
M1
M1 is generally too noisy for using the breakout alone. It is better used only for entry refinement after a breakout has already been confirmed on M5 or M15.
Practical recommendation
Use:
- M15 for the main breakout confirmation
- M5 for entry refinement
- H1 for the broader market direction
How to Use the Indicator
Step 1: Configure the session time
The indicator uses the broker’s server time.
The default session is:
00:00–08:00 broker server time
This does not necessarily correspond exactly to the geographical Asian session in UTC or your local time.
Before trading, compare:
- Broker server time
- UTC time
- Desired Asian session time
Then adjust the session inputs accordingly.
Step 2: Wait for the session to complete
Do not treat the High and Low as fixed while the dashboard shows:
SESSION FORMING
The levels can continue changing until the configured session ends.
Step 3: Observe the post-session breakout
After the session ends, wait for price to break either:
- Asian High
- Asian Low
For more reliable confirmation, wait for a completed candle to close outside the range.
Step 4: Avoid chasing an extended candle
A large candle may close far beyond the Asian range. Entering immediately at the end of such a candle may produce poor risk-to-reward.
A safer method is often to wait for:
- A retest of the broken level
- A small consolidation above or below the level
- A continuation candle
- Confirmation from the higher-timeframe trend
Bullish Breakout Trade Example
A bullish setup occurs when a completed candle closes above the Asian High.
Entry methods
Direct breakout entry
Enter after the confirming candle closes above the Asian High.
This provides an earlier entry but carries more false-breakout risk.
Retest entry
Wait for price to return toward the Asian High after the breakout.
Enter when the former Asian High behaves as support and bullish rejection appears.
A retest entry normally provides better risk-to-reward, but price may continue without returning to the level.
Bullish Stop-Loss Placement
Possible stop-loss methods include:
Below the breakout candle
Place the stop below the low of the bullish breakout candle.
This is suitable when the breakout candle is not unusually large.
Below the retest swing low
For a retest entry, place the stop below the low formed during the retest.
This is often the most structurally logical placement.
Below the Asian High
Place the stop a small distance below the Asian High after a successful retest.
A buffer should be added for spread and normal market noise.
Below the Asian Low
This is a wider and more conservative stop.
It may be appropriate for swing-style intraday positions, but the distance can be too large when the Asian range is wide.
ATR-based stop
Place the stop below the entry or market structure using an ATR multiple, such as:
- 1.0 ATR
- 1.5 ATR
- 2.0 ATR
The exact multiple should be tested for the symbol and timeframe.
Bullish Take-Profit Placement
Possible bullish targets include:
One-times range projection
Measure the Asian range:
Asian High − Asian Low
Project that distance upward from the Asian High.
Example:
- Asian High: 4000
- Asian Low: 3990
- Range: 10
- First projected target: 4010
Risk-to-reward target
Use a predefined ratio such as:
- 1:1.5
- 1:2
- 1:3
For example, if the stop distance is 100 points, a 1:2 target is 200 points.
Previous resistance
Use nearby resistance from:
- Previous day’s high
- H1 swing high
- H4 resistance
- Weekly high
- Psychological round number
Partial-profit method
A practical method is:
- Close part of the position at 1R
- Move the stop to breakeven
- Hold the remaining position toward 2R or the projected range target
Bearish Breakout Trade Example
A bearish setup occurs when a completed candle closes below the Asian Low.
Entry methods
Direct breakout entry
Enter after the confirming candle closes below the Asian Low.
Retest entry
Wait for price to return toward the Asian Low.
Enter when the former Asian Low behaves as resistance and bearish rejection appears.
Bearish Stop-Loss Placement
Possible stop-loss methods include:
Above the breakout candle
Place the stop above the high of the bearish breakout candle.
Above the retest swing high
For a retest entry, place the stop above the high formed during the retest.
Above the Asian Low
Place the stop a small distance above the Asian Low after a confirmed bearish retest.
Add a buffer for spread and market noise.
Above the Asian High
This is a wider structural stop, but it may be impractical if the Asian range is large.
ATR-based stop
Place the stop above the relevant market structure using an ATR-based distance.
Bearish Take-Profit Placement
Possible bearish targets include:
One-times range projection
Measure the Asian range and project it downward from the Asian Low.
Example:
- Asian High: 4000
- Asian Low: 3990
- Range: 10
- First projected target: 3980
Risk-to-reward target
Use a predefined ratio such as 1:1.5 or 1:2.
Previous support
Potential targets include:
- Previous day’s low
- H1 swing low
- H4 support
- Weekly low
- Psychological round number
Partial-profit method
A practical bearish management method is:
- Take partial profit at 1R
- Move the stop to breakeven
- Hold the remaining position toward 2R or the range projection
Recommended Confirmation Filters
The indicator should not be used as a standalone guarantee of trade direction. A breakout becomes more meaningful when supported by additional context.
Higher-timeframe trend
For bullish trades, prefer conditions such as:
- H1 or H4 bullish structure
- Price above an important moving average
- Higher highs and higher lows
- Breakout aligned with the daily trend
For bearish trades, prefer:
- H1 or H4 bearish structure
- Price below an important moving average
- Lower highs and lower lows
- Breakout aligned with the daily trend
Breakout candle quality
A stronger breakout candle generally has:
- A relatively large real body
- A close near the candle’s extreme
- Limited rejection wick
- Clear movement away from the range
- Increased volume or tick activity
Retest confirmation
For a bullish retest, look for:
- Bullish pin bar
- Bullish engulfing candle
- Higher low
- Rejection below the Asian High followed by a close above it
For a bearish retest, look for:
- Bearish pin bar
- Bearish engulfing candle
- Lower high
- Rejection above the Asian Low followed by a close below it
News filter
Avoid opening a breakout trade immediately before major news such as:
- Interest-rate decisions
- Nonfarm Payrolls
- CPI releases
- Central-bank press conferences
- Employment reports
- Unexpected geopolitical announcements
News can cause both sides of the Asian range to be broken within a short period.
Situations to Avoid
Avoid or reduce risk when:
- The Asian range is unusually wide.
- The breakout candle is excessively large.
- Price immediately returns inside the range.
- Both the Asian High and Low have already been broken.
- The breakout occurs directly into major support or resistance.
- The signal conflicts with the higher-timeframe trend.
- Spread is unusually high.
- Major economic news is approaching.
- Market liquidity is low or the broker is near rollover time.
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