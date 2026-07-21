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While the session is active, the dashboard displays:

SESSION FORMING

After the Asian session ends, the range is fixed for that day. The dashboard then displays one of the following conditions:

Range Intact — neither side has been broken.

— neither side has been broken. Bullish Breakout — price has broken above the Asian High.

— price has broken above the Asian High. Bearish Breakout — price has broken below the Asian Low.

— price has broken below the Asian Low. Bullish Then Bearish — the high was broken first, followed by the low.

— the high was broken first, followed by the low. Bearish Then Bullish — the low was broken first, followed by the high.

— the low was broken first, followed by the high. Both Sides Broken — both range boundaries were broken.

The breakout can be confirmed using either:

Closed-candle confirmation

A bullish breakout is confirmed only after a candle closes above the Asian High.

A bearish breakout is confirmed only after a candle closes below the Asian Low.

This method filters some temporary wick penetrations and false breakouts.

Wick confirmation

A bullish breakout is detected as soon as a candle’s high moves above the Asian High.

A bearish breakout is detected as soon as a candle’s low moves below the Asian Low.

This method detects breakouts earlier but produces more false signals.

For most trading conditions, closed-candle confirmation is preferable.

Suitable Markets

The indicator can be used on intraday markets that trade during both the Asian session and the later European or US sessions.

Forex

It can help on:

EURUSD

GBPUSD

USDJPY

EURJPY

GBPJPY

AUDUSD

NZDUSD

USDCAD

Pairs such as EURUSD and GBPUSD often form a relatively controlled Asian range before European-session volatility increases.

JPY, AUD, and NZD pairs may already be active during the Asian session, so their range behaviour can differ from European currency pairs.

Gold

It can be used on:

XAUUSD

Gold frequently becomes more volatile during the London and New York sessions. The Asian range can therefore act as a useful intraday reference zone.

However, XAUUSD can produce sharp false breakouts, especially around economic news. Closed-candle confirmation and controlled risk are important.

Stock indices

It can help on:

GER40

UK100

US30

NAS100

SPX500

For European indices, the Asian range may help identify positioning before the European cash-market open.

For US indices, the Asian range can provide a broader overnight reference, but traders should also consider the pre-market and New York open.

Cryptocurrency

The indicator can technically be used on crypto symbols, but cryptocurrencies trade continuously and do not follow the same session structure as Forex or exchange-based indices.

The Asian range may still provide a time-based reference, but breakout behaviour should be tested separately.

M15 — Recommended default

Recommended Timeframes

M15 is the most balanced timeframe for this indicator.

It usually provides:

More reliable candle-close confirmation

Less noise than M1 or M5

Earlier entries than M30 or H1

Clearer stop-loss placement

Practical intraday trade frequency

M5 — Faster entries

M5 can be used for:

Scalping

Earlier breakout detection

More precise entry timing

Smaller technical stop-losses

However, M5 produces more false breakouts and usually requires additional confirmation.

M30 — Stronger confirmation

M30 provides fewer but generally stronger breakout confirmations.

It may be suitable for traders who prefer:

Fewer trades

Wider stops

Larger intraday targets

Reduced sensitivity to small price spikes

M1

M1 is generally too noisy for using the breakout alone. It is better used only for entry refinement after a breakout has already been confirmed on M5 or M15.

Practical recommendation

Use:

M15 for the main breakout confirmation

M5 for entry refinement

H1 for the broader market direction

Step 1: Configure the session time

How to Use the Indicator

The indicator uses the broker’s server time.

The default session is:

00:00–08:00 broker server time

This does not necessarily correspond exactly to the geographical Asian session in UTC or your local time.

Before trading, compare:

Broker server time

UTC time

Desired Asian session time

Then adjust the session inputs accordingly.

Step 2: Wait for the session to complete

Do not treat the High and Low as fixed while the dashboard shows:

SESSION FORMING

The levels can continue changing until the configured session ends.

Step 3: Observe the post-session breakout

After the session ends, wait for price to break either:

Asian High

Asian Low

For more reliable confirmation, wait for a completed candle to close outside the range.

Step 4: Avoid chasing an extended candle

A large candle may close far beyond the Asian range. Entering immediately at the end of such a candle may produce poor risk-to-reward.

A safer method is often to wait for:

A retest of the broken level

A small consolidation above or below the level

A continuation candle

Confirmation from the higher-timeframe trend

Bullish Breakout Trade Example

A bullish setup occurs when a completed candle closes above the Asian High.

Entry methods

Direct breakout entry

Enter after the confirming candle closes above the Asian High.

This provides an earlier entry but carries more false-breakout risk.

Retest entry

Wait for price to return toward the Asian High after the breakout.

Enter when the former Asian High behaves as support and bullish rejection appears.

A retest entry normally provides better risk-to-reward, but price may continue without returning to the level.

Bullish Stop-Loss Placement

Possible stop-loss methods include:

Below the breakout candle

Place the stop below the low of the bullish breakout candle.

This is suitable when the breakout candle is not unusually large.

Below the retest swing low

For a retest entry, place the stop below the low formed during the retest.

This is often the most structurally logical placement.

Below the Asian High

Place the stop a small distance below the Asian High after a successful retest.

A buffer should be added for spread and normal market noise.

Below the Asian Low

This is a wider and more conservative stop.

It may be appropriate for swing-style intraday positions, but the distance can be too large when the Asian range is wide.

ATR-based stop

Place the stop below the entry or market structure using an ATR multiple, such as:

1.0 ATR

1.5 ATR

2.0 ATR

The exact multiple should be tested for the symbol and timeframe.

Bullish Take-Profit Placement

Possible bullish targets include:

One-times range projection

Measure the Asian range:

Asian High − Asian Low

Project that distance upward from the Asian High.

Example:

Asian High: 4000

Asian Low: 3990

Range: 10

First projected target: 4010

Risk-to-reward target

Use a predefined ratio such as:

1:1.5

1:2

1:3

For example, if the stop distance is 100 points, a 1:2 target is 200 points.

Previous resistance

Use nearby resistance from:

Previous day’s high

H1 swing high

H4 resistance

Weekly high

Psychological round number

Partial-profit method

A practical method is:

Close part of the position at 1R

Move the stop to breakeven

Hold the remaining position toward 2R or the projected range target

Bearish Breakout Trade Example

A bearish setup occurs when a completed candle closes below the Asian Low.

Entry methods

Direct breakout entry

Enter after the confirming candle closes below the Asian Low.

Retest entry

Wait for price to return toward the Asian Low.

Enter when the former Asian Low behaves as resistance and bearish rejection appears.

Bearish Stop-Loss Placement

Possible stop-loss methods include:

Above the breakout candle

Place the stop above the high of the bearish breakout candle.

Above the retest swing high

For a retest entry, place the stop above the high formed during the retest.

Above the Asian Low

Place the stop a small distance above the Asian Low after a confirmed bearish retest.

Add a buffer for spread and market noise.

Above the Asian High

This is a wider structural stop, but it may be impractical if the Asian range is large.

ATR-based stop

Place the stop above the relevant market structure using an ATR-based distance.

Bearish Take-Profit Placement

Possible bearish targets include:

One-times range projection

Measure the Asian range and project it downward from the Asian Low.

Example:

Asian High: 4000

Asian Low: 3990

Range: 10

First projected target: 3980

Risk-to-reward target

Use a predefined ratio such as 1:1.5 or 1:2.

Previous support

Potential targets include:

Previous day’s low

H1 swing low

H4 support

Weekly low

Psychological round number

Partial-profit method

A practical bearish management method is:

Take partial profit at 1R

Move the stop to breakeven

Hold the remaining position toward 2R or the range projection

Recommended Confirmation Filters

The indicator should not be used as a standalone guarantee of trade direction. A breakout becomes more meaningful when supported by additional context.

Higher-timeframe trend

For bullish trades, prefer conditions such as:

H1 or H4 bullish structure

Price above an important moving average

Higher highs and higher lows

Breakout aligned with the daily trend

For bearish trades, prefer:

H1 or H4 bearish structure

Price below an important moving average

Lower highs and lower lows

Breakout aligned with the daily trend

Breakout candle quality

A stronger breakout candle generally has:

A relatively large real body

A close near the candle’s extreme

Limited rejection wick

Clear movement away from the range

Increased volume or tick activity

Retest confirmation

For a bullish retest, look for:

Bullish pin bar

Bullish engulfing candle

Higher low

Rejection below the Asian High followed by a close above it

For a bearish retest, look for:

Bearish pin bar

Bearish engulfing candle

Lower high

Rejection above the Asian Low followed by a close below it

News filter

Avoid opening a breakout trade immediately before major news such as:

Interest-rate decisions

Nonfarm Payrolls

CPI releases

Central-bank press conferences

Employment reports

Unexpected geopolitical announcements

News can cause both sides of the Asian range to be broken within a short period.

Situations to Avoid

Avoid or reduce risk when: