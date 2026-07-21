An institutional-grade order flow and footprint chart indicator ported from Pine Script to MQL5.

It dynamically deconstructs major timeframe bars using lower timeframe (LTF) historical tick/real volume to compute buy/sell volume delta at each price level.

The indicator features automatic timeframe selection, Point of Control (POC) highlighting, Stacked Imbalances.

extreme Absorption detection, Unfinished Business (UB) tracking with live mitigation, and real-time alert triggers.

Key Features:

Closed-Bar Alerts: Signals are evaluated on completed bars to prevent tick-by-tick alert spam.

Performance Optimized: Restricts calculation to a user-defined lookback window to prevent CPU overhead and UI freezing.

Background Candle Toggle: hide original background candles to render a clean order-flow layout, with safe visual restoration when the indicator is removed.

Auto-Scaling Font Engine: Text font sizes scale down automatically on smaller zooms and cleanly hide when zoomed out past readability.

Dynamic Column Widths: Footprint cells automatically adjust their horizontal dimensions based on MT5's visual chart zoom scale to maintain separation.

Short Guide for Users

1. Installation

Go back to MetaTrader 5, locate FootPrint_X_Ray under your Navigator's Indicators folder, and drag it onto your chart.

Click the Compile button at the top.

Paste the entire compiled .mq5 code into the workspace, replacing all existing code.

Choose Custom Indicator , name it FootPrint_X_Ray, and click Next until finished.

In the Navigator tree on the left, right-click the Indicators folder and select New File .

2. Best Practices & Tweaks

Hiding Default MT5 Candles: For the clearest visual layout, keep Hide Background Candles set to true.

This hides the default bodies so you can focus strictly on the footprint cells.

The indicator safely restores your native chart template colors when detached.

Adjusting Column Spacing: If the columns appear too thin or fat on your monitor, use the Width Spacing Multiplier parameter.

Setting it to 0.80 will compress the boxes slightly, while 1.20 will expand them.

Font Legibility: If the numbers are too small or overlapping, adjust the Base Footprint Font Size (defaults to 8).

Calculation Limit: The indicator is optimized to draw footprints on the most recent 25 bars by default.

f you need a deeper lookback and your terminal has a fast processor, you can increase Max Bars to Render in the inputs.

Data Requirements: Make sure your broker provides volume data (either tick or real volume).