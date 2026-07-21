Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
EA Money Management - expert for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 1774
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
I needed an expert to test a particular trading idea. When selecting a signal for opening positions, I opted for the Foster–Stewart criterion. It indicates the direction and strength of the trend. The basic idea is that if a trend reaches a certain value, it will reverse direction. Different parameters of the criteria were used for opening buy and sell positions. This allows for the asymmetry of price movements upwards and downwards to be taken into account. For each type of position, three trends of varying durations were used: intraday, intra-week and intra-month. Stop-loss and take-profit levels are calculated automatically and depend on price levels. To reduce the burden on the deposit, a best-price filter is applied: buy/sell positions are opened only when the current opening price is below/above the opening prices of already open positions.
Optimisation was carried out on EURUSD, H1 timeframe, from 1 January 2025 to 31 May 2026.
Parameter selection was carried out separately for each signal. The following results were obtained for buy positions.
Sell positions yielded the following results.
Results for all strategies combined.
Please note that the aim was not to create a consistently performing expert advisor. On the other hand, a thorough analysis of the trend criterion may allow for the generation of more or less accurate trading signals. Furthermore, the use of automatic calculation based on this criterion appears to be entirely justified.
Expert advisor parameters:
- Slippage – permissible price slippage.
- PeriodBuy – the trend period for opening buy positions; the value must be at least 3.
- LevelBuy – the level at which a position is opened. The maximum permissible value is PeriodBuy-1.
The parameters are the same for sell positions.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/74208
An institutional-grade order flow and footprint chart indicator ported from Pine Script to MQL5. It dynamically deconstructs major timeframe bars using lower timeframe (LTF) historical tick/real volume to compute buy/sell volume delta at each price level. The indicator features automatic timeframe selection, Point of Control (POC) highlighting, Stacked Imbalances, extreme Absorption detection, Unfinished Business (UB) tracking with live mitigation, and real-time alert triggers.Value Area Levels / BhanuCodeLab
Value Area Levels is a session-based Value Area indicator for MetaTrader 5. It calculates and displays Value Area High, Point of Control, and Value Area Low levels for the developing, previous, and historical profiles.
Asian Session Breakout identifies the price range formed during the Asian trading session and monitors how price behaves after that session ends. The Asian High and Asian Low remain extended until the end of the broker trading day. This makes the range useful as an intraday support-and-resistance zone during the European and US sessions. A compact dashboard displays the current range values, configured session time, breakout status, breakout confirmation method, and confirmation timeframe. The indicator does not open or manage trades. It provides market structure and breakout information for discretionary trading or EA development.Draw On Liquidity + Kill Zone
The Draw On Liquidity (DOL) indicator automatically plots these essential levels on your chart and highlights high-probability trading windows through session kill zones. With full customization options, it provides a clean, professional, and highly informative display to enhance your trading decisions.