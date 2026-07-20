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Interactive Supply and Demand Zone Trading Prototype - expert for MetaTrader 5
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The project introduces a lightweight trading prototype built around an interactive supply and demand zone management framework. The objective is not to present a complete trading methodology or claim a finished automated trading system, but to demonstrate how structured zone analysis can be combined with validation logic, trade management, and market context evaluation.
The configurable input parameters control different areas of the trading framework, including:
- Strategy Automation Controls — Enable or disable automated signal processing, configure the Expert Advisor identifier, and define basic execution parameters.
- Risk, Spread & Trade Protection — Manage trading conditions through spread limits, risk-reward targets, and volatility-based protection settings.
- Trailing Stop Settings — Control optional position management by allowing profits to be protected as price moves favorably.
- Higher Timeframe Trend Filter Parameters — Apply broader market context confirmation using trend direction and momentum exhaustion checks.
- Approach Context Parameters — Evaluate how price moves toward a qualified zone, helping distinguish between controlled approaches and aggressive market movements.
The main focus of this implementation is the interactive zone management system. Each qualified supply or demand zone maintains information about its lifecycle, structural quality, and interaction history as market conditions develop.
Fig 1. Supply Demand Zones drawn with an example Entry.
One of the key outputs of this project is the detailed zone logging system. The generated logs provide a record of how zones are formed, monitored, tested, and invalidated over time. Traders can use this information to study zone behavior, review historical interactions, and develop their own trading ideas or decision processes. Navigate here to find the logfiles
Fig 2. log file location.
The trading strategy included in this release is provided as an example of how the zone framework can be applied in an automated environment. Users are encouraged to explore the generated zone data, experiment with the available settings, and adapt the framework according to their own trading approach.
The primary goal of this project is to demonstrate a structured way of managing supply and demand zones while providing useful information that can support further analysis, experimentation, and strategy development.
For a deep dive in regard to this codebase please read these articles👇👇
|File Name
|Description
|MasterLog1.mqh
|A reusable logging module used by the Expert Advisor. It provides the logging functionality required by the project.
|DynamicSR4.mq5
|The main Expert Advisor. It demonstrates the Dynamic Support and Resistance interaction engine presented and serves as the entry point for the accompanying source code.
|TradeManager.mqh
|Implements the trade execution and position management layer. It is responsible for submitting, monitoring, and managing orders generated by the strategy while remaining independent of the decision-making process.
|ZoneStrategy.mqh
|Implements the trading decision engine. It evaluates qualified supply and demand zones through a sequence of validation filters before generating trade requests that are delegated to the trade manager for execution.
|MQL5.zip
|An archive with the MQL5 folder as its root, holding all files listed above. Unpack it into the terminal installation directory, and each file will be placed in its correct location: DynamicSR4.mq5 in MQL5\Experts\DynamicSR4\ and MasterLog1.mqh, TradeManager.mqh, and ZoneStrategy.mqh in MQL5\Include\DynamicSR4\
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