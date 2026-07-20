Value Area Levels calculates a price-volume distribution from lower-timeframe candle data and displays the following important market profile levels:

VAH — Value Area High

POC — Point of Control

VAL — Value Area Low

DVAH, DPOC and DVAL — Developing profile levels

PDVAH, PDPOC and PDVAL — Previous completed profile levels

The indicator can calculate daily, weekly, monthly, or other timeframe-based profiles while using a separate source timeframe for profile construction.

For example, the indicator can calculate daily Value Area levels using M15 candle data.

The current profile is updated periodically, while completed historical profiles remain fixed until a full chart refresh or the beginning of a new profile period.

Main Features

Developing Value Area

Displays the Value Area High, Point of Control, and Value Area Low of the currently active profile.

The developing levels are identified as:

DVAH

DPOC

DVAL

These levels update as new market data becomes available.

Previous Profile Levels

Displays the completed Value Area levels of the previous session across the current session.

The previous profile levels are identified as:

PDVAH

PDPOC

PDVAL

These levels may be useful as potential support, resistance, acceptance, rejection, or breakout reference areas.

Historical Value Areas

The indicator can display the completed VAH, POC, and VAL levels for multiple historical sessions.

It can also project each previous session’s Value Area levels into the following historical session.

For example, Monday’s completed Value Area levels can be displayed as previous-day levels across Tuesday’s chart area.

Configurable Profile Timeframe

The profile calculation period can be selected independently from the chart timeframe.

Supported examples include:

Daily profiles

Weekly profiles

Monthly profiles

H4 profiles

H1 profiles

Configurable Source Timeframe

A separate lower timeframe can be selected as the data source for profile construction.

For example:

Profile timeframe: D1

Source timeframe: M15

Using a lower source timeframe generally creates a more detailed profile but requires more processing.

Tick or Real Volume

The indicator supports:

Tick volume

Real volume

When real volume is selected but unavailable or equal to zero, the indicator automatically falls back to tick volume.

Custom Value Area Percentage

The Value Area percentage is configurable.

The default value is 70%, which is commonly used in market profile and volume profile analysis.

Session Separation

Optional vertical lines can be displayed at the beginning of each profile period to visually separate sessions.

The vertical line color, width, and style can be customized.