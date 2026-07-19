



This indicator is used to understand how much market activity is behind each candle and whether that activity produced a meaningful bullish or bearish result.

It helps traders distinguish between:

normal market activity

unusually high or low volume

strong bullish participation

strong bearish participation

climax volume

absorption, where volume is high but price movement is weak

For example, a large bullish candle with high relative volume may indicate genuine buying pressure, while a small candle with very high volume may suggest absorption or a possible turning point.

It is especially helpful for:

Price-action traders , who want volume confirmation before entering.

, who want volume confirmation before entering. Breakout traders , who want to check whether a breakout has strong participation.

, who want to check whether a breakout has strong participation. Reversal traders , who look for climax or absorption near support and resistance.

, who look for climax or absorption near support and resistance. Intraday traders and scalpers , who need quick information about current market strength.

, who need quick information about current market strength. Forex and CFD traders , who mainly use tick volume in MetaTrader.

, who mainly use tick volume in MetaTrader. Crypto, stock, and futures traders , where real volume may be available.

, where real volume may be available. Beginner traders, because the dashboard translates raw volume data into simple states such as Bull Good Volume, Bear Good Volume, Climax, or Absorption.

The indicator is best used as a confirmation tool, not as a complete trading strategy by itself. Entries should still be combined with trend direction, support and resistance, market structure, or another entry method.