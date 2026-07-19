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Indicators

Volume Strength Compass / BhanuCodeLab - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Bhanu Chandra Raju Indukuri
Bhanu Chandra Raju Indukuri

Bhanu Chandra Raju Indukuri

  • MQL4 / MQL5 Trading Automation Developer at  BhanuCodeLab
  • India
  • 834
5 (1)
With more than 10 years of coding experience and more than 7 years of experience in financial markets and algorithmic trading development, I specialize in building quantitative trading and automation solutions.
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Volume Strength Compass


This indicator is used to understand how much market activity is behind each candle and whether that activity produced a meaningful bullish or bearish result.

It helps traders distinguish between:

  • normal market activity
  • unusually high or low volume
  • strong bullish participation
  • strong bearish participation
  • climax volume
  • absorption, where volume is high but price movement is weak

For example, a large bullish candle with high relative volume may indicate genuine buying pressure, while a small candle with very high volume may suggest absorption or a possible turning point.

It is especially helpful for:

  • Price-action traders, who want volume confirmation before entering.
  • Breakout traders, who want to check whether a breakout has strong participation.
  • Reversal traders, who look for climax or absorption near support and resistance.
  • Intraday traders and scalpers, who need quick information about current market strength.
  • Forex and CFD traders, who mainly use tick volume in MetaTrader.
  • Crypto, stock, and futures traders, where real volume may be available.
  • Beginner traders, because the dashboard translates raw volume data into simple states such as Bull Good Volume, Bear Good Volume, Climax, or Absorption.

The indicator is best used as a confirmation tool, not as a complete trading strategy by itself. Entries should still be combined with trend direction, support and resistance, market structure, or another entry method.

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