Pivot SuperTrend / BhanuCodeLab





The indicator calculates confirmed swing highs and swing lows, then uses them to build a weighted pivot center. An ATR-based adaptive trail is calculated around this center to determine the current trend direction.

A bullish trend is displayed with the bullish trail color, while a bearish trend is displayed with the bearish trail color. When the trend changes direction, the indicator can display BUY or SELL tags and generate terminal, push, or email notifications.

Optional features include:

Confirmed swing-high and swing-low markers

Weighted pivot center line

Latest confirmed support and resistance levels

BUY and SELL signal tags

Closed-candle or live-candle alerts

EA-accessible signal and trend buffers

Who Is This Indicator For?

This indicator is suitable for:

Trend-following traders

Swing traders

Intraday traders

Traders looking for structured trend-reversal signals

Traders who use pivot highs and lows for market structure analysis

EA developers who need accessible trend and signal buffers

Traders who want ATR-adjusted signals that respond to changing volatility

It can be used on Forex, metals, indices, cryptocurrencies, and other instruments available in MetaTrader 5.

How to Check the Signals

BUY Signal

A BUY signal appears when the indicator changes from a bearish trend to a bullish trend.

Look for:

The trail changing to the bullish color

A BUY tag appearing on the chart

The Trend Direction buffer changing from -1 to 1

The BUY signal becomes more reliable when confirmed after the candle closes.

SELL Signal

A SELL signal appears when the indicator changes from a bullish trend to a bearish trend.

Look for:

The trail changing to the bearish color

A SELL tag appearing on the chart

The Trend Direction buffer changing from 1 to -1

The SELL signal becomes more reliable when confirmed after the candle closes.

Recommended Signal Confirmation

For safer signal checking:

Enable closed-bar alerts. Wait for the signal candle to close. Confirm that price remains on the correct side of the trend trail. Check the higher-timeframe trend. Avoid taking signals during low-volatility or sideways market conditions. Use proper stop-loss and risk-management rules.

The indicator should not be used as a complete trading system by itself. Signals should be confirmed with market structure, support and resistance, volatility, or another suitable trading method.