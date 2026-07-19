SMMA Levels MTF / BhanuCodeLab





Importance of the Indicator

A single moving average only shows the trend condition of one timeframe. This can be misleading when the lower timeframe is bullish while the broader market trend remains bearish.

This indicator helps traders see the relationship between several market timeframes at the same time.

For example:

Price above the M15, H1, and H4 SMMAs may indicate broad bullish alignment.

Price below all three levels may indicate broad bearish alignment.

Price above the lower-timeframe SMMA but below the higher-timeframe levels may indicate a temporary pullback rather than a complete trend reversal.

A large distance from a higher-timeframe SMMA may indicate that price is extended and could be vulnerable to consolidation or mean reversion.

The distance column also helps traders understand how close price is to an important dynamic support or resistance level.

The indicator does not predict future price movement. It provides structured trend and location information that can support better trade filtering and decision-making.

Who Is This Indicator For?

This indicator can be useful for:

Trend Traders

Trend traders can use the dashboard to confirm whether several timeframes support the same market direction before entering a trade.

Multi-Timeframe Traders

Traders who normally switch between M15, H1, H4, or other charts can monitor selected SMMA levels from one chart.

Pullback Traders

The SMMA levels can act as dynamic trend references. Traders may watch for price reactions, pullbacks, or continuation setups near these levels.

Intraday Traders

Scalpers and day traders can use lower-timeframe SMMAs for immediate market direction while using higher-timeframe SMMAs as broader trend filters.

Swing Traders

Swing traders can monitor higher-timeframe levels such as H1, H4, or D1 to identify the broader market structure and potential dynamic support or resistance.

Beginner Traders

The dashboard simplifies moving-average interpretation by clearly showing ABOVE or BELOW, instead of requiring the trader to manually compare every value.

Expert Advisor Developers

The indicator logic can also serve as a visual reference when testing multi-timeframe trend filters for automated trading systems.

Recommended Use

The indicator is best used as a trend-confirmation and market-context tool. It can be combined with:

Support and resistance

Price-action patterns

Breakout strategies

Pullback entries

Market structure

Momentum indicators

Risk-management rules

It should not be treated as a complete standalone trading strategy or as a guaranteed buy-and-sell signal system.