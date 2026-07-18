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Trading Performance journal - expert for MetaTrader 5
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Key Features:
- Flicker-Free Vector GUI: Renders the entire dashboard onto a single-frame bitmap canvas, supporting auto-resize and high-DPI scaling with no terminal lag.
- Vertical Scrollable Calendar: A stacked monthly calendar grid (color-coded cyan for wins and red for losses) that scrolls dynamically using the mouse wheel.
- Interactive Log Cards: A vertical scrollable trades log displaying individual executions, grades, and an interactive pencil icon to input/edit custom notes directly on the chart.
- Behavioral Bias Diagnostics: Programmatically monitors and flags revenge trading, FOMO entries, panic liquidations, and discipline failures (such as widening stop-losses mid-trade).
- Institutional Quantitative Core: Calculates Sharpe, Sortino, Calmar, Ulcer Index, and System Quality Number (SQN), split into separate Long and Short trade profiles.
- 1,000-Path Monte Carlo Simulation: Employs bootstrap resampling of actual trade history to project capital drawdown paths and calculate mathematical Risk of Ruin.
- Cooperative Task Scheduler: Runs heavy statistical calculations and history scans in time-sliced chunks to prevent terminal thread freezing.
- Local Binary Storage: Automatically saves and restores customized notes, setups, and tags using a lightweight local binary format.
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MACD indicator replicating TradingView’s visual style for MT5. 4-colour histogram, SMA-based signal line — values match TradingView bar-for-bar.
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