This indicator is essentially a GPS based on envelope as channel gauging and weather radar for the market wrapped into one. Instead of just giving you a bunch of lines to guess at, it calculates the mathematical "stretch" of the market and combines it with a multi-timeframe trend analysis to tell you exactly where you are. if price is outside band it is some fundamental shift in momentum happening if you are on wrong side then quit and stay away or go with trend on pull backs

Pivot SuperTrend BhanuCodeLab is a trend-following indicator that combines confirmed pivot points with an ATR-based trailing trend line to identify market direction, trend reversals, and potential BUY or SELL signals.

SMMA Levels MTF is a multi-timeframe Smoothed Moving Average indicator for MetaTrader 5. The indicator calculates SMMA values from several selectable timeframes and displays them together on the current chart.