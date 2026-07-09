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Indicators

Profit Loss calendar - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Zbynek Liska
Zbynek Liska

Zbynek Liska

4.3 (3)
30 products 8 codes 22 topics 59 comments
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FoxWave P/L Calendar — Monthly Profit & Loss at a Glance

FoxWave P/L Calendar by Fox Wave turns your raw account history into a color-coded monthly calendar, so you can see at a glance which days made money, which days lost, and by how much — without opening a single report.

Key features:

  • Full month calendar grid (Mon-Sun) built directly from your account's closed-trade history
  • Color-coded daily cells — brighter green for bigger profit days, brighter red for bigger loss days, so the visual intensity itself tells the story
  • Automatic currency detection — displays P/L in your account's actual deposit currency (USD, EUR, GBP, CZK, JPY, or any other)
  • One-click month navigation — browse back through any previous month or forward again
  • Instant summary bar: total P/L for the month, number of profit/loss days, and your single best and worst day
  • Today's cell is automatically highlighted so you always know where you are in the month
  • Grid automatically resizes to the exact number of weeks a given month needs — no empty rows wasting space
  • Optional single-symbol filter, or leave blank to track your whole account across every pair you trade
  • Clean dark panel design, fully repositionable, refreshes automatically on a configurable timer
  • Lightweight — reads history only periodically, not on every tick, safe to run alongside other tools

Perfect for traders who want a fast, visual read on their monthly consistency — spotting winning streaks, isolating the day a big loss happened, or simply keeping an honest scoreboard of how the month is going.

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