



FoxWave P/L Calendar — Monthly Profit & Loss at a Glance

FoxWave P/L Calendar by Fox Wave turns your raw account history into a color-coded monthly calendar, so you can see at a glance which days made money, which days lost, and by how much — without opening a single report.

Key features:

Full month calendar grid (Mon-Sun) built directly from your account's closed-trade history

Color-coded daily cells — brighter green for bigger profit days, brighter red for bigger loss days, so the visual intensity itself tells the story

Automatic currency detection — displays P/L in your account's actual deposit currency (USD, EUR, GBP, CZK, JPY, or any other)

One-click month navigation — browse back through any previous month or forward again

Instant summary bar: total P/L for the month, number of profit/loss days, and your single best and worst day

Today's cell is automatically highlighted so you always know where you are in the month

Grid automatically resizes to the exact number of weeks a given month needs — no empty rows wasting space

Optional single-symbol filter, or leave blank to track your whole account across every pair you trade

Clean dark panel design, fully repositionable, refreshes automatically on a configurable timer

Lightweight — reads history only periodically, not on every tick, safe to run alongside other tools

Perfect for traders who want a fast, visual read on their monthly consistency — spotting winning streaks, isolating the day a big loss happened, or simply keeping an honest scoreboard of how the month is going.