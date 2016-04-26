CodeBaseSections
Indicators

VSI - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Author: DriverDan

The indicator that calculates the volume corresponding to MA per second (or period).




Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7393

