Volatility Pivot - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Author: S.B.T.

The indicator is calculated on the basis of currency pair volatility displaying the nearest support and resistance levels. It can be used as a trend indicator.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7394

VSI VSI

The indicator that calculates the volume corresponding to MA per second (or period).

Up&amp;Down Up&amp;Down

Indicator of support and resistance levels. It simplifies the navigation in placing the "stops".

VoltyChannel_Stop_v1 VoltyChannel_Stop_v1

The indicator helps to follow the trend on the market.

Weighted WCCI Weighted WCCI

The indicator draws the slow and fast ССI and colors bars for determining patterns and trends.