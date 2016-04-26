Watch how to download trading robots for free
TrendRSI_v1 - indicator for MetaTrader 4
Author: TrendLaboratory Ltd
The indicator that works on the level breakout\rebound.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7391
