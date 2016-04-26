Watch how to download trading robots for free
Up&Down - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 21695
- Rating:
-
- Published:
Author: not specified
Indicator of support and resistance levels. It simplifies the navigation in placing the "stops".
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7392
