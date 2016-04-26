CodeBaseSections
DynamicRS_C - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Nikolay Zhilin | English Русский 中文
Views:
22154
Rating:
(8)
Published:
DynamicRS_C.mq4 (2.64 KB) view
The third indicator of the series of indicators without averaging.

For ease of manual operation, added the color change depending on the current state of the chart. Changed (decreased) the default period of the indicator.

DynamicRS_C

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7388

