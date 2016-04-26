CodeBaseSections
RSTL - indicator for MetaTrader 4

RSTL.mq4 (4.54 KB) view
Author: Finware.ru Ltd

Reference Slow Trend Line (RSTL) is a response of the SATL digital filter to the series of input prices with a delay equal to the Nyquist interval of 1/2F.


Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7348

