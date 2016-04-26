Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
RSTL - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 14739
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Author: Finware.ru Ltd
Reference Slow Trend Line (RSTL) is a response of the SATL digital filter to the series of input prices with a delay equal to the Nyquist interval of 1/2F.
Reference Slow Trend Line (RSTL) is a response of the SATL digital filter to the series of input prices with a delay equal to the Nyquist interval of 1/2F.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7348
Cronex DeMarker
Trigger based on two MA by DeMarker.RPoint
This is a high-quality ZigZag based on HiLo.
MTF_PSAR
The Parabolic SAR was also developed by Welles Wilder for use in trending markets. The author of this indicator recommended to identify the trend first, and only after that to use the PSAR for trading with the trend.Regression_Channel
The Regression Channel is based on the Linear Regression Trend, which represents a usual trend line plotted between two points on a price chart using the method of least squares.